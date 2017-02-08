Menu
Wrestling

Prep standings: Feb. 8

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

De Pere

15-1

18-2

Bay Port

13-3

15-5

Sheboygan North

11-5

15-5

Ashwaubenon

9-5

12-6

Pulaski

8-6

10-8

G.B. Notre Dame

8-7

11-8

G.B. Southwest

6-8

9-9

G.B. Preble

3-13

4-16

Manitowoc

2-13

4-15

Sheboygan South

0-14

1-17

Bay

Conf.

All

West De Pere

11-0

17-1

Seymour

10-2

15-5

New London

8-4

11-8

Appleton Xavier

6-6

7-12

Shawano

5-7

9-11

G.B. West

3-9

5-14

Menasha

3-9

3-16

G.B. East

1-10

2-16

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Wrightstown

14-1

17-2

Freedom

13-2

16-3

Lux.-Casco

12-3

16-3

Little Chute

10-5

11-7

Little Chute

7-4

8-6

Denmark

8-7

9-10

Waupaca

6-9

7-11

Marinette

2-13

3-16

Oconto Falls

2-13

3-16

Clintonville

0-15

1-18

Packerland

Conf.

All

Kewaunee

10-1

15-4

Southern Door

10-1

14-4

Algoma

7-4

7-12

N.E.W. Lutheran

7-4

10-8

Gibraltar

5-6

12-7

Oconto

4-7

11-8

Sturgeon Bay

1-10

1-17

Sevastopol

0-11

1-14

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

14-0

15-3

Crivitz

13-2

16-3

Wausaukee

12-2

15-2

Gillett

10-5

11-8

Niagara

8-7

12-7

Suring

6-9

8-11

Lena

4-11

6-13

Coleman

3-11

4-14

Oneida Nation

3-11

4-15

Mar. St. Thomas

0-15

0-18

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Amherst

10-1

16-1

Witt.-Birnamwood

10-1

17-1

Bonduel

7-4

14-5

Shiocton

6-5

11-8

Iola-Scandinavia

5-5

10-8

Wey.-Fremont

2-8

2-15

St. Poin Pacelli

2-9

5-12

Manawa

1-10

6-13

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Bay Port

13-0

15-2

Pulaski

12-1

15-2

De Pere

8-5

10-7

G.B. Notre Dame

8-5

12-5

Sheboygan North

7-6

10-7

Ashwaubenon

6-7

9-8

Sheboygan South

6-7

8-9

G.B. Southwest

3-11

7-11

Manitowoc

1-11

4-12

G.B. Preble

1-12

3-14

Bay

Conf.

All

Appleton Xavier

9-0

17-0

West De Pere

8-2

13-5

Shawano

6-3

8-8

Seymour

5-5

7-10

G.B. East

4-6

4-14

New London

4-6

10-7

Menasha

3-7

512

G.B. West

0-10

1-17

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Lux.-Casco

13-1

14-3

Little Chute

10-3

12-5

Freedom

8-4

10-6

Denmark

8-6

10-8

Marinette

7-6

10-7

Wrightstown

7-6

10-7

Clintonville

6-6

9-7

Fox Valley Lutheran

3-8

3-12

Waupaca

2-12

3-14

Oconto Falls

0-12

1-15

Packerland

Conf.

All

Southern Door

10-1

15-2

Sturgeon Bay

9-1

13-4

Oconto

7-4

11-6

Algoma

5-5

9-8

Gibraltar

5-5

10-7

N.E.W. Lutheran

4-7

7-11

Kewaunee

2-8

2-15

Sevastopol

0-11

1-16

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

13-1

15-2

Lena

11-2

14-3

Suring

11-2

14-3

Crivitz

10-4

12-6

Oneida Nation

8-4

12-5

Coleman

6-7

6-10

Mar. St. Thomas

3-9

5-11

Niagara

3-11

6-12

Wausaukee

1-13

1-17

Gillett

0-13

2-15

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Shiocton

9-0

12-5

Amherst

9-2

13-4

Iola-Scandinavia

7-2

10-6

Wey.-Fremont

5-5

5-12

St. Point Pacelli

4-6

8-9

Witt.-Birnamwood

2-6

6-9

Manawa

1-7

5-11

Bonduel

0-9

2-14

GIRLS HOCKEY

Eastern Shores

Conf.

All

Fond du Lac

8-1

19-2-2

Bay Area

7-2

15-3-3

Appleton United

6-3

12-9-2

Fox Cities

6-3

12-9-2

University School

4-5

11-11-1

Brookfield

4-6

8-14

Hartland Arrowhead

1-7

6-14

Beaver Dam/Randolph

0-9

2-20

BOYS HOCKEY

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

G.B. Notre Dame

7-0

12-9

Bay Port

5-2

15-9

De Pere

6-4

8-15

Sheboygan

3-4

11-0-1

Ashwaubenon

3-5

7-14

G.B. United

0-9

3-17-1

WRESTLING

Fox River Classic

Conf.

Pulaski

7-0

De Pere

6-1

Bay Port

5-2

Ashwaubenon

4-3

Manitowoc

3-4

G.B. Preble

2-5

Sheboygan South

1-6

Sheboygan North

0-7

Bay

Conf.

G.B. United

5-0

West De Pere

4-1

New London

3-2

Seymour

2-3

Menasha

1-4

Shawano

0-5

North Eastern

Conf.

Lux.-Casco

9-0

Freedom

7-2

Oconto Falls

7-2

Denmark

6-3

Wrightstown

6-3

Marinette

3-6

Little Chute

3-6

Waupaca

3-6

Fox Valley Lutheran

1-8

Clintonville/Marion

0-9

Packerland

Conf.

Southern Door

3-0

Kewaunee

2-1

Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol

1-2

Oconto

0-3

M&O

Conf.

Coleman

4-0

Peshtigo

3-1

Gillett/Suring

2-2

Crivitz

1-3

Lena/Mar. St. Thomas

0-4
Pulaski's Trevor Stiede (13) hits a 3-pointer against Green Bay Notre Dame's Avery Lyons (1) in a Fox River Classic Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday.

