Prep standings: Feb. 15

Prep standings: Feb. 15

Prep standings: Feb. 15

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

De Pere

16-1

19-2

Bay Port

14-3

16-5

Sheboygan North

12-5

16-5

Ashwaubenon

11-6

14-7

G.B. Notre Dame

10-7

13-8

Pulaski

9-8

11-10

G.B. Southwest

7-9

10-10

G.B. Preble

3-14

4-17

Manitowoc

2-15

4-17

Sheboygan South

0-16

1-19

Bay

Conf.

All

West De Pere

13-0

19-1

Seymour

11-2

16-5

New London

9-4

12-9

Appleton Xavier

6-7

7-13

Shawano

5-8

9-12

G.B. West

4-9

6-14

Menasha

3-10

3-17

G.B. East

1-12

2-18

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Wrightstown

16-1

19-2

Freedom

14-3

17-4

Lux.-Casco

14-3

18-3

Little Chute

12-5

13-7

Fox Valley Lutheran

10-7

13-8

Denmark

8-9

9-12

Waupaca

6-11

8-13

Marinette

3-14

4-17

Oconto Falls

2-15

3-18

Clintonville

0-17

1-20

Packerland

Conf.

All

Kewaunee

12-1

17-4

Southern Door

11-2

15-5

Algoma

9-4

9-12

Gibraltar

7-6

14-7

N.E.W. Lutheran

7-6

10-10

Oconto

4-9

11-10

Sturgeon Bay

2-11

2-18

Sevastopol

0-13

1-16

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

16-0

17-3

Crivitz

14-3

17-4

Wausaukee

14-3

17-3

Gillett

11-6

12-9

Niagara

9-8

13-8

Suring

7-10

9-12

Lena

5-12

7-14

Oneida Nation

4-12

5-16

Coleman

3-13

4-16

Mar. St. Thomas

0-16

0-20

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Amherst

12-1

20-1

Witt.-Birnamwood

12-1

20-1

Bonduel

8-5

15-6

Shiocton

8-5

13-8

Iola-Scandinavia

6-7

11-10

Wey.-Fremont

3-10

3-18

St. Point Pacelli

2-11

6-14

Manawa

1-12

6-15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Bay Port

15-0

17-2

Pulaski

13-2

16-3

De Pere

9-6

11-8

G.B. Notre Dame

9-6

13-6

Sheboygan North

9-6

12-7

Ashwaubenon

7-9

10-10

Sheboygan South

6-9

8-11

G.B. Southwest

5-11

9-11

G.B. Preble

2-14

4-16

Manitowoc

1-13

4-14

Bay

Conf.

All

Appleton Xavier

11-0

19-0

West De Pere

9-3

14-6

Shawano

8-3

10-8

Seymour

6-6

8-12

G.B. East

5-7

5-15

New London

5-7

11-9

Menasha

3-9

5-14

G.B. West

0-12

1-19

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Lux.-Casco

14-1

16-3

Little Chute

11-4

13-6

Freedom

9-5

11-7

Denmark

9-6

11-8

Wrightstown

9-6

12-7

Marinette

8-7

11-8

Clintonville

7-8

10-9

Fox Valley Lutheran

5-9

5-13

Waupaca

2-13

3-16

Oconto Falls

0-15

1-18

Packerland

Conf.

All

Southern Door

10-1

16-3

Sturgeon Bay

10-1

14-4

Oconto

7-4

12-7

Algoma

5-5

10-8

Gibraltar

5-6

10-8

N.E.W. Lutheran

4-7

7-12

Kewaunee

2-8

2-16

Sevastopol

0-11

2-16

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

14-1

16-2

Suring

13-2

16-3

Lena

11-4

14-5

Crivitz

11-4

13-6

Oneida Nation

10-5

14-6

Coleman

6-9

6-13

Niagara

4-11

7-12

Mar. St. Thomas

3-11

5-13

Wausaukee

2-13

2-17

Gillett

0-14

2-16

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Shiocton

11-0

14-5

Amherst

9-2

15-4

Iola-Scandinavia

7-4

11-8

St. Point Pacelli

5-6

9-10

Wey.-Fremont

5-6

5-14

Witt.-Birnamwood

4-6

9-9

Manawa

1-9

5-13

Bonduel

1-10

3-16

GIRLS HOCKEY

Eastern Shores

Conf.

All

Fond du Lac

8-1

19-3-2

Bay Area

7-2

18-3-3

Appleton United

6-3

13-9-2

Fox Cities

6-3

13-9-2

Univ. School

4-5

11-11-2

Brookfield

4-6

8-14

Heartland Arrowhead

1-7

6-15

Beaver Dam/Randolph

0-9

2-22

BOYS HOCKEY

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

G.B. Notre Dame

7-0

13-10

Bay Port

5-2

15-9

De Pere

6-4

8-16

Sheboygan

3-4

12-11-1

Ashwaubenon

3-5

8-14

G.B. United

0-9

3-18-1
Luxemburg-Casco's Anthony Otradovec (2) steals the ball from Southern Door's Derik LeCaptain (33) in a boys basketball game Monday at Southern Door High School in Brussels.

Luxemburg-Casco’s Anthony Otradovec (2) steals the ball from Southern Door’s Derik LeCaptain (33) in a boys basketball game Monday at Southern Door High School in Brussels.

