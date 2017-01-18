Menu
Prep standings: Jan. 18

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Bay Port

9-1

11-3

De Pere

9-1

12-2

Ashwaubenon

6-2

9-3

Sheboygan North

5-4

9-4

Pulaski

4-4

6-6

G.B. Notre Dame

4-5

7-6

G.B. Southwest

3-5

6-6

G.B. Preble

2-7

3-10

Manitowoc

2-7

4-9

Sheboygan South

0-8

1-11

Bay

Conf.

All

West De Pere

6-0

12-0

Seymour

5-1

10-4

New London

4-2

7-6

Appleton Xavier

3-3

4-9

Shawano

3-3

7-4

Menasha

2-4

2-9

G.B. West

1-5

2-10

G.B. East

0-6

1-11

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Wrightstown

8-0

11-1

Freedom

7-1

10-2

Little Chute

6-2

7-4

Lux.-Casco

6-2

10-2

Fox Valley Lutheran

5-3

7-4

Denmark

3-5

4-8

Waupaca

3-5

4-7

Marinette

1-7

2-10

Oconto Falls

1-7

2-10

Clintonville

0-8

0-11

Packerland

Conf.

All

Kewaunee

8-0

11-2

Southern Door

7-1

9-4

Algoma

5-3

5-10

N.E.W. Lutheran

4-4

6-7

Gibraltar

3-4

7-5

Oconto

3-5

9-6

Sturgeon Bay

1-7

1-13

Sevastopol

0-7

1-10

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

9-0

10-2

Wausaukee

8-1

10-1

Crivitz

8-2

10-3

Gillett

6-4

7-6

Niagara

5-5

8-5

Lena

4-6

6-8

Coleman

3-6

4-8

Suring

3-6

5-8

Oneida Nation

1-8

1-12

Mar. St. Thomas

0-9

0-10

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Witt.-Birnamwood

5-0

11-0

Amherst

4-1

10-1

Bonduel

4-2

10-3

Shiocton

3-3

7-5

Iola-Scandinavia

2-3

7-6

Wey.-Fremont

2-3

2-10

St. Point Pacelli

1-4

4-7

Manawa

0-5

5-8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Bay Port

6-0

8-2

Pulaski

6-0

9-1

G.B. Notre Dame

4-2

8-2

Sheboygan North

4-2

7-2

De Pere

3-3

5-5

Sheboygan South

3-3

5-5

G.B. Southwest

2-5

6-5

Manitowoc

1-4

4-5

Ashwaubenon

1-5

4-6

G.B. Preble

0-6

2-8

Bay

Conf.

All

Appleton Xavier

4-0

11-0

West De Pere

4-1

9-4

G.B. East

3-2

3-9

Shawano

2-2

3-7

Menasha

2-3

4-8

Seymour

2-3

3-7

New London

1-3

7-4

G.B. West

0-4

0-11

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Lux.-Casco

6-0

7-2

Little Chute

5-1

7-3

Clintonville

4-2

7-2

Denmark

4-2

5-4

Wrightstown

3-3

6-4

Marinette

3-4

6-5

Fox Valley Lutheran

2-3

2-7

Freedom

2-4

4-6

Waupaca

1-6

2-7

Oconto Falls

0-5

1-8

Packerland

Conf.

All

Southern Door

5-1

8-1

Sturgeon Bay

5-1

8-2

Oconto

4-2

8-3

Algoma

3-3

6-6

Gibraltar

3-3

7-4

N.E.W. Lutheran

3-3

6-5

Kewaunee

1-5

1-10

Sevastopol

0-6

1-10

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

7-0

9-1

Lena

6-1

9-2

Crivitz

5-2

7-4

Oneida Nation

5-2

8-3

Suring

5-2

7-3

Coleman

4-3

4-5

Niagara

2-5

5-5

Mar. St. Thomas

1-6

3-8

Gillett

0-7

1-9

Wausaukee

0-7

0-10

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Shiocton

3-0

5-5

Amherst

3-1

6-3

Iola-Scandinavia

2-1

5-5

St. Point Pacelli

2-1

6-3

Wey.-Fremont

2-2

2-9

Witt.-Birnamwood

1-2

5-5

Bonduel

0-3

2-8

Manawa

0-3

4-7

GIRLS HOCKEY

Eastern Shores

Conf.

All

Bay Area

6-1

14-1-2

Fond du Lac

5-1

14-2-2

University School

4-1

10-5-1

Appleton United

3-1

8-7-2

Fox Cities

2-3

6-9-2

Brookfield

2-5

4-11

Hartland Arrowhead

1-5

5-9

Beaver Dam/Randolph

0-6

2-13

BOYS HOCKEY

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

G.B. Notre Dame

4-0

9-5

De Pere

4-2

4-11

Bay Port

3-1

9-7

Ashwaubenon

1-3

5-10

Sheboygan

0-2

6-8-1

G.B. United

0-4

3-12
Luxemburg Casco’s Alexis Dorner (30) puts up a shot against Wrightstown in a North Eastern Conference girls basketball game on November 29, 2016 in Luxemburg.

