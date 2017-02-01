Menu
Prep standings: Feb. 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

De Pere

13-1

16-2

Bay Port

12-2

14-4

Ashwaubenon

9-3

12-4

Sheboygan North

9-5

13-5

G.B. Notre Dame

7-6

10-7

Pulaski

6-6

8-8

G.B. Southwest

5-7

8-8

Manitowoc

2-11

4-13

G.B. Preble

2-12

3-15

Sheboygan South

0-12

1-15

Bay

Conf.

All

West De Pere

9-0

15-0

Seymour

7-2

12-5

New London

7-3

10-7

Appleton Xavier

5-5

6-11

Shawano

5-5

9-8

Menasha

2-7

2-14

G.B. West

2-8

4-13

G.B. East

1-8

2-14

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Freedom

12-1

15-2

Wrightstown

11-1

14-2

Lux.-Casco

10-3

14-3

Fox Valley Lutheran

7-4

9-5

Little Chute

7-4

8-6

Denmark

6-7

7-10

Waupaca

5-8

6-10

Marinette

2-10

3-13

Oconto Falls

2-11

3-14

Clintonville

0-13

0-16

Packerland

Conf.

All

Southern Door

10-1

13-4

Kewaunee

9-1

14-3

Algoma

7-4

7-12

N.E.W. Lutheran

6-4

9-8

Gibraltar

5-6

10-7

Oconto

4-7

10-8

Sturgeon Bay

1-9

1-16

Sevastopol

0-10

1-13

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

13-0

14-2

Crivitz

12-2

14-3

Wausaukee

11-2

14-2

Gillett

9-5

10-7

Niagara

8-6

12-6

Suring

5-9

7-11

Lena

4-10

6-12

Coleman

3-10

4-12

Oneida Nation

2-10

2-14

Mar. St. Thomas

0-13

0-15

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Amherst

8-1

14-1

Witt.-Birnamwood

8-1

14-1

Bonduel

6-3

13-4

Iola-Scandinavia

4-4

9-7

Shiocton

4-5

9-7

Wey.-Fremont

2-5

2-12

St. Poin Pacelli

2-6

5-9

Manawa

0-9

5-12

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Bay Port

11-0

13-2

Pulaski

10-1

13-2

De Pere

7-4

9-6

G.B. Notre Dame

7-4

11-4

Ashwaubenon

5-6

8-7

Sheboygan North

5-6

8-6

Sheboygan South

4-6

6-8

G.B. Southwest

3-9

7-9

Manitowoc

1-8

4-9

G.B. Preble

1-10

3-12

Bay

Conf.

All

Appleton Xavier

7-0

15-0

West De Pere

6-2

11-5

Shawano

4-3

5-8

G.B. East

4-4

4-12

New London

4-4

10-5

Menasha

3-5

5-10

Seymour

3-5

5-9

G.B. West

0-8

1-15

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Lux.-Casco

12-0

13-2

Little Chute

9-2

11-4

Clintonville

6-4

9-4

Freedom

6-4

8-6

Denmark

7-5

8-7

Marinette

5-6

8-7

Wrightstown

5-6

8-7

Fox Valley Lutheran

2-7

2-11

Waupaca

2-10

3-11

Oconto Falls

0-10

1-13

Packerland

Conf.

All

Southern Door

7-1

12-2

Sturgeon Bay

7-1

11-4

Algoma

5-3

9-6

Oconto

6-4

10-5

Gibraltar

4-4

9-6

N.E.W. Lutheran

4-5

7-9

Kewaunee

1-7

1-13

Sevastopol

0-9

1-14

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

10-1

12-2

Lena

9-2

12-3

Suring

9-2

12-3

Crivitz

8-3

10-5

Oneida Nation

7-4

10-5

Coleman

5-5

5-8

Niagara

3-8

6-9

Mar. St. Thomas

3-8

5-10

Wausaukee

1-11

1-15

Gillett

0-11

1-13

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Shiocton

7-0

10-5

Amherst

7-2

10-4

Iola-Scandinavia

5-2

8-6

Wey.-Fremont

4-4

4-11

St. Point Pacelli

3-5

7-8

Witt.-Birnamwood

2-4

6-7

Manawa

1-5

5-9

Bonduel

0-7

2-12

GIRLS HOCKEY

Eastern Shores

Conf.

All

Bay Area

6-1

16-2-3

Fond du Lac

6-1

16-2-2

Appleton United

5-2

11-8-2

Fox Cities

4-3

9-9-2

University School

4-3

11-9-1

Brookfield

3-5

7-13

Hartland Arrowhead

1-6

5-12

Beaver Dam/Randolph

0-8

2-18

BOYS HOCKEY

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

G.B. Notre Dame

7-0

12-7

Bay Port

6-2

13-8

De Pere

4-4

6-14

Ashwaubenon

3-4

7-13

Sheboygan

2-4

9-10-1

G.B. United

0-7

3-15
