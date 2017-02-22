Menu
Basketball

Prep standings: Feb. 22

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

De Pere

17-1

20-2

Bay Port

14-4

16-6

Ashwaubenon

12-6

15-7

Sheboygan North

12-6

16-6

G.B. Notre Dame

11-7

14-8

G.B. Southwest

9-9

12-10

Pulaski

9-9

11-11

G.B. Preble

4-14

5-17

Manitowoc

2-16

4-18

Sheboygan South

0-18

1-21

Bay

Conf.

All

West De Pere

14-0

20-1

Seymour

12-2

17-5

New London

10-4

13-9

Appleton Xavier

7-7

8-13

Shawano

5-9

9-13

G.B. West

4-10

6-15

Menasha

3-11

3-18

G.B. East

1-13

2-19

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Wrightstown

16-2

19-3

Freedom

15-3

18-4

Lux.-Casco

15-3

19-3

Little Chute

13-5

14-7

Fox Valley Lutheran

10-8

13-9

Denmark

9-9

10-12

Waupaca

6-12

8-14

Marinette

4-14

5-17

Oconto Falls

2-16

3-19

Clintonville

0-18

1-21

Packerland

Conf.

All

Kewaunee

13-1

18-4

Southern Door

12-2

16-5

Algoma

9-5

9-13

Gibraltar

8-6

15-7

N.E.W. Lutheran

8-6

11-10

Oconto

4-10

11-11

Sturgeon Bay

2-12

2-19

Sevastopol

0-14

1-17

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

18-0

19-3

Wausaukee

15-3

18-3

Crivitz

14-4

17-5

Gillett

12-6

13-9

Niagara

9-9

13-9

Suring

8-10

10-12

Lena

5-12

7-14

Oneida Nation

4-13

5-17

Coleman

4-14

5-17

Mar. St. Thomas

0-18

0-22

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Amherst

13-1

21-1

Witt.-Birnamwood

13-1

21-1

Bonduel

9-5

16-6

Shiocton

9-5

14-8

Iola-Scandinavia

6-8

11-11

Wey.-Fremont

3-11

3-19

St. Point Pacelli

2-12

6-15

Manawa

1-13

6-16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Bay Port

17-0

19-2

Pulaski

14-3

17-4

De Pere

11-6

13-8

Shegboygan North

10-7

13-8

G.B. Notre Dame

9-7

13-7

Ashwaubenon

8-9

11-10

Sheboygan South

7-9

9-11

G.B. Southwest

5-12

9-12

G.B. Preble

2-15

4-17

Manitowoc

1-16

4-17

Bay

Conf.

All

Appleton Xavier

13-0

21-0

West De Pere

10-3

15-6

Shawano

8-5

11-10

G.B. East

6-7

6-15

Seymour

6-7

8-13

New London

5-8

11-10

Menasha

4-9

7-14

G.B. West

0-13

1-20

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Lux.-Casco

16-1

18-3

Little Chute

13-4

15-6

Wrightstown

11-6

14-7

Freedom

10-6

12-8

Denmark

10-7

12-9

Marinette

9-8

12-9

Clintonville

7-10

10-11

Fox Valley Lutheran

6-10

6-14

Waupaca

2-15

3-18

Oconto Falls

0-17

1-20

Packerland

Conf.

All

Southern Door

12-1

18-3

Sturgeon Bay

11-2

15-5

Oconto

9-4

14-7

Algoma

7-6

12-9

Gibraltar

6-7

11-10

N.E.W. Lutheran

5-8

8-13

Kewaunee

2-11

2-19

Sevastopol

0-13

2-18

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

16-1

19-2

Suring

14-3

17-4

Crivitz

13-4

15-6

Lena

13-4

16-5

Oneida Nation

11-6

15-7

Coleman

7-10

7-14

Mar. St. Thomas

4-13

6-15

Niagara

4-13

7-14

Wausaukee

3-14

3-18

Gillett

0-17

2-19

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Shiocton

13-0

16-5

Amherst

11-2

17-4

Iola-Scandinavia

7-6

11-10

St. Point Pacelli

6-7

10-11

Witt.-Birnamwood

6-7

11-10

Wey.-Fremont

5-8

5-16

Bonduel

3-10

5-16

Manawa

1-12

5-16
Ashwaubenon players Maddie Koch and Peyton Wright scramble to stop the drive of De Pere's Olivia DeCleene during a Fox River Classic Conference girls basketball game this season. DeCleene led the FRCC in assists (4.2 per game) and was second in steals (2.7 pg) this season to help the Redbirds win the FRCC title.

Ashwaubenon players Maddie Koch and Peyton Wright scramble to stop the drive of De Pere’s Olivia DeCleene during a Fox River Classic Conference girls basketball game this season. DeCleene led the FRCC in assists (4.2 per game) and was second in steals (2.7 pg) this season to help the Redbirds win the FRCC title.

