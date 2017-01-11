Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Prep standings: Jan. 11

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Bay Port

8-1

10-3

De Pere

8-1

11-2

Ashwaubenon

5-2

8-3

Pulaski

4-3

6-5

G.B. Notre Dame

4-4

7-5

Sheboygan North

4-4

8-4

G.B. Southwest

2-5

5-6

G.B. Preble

2-6

3-9

Manitowoc

2-6

4-8

Sheboygan South

0-7

1-10

Bay

Conf.

All

West De Pere

5-0

11-0

Seymour

4-1

9-4

Appleton Xavier

3-2

4-8

New London

3-2

6-6

Shawano

3-2

7-3

G.B. West

1-4

2-9

Menasha

1-4

1-9

G.B. East

0-5

1-10

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Freedom

7-0

10-1

Wrightstown

7-0

10-1

Little Chute

5-2

6-4

Lux.-Casco

5-2

9-2

Fox Valley Lutheran

4-3

6-4

Denmark

3-4

4-7

Waupaca

3-4

4-6

Oconto Falls

1-6

2-9

Clintonville

0-7

0-10

Marinette

0-7

1-10

Packerland

Conf.

All

Kewaunee

7-0

10-2

Southern Door

6-1

8-4

Algoma

4-3

4-10

N.E.W. Lutheran

4-3

6-6

Gibraltar

3-3

7-4

Oconto

2-5

8-6

Sturgeon Bay

1-6

1-12

Sevastopol

0-6

1-9

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

8-0

9-2

Wausaukee

7-1

9-1

Crivitz

7-2

8-3

Niagara

5-4

7-4

Gillett

4-4

5-6

Coleman

3-5

3-7

Suring

3-5

5-7

Lena

3-6

5-8

Oneida Nation

1-7

1-11

Mar. St. Thomas

0-7

0-8

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Witt.-Birnamwood

5-0

11-0

Amherst

4-1

9-1

Bonduel

4-2

10-3

Shiocton

3-3

7-5

Iola-Scandinavia

2-3

7-5

Wey.-Fremont

2-3

2-10

St. Point Pacelli

1-4

3-7

Manawa

0-5

4-8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Pulaski

5-0

8-1

Bay Port

4-0

6-2

De Pere

3-1

5-3

G.B. Notre Dame

3-2

6-2

Sheboygan North

3-2

6-2

Sheboygan South

3-2

5-4

Manitowoc

1-3

4-4

Ashwaubenon

1-4

4-5

G.B. Southwest

1-5

5-5

G.B. Preble

0-5

2-7

Bay

Conf.

All

Appleton Xavier

3-0

10-0

G.B. East

3-1

3-8

West De Pere

3-1

8-4

Shawano

2-1

3-6

Seymour

2-2

3-6

Menasha

1-3

3-8

G.B. West

0-3

0-10

New London

0-3

6-4

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Lux.-Casco

5-0

6-2

Clintonville

4-1

7-1

Little Chute

4-1

6-3

Denmark

3-2

4-4

Marinette

3-3

6-4

Fox Valley Lutheran

2-2

2-6

Wrightstown

2-3

5-4

Freedom

1-4

3-6

Waupaca

1-5

2-6

Oconto Falls

0-4

1-7

Packerland

Conf.

All

Southern Door

5-1

8-1

Sturgeon Bay

5-1

7-2

Oconto

4-2

8-3

Algoma

3-3

6-5

Gibraltar

3-3

6-4

N.E.W. Lutheran

3-3

5-5

Kewaunee

1-5

1-9

Sevastopol

0-6

0-10

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

6-0

8-1

Lena

5-1

8-2

Suring

5-1

7-2

Crivitz

4-2

6-4

Oneida Nation

4-2

7-3

Coleman

3-3

3-5

Niagara

2-4

5-4

Mar. St. Thomas

1-5

3-7

Gillett

0-6

1-7

Wausaukee

0-6

0-9

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Shiocton

3-0

5-4

Amherst

3-1

4-3

Iola-Scandinavia

2-1

4-5

St. Point Pacelli

2-1

6-3

Wey.-Fremont

2-2

2-8

Witt.-Birnamwood

1-2

5-4

Bonduel

0-3

2-8

Manawa

0-3

2-7

GIRLS HOCKEY

Eastern Shores

Conf.

All

Bay Area

5-0

13-0-2

Fond du Lac

4-1

13-2-1

University School

4-1

9-4-1

Appleton United

3-1

8-6-2

Brookfield

2-4

4-9

Fox Cities

1-3

4-9-2

Hartland Arrowhead

1-4

5-7

Beaver Dam/Randolph

0-6

2-12

BOYS HOCKEY

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

De Pere

4-1

4-8

Bay Port

3-1

8-5

G.B. Notre Dame

2-0

7-5

Sheboygan

0-1

6-7-1

Ashwaubenon

0-3

4-9

G.B. United

0-3

3-11
De Pere’s Maxwell Huddleston (40) grabs a rebound over Green Bay Southwest’s Kaleb Keener (5) in a FRCC boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9, 2016.

De Pere’s Maxwell Huddleston (40) grabs a rebound over Green Bay Southwest’s Kaleb Keener (5) in a FRCC boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9, 2016.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News