Prep standings: Feb. 22

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fox River Classic
Conf.
All
|
De Pere
|
17-1
|
20-2
|
Bay Port
|
14-4
|
16-6
|
Ashwaubenon
|
12-6
|
15-7
|
Sheboygan North
|
12-6
|
16-6
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
11-7
|
14-8
|
G.B. Southwest
|
9-9
|
12-10
|
Pulaski
|
9-9
|
11-11
|
G.B. Preble
|
4-14
|
5-17
|
Manitowoc
|
2-16
|
4-18
|
Sheboygan South
|
0-18
|
1-21
Bay
Conf.
All
|
West De Pere
|
14-0
|
20-1
|
Seymour
|
12-2
|
17-5
|
New London
|
10-4
|
13-9
|
Appleton Xavier
|
7-7
|
8-13
|
Shawano
|
5-9
|
9-13
|
G.B. West
|
4-10
|
6-15
|
Menasha
|
3-11
|
3-18
|
G.B. East
|
1-13
|
2-19
North Eastern
Conf.
All
|
Wrightstown
|
16-2
|
19-3
|
Freedom
|
15-3
|
18-4
|
Lux.-Casco
|
15-3
|
19-3
|
Little Chute
|
13-5
|
14-7
|
Fox Valley Lutheran
|
10-8
|
13-9
|
Denmark
|
9-9
|
10-12
|
Waupaca
|
6-12
|
8-14
|
Marinette
|
4-14
|
5-17
|
Oconto Falls
|
2-16
|
3-19
|
Clintonville
|
0-18
|
1-21
Packerland
Conf.
All
|
Kewaunee
|
13-1
|
18-4
|
Southern Door
|
12-2
|
16-5
|
Algoma
|
9-5
|
9-13
|
Gibraltar
|
8-6
|
15-7
|
N.E.W. Lutheran
|
8-6
|
11-10
|
Oconto
|
4-10
|
11-11
|
Sturgeon Bay
|
2-12
|
2-19
|
Sevastopol
|
0-14
|
1-17
M&O
Conf.
All
|
Peshtigo
|
18-0
|
19-3
|
Wausaukee
|
15-3
|
18-3
|
Crivitz
|
14-4
|
17-5
|
Gillett
|
12-6
|
13-9
|
Niagara
|
9-9
|
13-9
|
Suring
|
8-10
|
10-12
|
Lena
|
5-12
|
7-14
|
Oneida Nation
|
4-13
|
5-17
|
Coleman
|
4-14
|
5-17
|
Mar. St. Thomas
|
0-18
|
0-22
Central Wisconsin 8
Conf.
All
|
Amherst
|
13-1
|
21-1
|
Witt.-Birnamwood
|
13-1
|
21-1
|
Bonduel
|
9-5
|
16-6
|
Shiocton
|
9-5
|
14-8
|
Iola-Scandinavia
|
6-8
|
11-11
|
Wey.-Fremont
|
3-11
|
3-19
|
St. Point Pacelli
|
2-12
|
6-15
|
Manawa
|
1-13
|
6-16
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fox River Classic
Conf.
All
|
Bay Port
|
17-0
|
19-2
|
Pulaski
|
14-3
|
17-4
|
De Pere
|
11-6
|
13-8
|
Shegboygan North
|
10-7
|
13-8
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
9-7
|
13-7
|
Ashwaubenon
|
8-9
|
11-10
|
Sheboygan South
|
7-9
|
9-11
|
G.B. Southwest
|
5-12
|
9-12
|
G.B. Preble
|
2-15
|
4-17
|
Manitowoc
|
1-16
|
4-17
Bay
Conf.
All
|
Appleton Xavier
|
13-0
|
21-0
|
West De Pere
|
10-3
|
15-6
|
Shawano
|
8-5
|
11-10
|
G.B. East
|
6-7
|
6-15
|
Seymour
|
6-7
|
8-13
|
New London
|
5-8
|
11-10
|
Menasha
|
4-9
|
7-14
|
G.B. West
|
0-13
|
1-20
North Eastern
Conf.
All
|
Lux.-Casco
|
16-1
|
18-3
|
Little Chute
|
13-4
|
15-6
|
Wrightstown
|
11-6
|
14-7
|
Freedom
|
10-6
|
12-8
|
Denmark
|
10-7
|
12-9
|
Marinette
|
9-8
|
12-9
|
Clintonville
|
7-10
|
10-11
|
Fox Valley Lutheran
|
6-10
|
6-14
|
Waupaca
|
2-15
|
3-18
|
Oconto Falls
|
0-17
|
1-20
Packerland
Conf.
All
|
Southern Door
|
12-1
|
18-3
|
Sturgeon Bay
|
11-2
|
15-5
|
Oconto
|
9-4
|
14-7
|
Algoma
|
7-6
|
12-9
|
Gibraltar
|
6-7
|
11-10
|
N.E.W. Lutheran
|
5-8
|
8-13
|
Kewaunee
|
2-11
|
2-19
|
Sevastopol
|
0-13
|
2-18
M&O
Conf.
All
|
Peshtigo
|
16-1
|
19-2
|
Suring
|
14-3
|
17-4
|
Crivitz
|
13-4
|
15-6
|
Lena
|
13-4
|
16-5
|
Oneida Nation
|
11-6
|
15-7
|
Coleman
|
7-10
|
7-14
|
Mar. St. Thomas
|
4-13
|
6-15
|
Niagara
|
4-13
|
7-14
|
Wausaukee
|
3-14
|
3-18
|
Gillett
|
0-17
|
2-19
Central Wisconsin 8
Conf.
All
|
Shiocton
|
13-0
|
16-5
|
Amherst
|
11-2
|
17-4
|
Iola-Scandinavia
|
7-6
|
11-10
|
St. Point Pacelli
|
6-7
|
10-11
|
Witt.-Birnamwood
|
6-7
|
11-10
|
Wey.-Fremont
|
5-8
|
5-16
|
Bonduel
|
3-10
|
5-16
|
Manawa
|
1-12
|
5-16