Prep standings: Feb. 8

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
All
|
De Pere
|
15-1
|
18-2
|
Bay Port
|
13-3
|
15-5
|
Sheboygan North
|
11-5
|
15-5
|
Ashwaubenon
|
9-5
|
12-6
|
Pulaski
|
8-6
|
10-8
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
8-7
|
11-8
|
G.B. Southwest
|
6-8
|
9-9
|
G.B. Preble
|
3-13
|
4-16
|
Manitowoc
|
2-13
|
4-15
|
Sheboygan South
|
0-14
|
1-17
Bay
|
Conf.
|
All
|
West De Pere
|
11-0
|
17-1
|
Seymour
|
10-2
|
15-5
|
New London
|
8-4
|
11-8
|
Appleton Xavier
|
6-6
|
7-12
|
Shawano
|
5-7
|
9-11
|
G.B. West
|
3-9
|
5-14
|
Menasha
|
3-9
|
3-16
|
G.B. East
|
1-10
|
2-16
North Eastern
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Wrightstown
|
14-1
|
17-2
|
Freedom
|
13-2
|
16-3
|
Lux.-Casco
|
12-3
|
16-3
|
Little Chute
|
10-5
|
11-7
|
Little Chute
|
7-4
|
8-6
|
Denmark
|
8-7
|
9-10
|
Waupaca
|
6-9
|
7-11
|
Marinette
|
2-13
|
3-16
|
Oconto Falls
|
2-13
|
3-16
|
Clintonville
|
0-15
|
1-18
Packerland
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Kewaunee
|
10-1
|
15-4
|
Southern Door
|
10-1
|
14-4
|
Algoma
|
7-4
|
7-12
|
N.E.W. Lutheran
|
7-4
|
10-8
|
Gibraltar
|
5-6
|
12-7
|
Oconto
|
4-7
|
11-8
|
Sturgeon Bay
|
1-10
|
1-17
|
Sevastopol
|
0-11
|
1-14
M&O
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Peshtigo
|
14-0
|
15-3
|
Crivitz
|
13-2
|
16-3
|
Wausaukee
|
12-2
|
15-2
|
Gillett
|
10-5
|
11-8
|
Niagara
|
8-7
|
12-7
|
Suring
|
6-9
|
8-11
|
Lena
|
4-11
|
6-13
|
Coleman
|
3-11
|
4-14
|
Oneida Nation
|
3-11
|
4-15
|
Mar. St. Thomas
|
0-15
|
0-18
Central Wisconsin 8
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Amherst
|
10-1
|
16-1
|
Witt.-Birnamwood
|
10-1
|
17-1
|
Bonduel
|
7-4
|
14-5
|
Shiocton
|
6-5
|
11-8
|
Iola-Scandinavia
|
5-5
|
10-8
|
Wey.-Fremont
|
2-8
|
2-15
|
St. Poin Pacelli
|
2-9
|
5-12
|
Manawa
|
1-10
|
6-13
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Bay Port
|
13-0
|
15-2
|
Pulaski
|
12-1
|
15-2
|
De Pere
|
8-5
|
10-7
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
8-5
|
12-5
|
Sheboygan North
|
7-6
|
10-7
|
Ashwaubenon
|
6-7
|
9-8
|
Sheboygan South
|
6-7
|
8-9
|
G.B. Southwest
|
3-11
|
7-11
|
Manitowoc
|
1-11
|
4-12
|
G.B. Preble
|
1-12
|
3-14
Bay
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Appleton Xavier
|
9-0
|
17-0
|
West De Pere
|
8-2
|
13-5
|
Shawano
|
6-3
|
8-8
|
Seymour
|
5-5
|
7-10
|
G.B. East
|
4-6
|
4-14
|
New London
|
4-6
|
10-7
|
Menasha
|
3-7
|
512
|
G.B. West
|
0-10
|
1-17
North Eastern
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Lux.-Casco
|
