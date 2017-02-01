Prep standings: Feb. 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
All
|
De Pere
|
13-1
|
16-2
|
Bay Port
|
12-2
|
14-4
|
Ashwaubenon
|
9-3
|
12-4
|
Sheboygan North
|
9-5
|
13-5
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
7-6
|
10-7
|
Pulaski
|
6-6
|
8-8
|
G.B. Southwest
|
5-7
|
8-8
|
Manitowoc
|
2-11
|
4-13
|
G.B. Preble
|
2-12
|
3-15
|
Sheboygan South
|
0-12
|
1-15
Bay
|
Conf.
|
All
|
West De Pere
|
9-0
|
15-0
|
Seymour
|
7-2
|
12-5
|
New London
|
7-3
|
10-7
|
Appleton Xavier
|
5-5
|
6-11
|
Shawano
|
5-5
|
9-8
|
Menasha
|
2-7
|
2-14
|
G.B. West
|
2-8
|
4-13
|
G.B. East
|
1-8
|
2-14
North Eastern
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Freedom
|
12-1
|
15-2
|
Wrightstown
|
11-1
|
14-2
|
Lux.-Casco
|
10-3
|
14-3
|
Fox Valley Lutheran
|
7-4
|
9-5
|
Little Chute
|
7-4
|
8-6
|
Denmark
|
6-7
|
7-10
|
Waupaca
|
5-8
|
6-10
|
Marinette
|
2-10
|
3-13
|
Oconto Falls
|
2-11
|
3-14
|
Clintonville
|
0-13
|
0-16
Packerland
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Southern Door
|
10-1
|
13-4
|
Kewaunee
|
9-1
|
14-3
|
Algoma
|
7-4
|
7-12
|
N.E.W. Lutheran
|
6-4
|
9-8
|
Gibraltar
|
5-6
|
10-7
|
Oconto
|
4-7
|
10-8
|
Sturgeon Bay
|
1-9
|
1-16
|
Sevastopol
|
0-10
|
1-13
M&O
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Peshtigo
|
13-0
|
14-2
|
Crivitz
|
12-2
|
14-3
|
Wausaukee
|
11-2
|
14-2
|
Gillett
|
9-5
|
10-7
|
Niagara
|
8-6
|
12-6
|
Suring
|
5-9
|
7-11
|
Lena
|
4-10
|
6-12
|
Coleman
|
3-10
|
4-12
|
Oneida Nation
|
2-10
|
2-14
|
Mar. St. Thomas
|
0-13
|
0-15
Central Wisconsin 8
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Amherst
|
8-1
|
14-1
|
Witt.-Birnamwood
|
8-1
|
14-1
|
Bonduel
|
6-3
|
13-4
|
Iola-Scandinavia
|
4-4
|
9-7
|
Shiocton
|
4-5
|
9-7
|
Wey.-Fremont
|
2-5
|
2-12
|
St. Poin Pacelli
|
2-6
|
5-9
|
Manawa
|
0-9
|
5-12
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Bay Port
|
11-0
|
13-2
|
Pulaski
|
10-1
|
13-2
|
De Pere
|
7-4
|
9-6
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
7-4
|
11-4
|
Ashwaubenon
|
5-6
|
8-7
|
Sheboygan North
|
5-6
|
8-6
|
Sheboygan South
|
4-6
|
6-8
|
G.B. Southwest
|
3-9
|
7-9
|
Manitowoc
|
1-8
|
4-9
|
G.B. Preble
|
1-10
|
3-12
Bay
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Appleton Xavier
|
7-0
|
15-0
|
West De Pere
|
6-2
|
11-5
|
Shawano
|
4-3
|
5-8
|
G.B. East
|
4-4
|
4-12
|
New London
|
4-4
|
10-5
|
Menasha
|
3-5
|
5-10
|
Seymour
|
3-5
|
5-9
|
G.B. West
|
0-8
|
1-15
North Eastern
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Lux.-Casco
|
12-0
|
13-2
|
Little Chute
|
9-2
|
11-4
|
Clintonville
|
6-4
|
9-4
|
Freedom
|
6-4
|
8-6
|
Denmark
|
7-5
|
8-7
|
Marinette
|
5-6
|
8-7
|
Wrightstown
|
5-6
|
8-7
|
Fox Valley Lutheran
|
2-7
|
2-11
|
Waupaca
|
2-10
|
3-11
|
Oconto Falls
|
0-10
|
1-13
Packerland
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Southern Door
|
7-1
|
12-2
|
Sturgeon Bay
|
7-1
|
11-4
|
Algoma
|
5-3
|
9-6
|
Oconto
|
6-4
|
10-5
|
Gibraltar
|
4-4
|
9-6
|
N.E.W. Lutheran
|
4-5
|
7-9
|
Kewaunee
|
1-7
|
1-13
|
Sevastopol
|
0-9
|
1-14
M&O
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Peshtigo
|
10-1
|
12-2
|
Lena
|
9-2
|
12-3
|
Suring
|
9-2
|
12-3
|
Crivitz
|
8-3
|
10-5
|
Oneida Nation
|
7-4
|
10-5
|
Coleman
|
5-5
|
5-8
|
Niagara
|
3-8
|
6-9
|
Mar. St. Thomas
|
3-8
|
5-10
|
Wausaukee
|
1-11
|
1-15
|
Gillett
|
0-11
|
1-13
Central Wisconsin 8
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Shiocton
|
7-0
|
10-5
|
Amherst
|
7-2
|
10-4
|
Iola-Scandinavia
|
5-2
|
8-6
|
Wey.-Fremont
|
4-4
|
4-11
|
St. Point Pacelli
|
3-5
|
7-8
|
Witt.-Birnamwood
|
2-4
|
6-7
|
Manawa
|
1-5
|
5-9
|
Bonduel
|
0-7
|
2-12
GIRLS HOCKEY
Eastern Shores
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Bay Area
|
6-1
|
16-2-3
|
Fond du Lac
|
6-1
|
16-2-2
|
Appleton United
|
5-2
|
11-8-2
|
Fox Cities
|
4-3
|
9-9-2
|
University School
|
4-3
|
11-9-1
|
Brookfield
|
3-5
|
7-13
|
Hartland Arrowhead
|
1-6
|
5-12
|
Beaver Dam/Randolph
|
0-8
|
2-18
BOYS HOCKEY
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
All
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
7-0
|
12-7
|
Bay Port
|
6-2
|
13-8
|
De Pere
|
4-4
|
6-14
|
Ashwaubenon
|
3-4
|
7-13
|
Sheboygan
|
2-4
|
9-10-1
|
G.B. United
|
0-7
|
3-15