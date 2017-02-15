Prep standings: Feb. 15

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
All
|
De Pere
|
16-1
|
19-2
|
Bay Port
|
14-3
|
16-5
|
Sheboygan North
|
12-5
|
16-5
|
Ashwaubenon
|
11-6
|
14-7
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
10-7
|
13-8
|
Pulaski
|
9-8
|
11-10
|
G.B. Southwest
|
7-9
|
10-10
|
G.B. Preble
|
3-14
|
4-17
|
Manitowoc
|
2-15
|
4-17
|
Sheboygan South
|
0-16
|
1-19
Bay
|
Conf.
|
All
|
West De Pere
|
13-0
|
19-1
|
Seymour
|
11-2
|
16-5
|
New London
|
9-4
|
12-9
|
Appleton Xavier
|
6-7
|
7-13
|
Shawano
|
5-8
|
9-12
|
G.B. West
|
4-9
|
6-14
|
Menasha
|
3-10
|
3-17
|
G.B. East
|
1-12
|
2-18
North Eastern
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Wrightstown
|
16-1
|
19-2
|
Freedom
|
14-3
|
17-4
|
Lux.-Casco
|
14-3
|
18-3
|
Little Chute
|
12-5
|
13-7
|
Fox Valley Lutheran
|
10-7
|
13-8
|
Denmark
|
8-9
|
9-12
|
Waupaca
|
6-11
|
8-13
|
Marinette
|
3-14
|
4-17
|
Oconto Falls
|
2-15
|
3-18
|
Clintonville
|
0-17
|
1-20
Packerland
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Kewaunee
|
12-1
|
17-4
|
Southern Door
|
11-2
|
15-5
|
Algoma
|
9-4
|
9-12
|
Gibraltar
|
7-6
|
14-7
|
N.E.W. Lutheran
|
7-6
|
10-10
|
Oconto
|
4-9
|
11-10
|
Sturgeon Bay
|
2-11
|
2-18
|
Sevastopol
|
0-13
|
1-16
M&O
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Peshtigo
|
16-0
|
17-3
|
Crivitz
|
14-3
|
17-4
|
Wausaukee
|
14-3
|
17-3
|
Gillett
|
11-6
|
12-9
|
Niagara
|
9-8
|
13-8
|
Suring
|
7-10
|
9-12
|
Lena
|
5-12
|
7-14
|
Oneida Nation
|
4-12
|
5-16
|
Coleman
|
3-13
|
4-16
|
Mar. St. Thomas
|
0-16
|
0-20
Central Wisconsin 8
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Amherst
|
12-1
|
20-1
|
Witt.-Birnamwood
|
12-1
|
20-1
|
Bonduel
|
8-5
|
15-6
|
Shiocton
|
8-5
|
13-8
|
Iola-Scandinavia
|
6-7
|
11-10
|
Wey.-Fremont
|
3-10
|
3-18
|
St. Point Pacelli
|
2-11
|
6-14
|
Manawa
|
1-12
|
6-15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Bay Port
|
15-0
|
17-2
|
Pulaski
|
13-2
|
16-3
|
De Pere
|
9-6
|
11-8
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
9-6
|
13-6
|
Sheboygan North
|
9-6
|
12-7
|
Ashwaubenon
|
7-9
|
10-10
|
Sheboygan South
|
6-9
|
8-11
|
G.B. Southwest
|
5-11
|
9-11
|
G.B. Preble
|
2-14
|
4-16
|
Manitowoc
|
1-13
|
4-14
Bay
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Appleton Xavier
|
11-0
|
19-0
|
West De Pere
|
9-3
|
14-6
|
Shawano
|
8-3
|
10-8
|
Seymour
|
6-6
|
8-12
|
G.B. East
|
5-7
|
5-15
|
New London
|
5-7
|
11-9
|
Menasha
|
3-9
|
5-14
|
G.B. West
|
0-12
|
1-19
North Eastern
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Lux.-Casco
|
14-1
|
16-3
|
Little Chute
|
11-4
|
13-6
|
Freedom
|
9-5
|
11-7
|
Denmark
|
9-6
|
11-8
|
Wrightstown
|
9-6
|
12-7
|
Marinette
|
8-7
|
11-8
|
Clintonville
|
7-8
|
10-9
|
Fox Valley Lutheran
|
5-9
|
5-13
|
Waupaca
|
2-13
|
3-16
|
Oconto Falls
|
0-15
|
1-18
Packerland
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Southern Door
|
10-1
|
16-3
|
Sturgeon Bay
|
10-1
|
14-4
|
Oconto
|
7-4
|
12-7
|
Algoma
|
5-5
|
10-8
|
Gibraltar
|
5-6
|
10-8
|
N.E.W. Lutheran
|
4-7
|
7-12
|
Kewaunee
|
2-8
|
2-16
|
Sevastopol
|
0-11
|
2-16
M&O
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Peshtigo
|
14-1
|
16-2
|
Suring
|
13-2
|
16-3
|
Lena
|
11-4
|
14-5
|
Crivitz
|
11-4
|
13-6
|
Oneida Nation
|
10-5
|
14-6
|
Coleman
|
6-9
|
6-13
|
Niagara
|
4-11
|
7-12
|
Mar. St. Thomas
|
3-11
|
5-13
|
Wausaukee
|
2-13
|
2-17
|
Gillett
|
0-14
|
2-16
Central Wisconsin 8
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Shiocton
|
11-0
|
14-5
|
Amherst
|
9-2
|
15-4
|
Iola-Scandinavia
|
7-4
|
11-8
|
St. Point Pacelli
|
5-6
|
9-10
|
Wey.-Fremont
|
5-6
|
5-14
|
Witt.-Birnamwood
|
4-6
|
9-9
|
Manawa
|
1-9
|
5-13
|
Bonduel
|
1-10
|
3-16
GIRLS HOCKEY
Eastern Shores
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Fond du Lac
|
8-1
|
19-3-2
|
Bay Area
|
7-2
|
18-3-3
|
Appleton United
|
6-3
|
13-9-2
|
Fox Cities
|
6-3
|
13-9-2
|
Univ. School
|
4-5
|
11-11-2
|
Brookfield
|
4-6
|
8-14
|
Heartland Arrowhead
|
1-7
|
6-15
|
Beaver Dam/Randolph
|
0-9
|
2-22
BOYS HOCKEY
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
All
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
7-0
|
13-10
|
Bay Port
|
5-2
|
15-9
|
De Pere
|
6-4
|
8-16
|
Sheboygan
|
3-4
|
12-11-1
|
Ashwaubenon
|
3-5
|
8-14
|
G.B. United
|
0-9
|
3-18-1