13-1
|
14-3
|
Little Chute
|
10-3
|
12-5
|
Freedom
|
8-4
|
10-6
|
Denmark
|
8-6
|
10-8
|
Marinette
|
7-6
|
10-7
|
Wrightstown
|
7-6
|
10-7
|
Clintonville
|
6-6
|
9-7
|
Fox Valley Lutheran
|
3-8
|
3-12
|
Waupaca
|
2-12
|
3-14
|
Oconto Falls
|
0-12
|
1-15
Packerland
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Southern Door
|
10-1
|
15-2
|
Sturgeon Bay
|
9-1
|
13-4
|
Oconto
|
7-4
|
11-6
|
Algoma
|
5-5
|
9-8
|
Gibraltar
|
5-5
|
10-7
|
N.E.W. Lutheran
|
4-7
|
7-11
|
Kewaunee
|
2-8
|
2-15
|
Sevastopol
|
0-11
|
1-16
M&O
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Peshtigo
|
13-1
|
15-2
|
Lena
|
11-2
|
14-3
|
Suring
|
11-2
|
14-3
|
Crivitz
|
10-4
|
12-6
|
Oneida Nation
|
8-4
|
12-5
|
Coleman
|
6-7
|
6-10
|
Mar. St. Thomas
|
3-9
|
5-11
|
Niagara
|
3-11
|
6-12
|
Wausaukee
|
1-13
|
1-17
|
Gillett
|
0-13
|
2-15
Central Wisconsin 8
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Shiocton
|
9-0
|
12-5
|
Amherst
|
9-2
|
13-4
|
Iola-Scandinavia
|
7-2
|
10-6
|
Wey.-Fremont
|
5-5
|
5-12
|
St. Point Pacelli
|
4-6
|
8-9
|
Witt.-Birnamwood
|
2-6
|
6-9
|
Manawa
|
1-7
|
5-11
|
Bonduel
|
0-9
|
2-14
GIRLS HOCKEY
Eastern Shores
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Fond du Lac
|
8-1
|
19-2-2
|
Bay Area
|
7-2
|
15-3-3
|
Appleton United
|
6-3
|
12-9-2
|
Fox Cities
|
6-3
|
12-9-2
|
University School
|
4-5
|
11-11-1
|
Brookfield
|
4-6
|
8-14
|
Hartland Arrowhead
|
1-7
|
6-14
|
Beaver Dam/Randolph
|
0-9
|
2-20
BOYS HOCKEY
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
All
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
7-0
|
12-9
|
Bay Port
|
5-2
|
15-9
|
De Pere
|
6-4
|
8-15
|
Sheboygan
|
3-4
|
11-0-1
|
Ashwaubenon
|
3-5
|
7-14
|
G.B. United
|
0-9
|
3-17-1
WRESTLING
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
Pulaski
|
7-0
|
De Pere
|
6-1
|
Bay Port
|
5-2
|
Ashwaubenon
|
4-3
|
Manitowoc
|
3-4
|
G.B. Preble
|
2-5
|
Sheboygan South
|
1-6
|
Sheboygan North
|
0-7
Bay
|
Conf.
|
G.B. United
|
5-0
|
West De Pere
|
4-1
|
New London
|
3-2
|
Seymour
|
2-3
|
Menasha
|
1-4
|
Shawano
|
0-5
North Eastern
|
Conf.
|
Lux.-Casco
|
9-0
|
Freedom
|
7-2
|
Oconto Falls
|
7-2
|
Denmark
|
6-3
|
Wrightstown
|
6-3
|
Marinette
|
3-6
|
Little Chute
|
3-6
|
Waupaca
|
3-6
|
Fox Valley Lutheran
|
1-8
|
Clintonville/Marion
|
0-9
Packerland
|
Conf.
|
Southern Door
|
3-0
|
Kewaunee
|
2-1
|
Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol
|
1-2
|
Oconto
|
0-3
M&O
|
Conf.
|
Coleman
|
4-0
|
Peshtigo
|
3-1
|
Gillett/Suring
|
2-2
|
Crivitz
|
1-3
|
Lena/Mar. St. Thomas
|
0-4