Prep roundups: Evangel tops Assumption in Sulphur tourney

Evangel’s Emily Deramus and Tally Turnbow combined to toss a no-hitter as the Lady Eagles (11-3) blasted Assumption 12-0 on Friday in the Sulphur Tournament.

Turnbow blasted a pair of homers and posted 4 RBIs in the win. Deramus was 2-for-3 with a double, while Taylor Mayo, Bayley Mayo and Leanna Cooper contributed doubles.

Ellie DuBois was 2-for-2, while Liz Adams added a triple.

Evangel will play Denham Springs and St. Joseph Academy Saturday.

Converse 6, Loyola 3: At Loyola, the Lady Flyers got a 2-for-4 effort from Caroline Alexander but it wasn’t enough for Loyola. Anna Etheridge was also had two hit for the visitors.

Acadiana 7, Airline 1: At Sulphur, the Lady Vikings lost in the Sulphur Tournament despite a 2-for-3 effort from Kourtnee White and doubles from Maddie Ennis and Caroline Easom.

Airline plays Academy of Our Lady and Sulphur on Saturday.

Haughton 11, Sulphur 1: At Sulphur, the Lady Bucs took advantage of 6 Sulphur walks and 4 errors in posting the easy win on Friday. Leah Hopson picked up the win. Haughton had six hits by six different players.

Destrehan 5, Parkway 3: At Sulphur, despite two hits apiece from Lauren Jones and Maecy Ingram, the Lady Panthers lost in the Sulphur Tournament.

Ruston 12, Captain Shreve 4: The Lady Gators pounded 9 hits but it wasn’t enough to keep the Lady Bearcats at bay.

Northwood 5, Minden 1: Olivia Osborne was 2-for-3 for Minden.

Baseball

North DeSoto 17, St. Mary’s 3: Winning pitcher Hunter Gaston got plenty of offensive support from Austin Eubanks, who was 3-for-4, along with Jake Thomas and Drake Foster with two hits apiece.

The Griffins scores seven runs in both the third and fourth innings to run away with the game.

West Monroe 12, Airline 7: Louisiana Tech signee Cameron Parikh went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs in the loss. Hunter Hollis was 2-for-4.

Ebarb 12, Bossier 2: Xavier Murphy was 2-for-3 for the Bearkats.

