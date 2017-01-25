Prep standings: Jan. 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Bay Port
|
11-1
|
13-3
|
De Pere
|
11-1
|
14-2
|
Ashwaubenon
|
7-3
|
10-4
|
Sheboygan North
|
8-4
|
12-4
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
6-6
|
9-7
|
Pulaski
|
5-5
|
7-7
|
G.B. Southwest
|
4-7
|
7-8
|
Manitowoc
|
2-9
|
4-11
|
G.B. Preble
|
2-10
|
3-13
|
Sheboygan South
|
0-10
|
1-13
Bay
|
Conf.
|
All
|
West De Pere
|
7-0
|
13-0
|
Seymour
|
6-1
|
11-4
|
New London
|
5-3
|
8-7
|
Appleton Xavier
|
4-3
|
5-9
|
Shawano
|
4-4
|
8-6
|
Menasha
|
2-5
|
2-11
|
G.B. West
|
1-6
|
2-11
|
G.B. East
|
0-7
|
1-13
North Eastern
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Freedom
|
10-1
|
13-2
|
Wrightstown
|
9-1
|
12-2
|
Lux.-Casco
|
8-3
|
12-3
|
Fox Valley Lutheran
|
6-3
|
8-4
|
Little Chute
|
6-3
|
7-5
|
Denmark
|
5-6
|
6-9
|
Waupaca
|
4-7
|
5-9
|
Marinette
|
2-8
|
3-11
|
Oconto Falls
|
2-9
|
3-12
|
Clintonville
|
0-11
|
0-14
Packerland
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Kewaunee
|
8-0
|
13-2
|
Southern Door
|
8-1
|
11-4
|
Algoma
|
6-3
|
6-11
|
N.E.W. Lutheran
|
4-4
|
7-8
|
Gibraltar
|
4-5
|
8-6
|
Oconto
|
3-6
|
9-7
|
Sturgeon Bay
|
1-7
|
1-14
|
Sevastopol
|
0-8
|
1-11
M&O
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Peshtigo
|
11-0
|
12-2
|
Crivitz
|
10-2
|
12-3
|
Wausaukee
|
9-2
|
11-2
|
Gillett
|
8-4
|
9-6
|
Niagara
|
6-6
|
10-6
|
Suring
|
4-7
|
6-9
|
Lena
|
4-8
|
6-10
|
Coleman
|
3-8
|
4-10
|
Oneida Nation
|
2-9
|
2-13
|
Mar. St. Thomas
|
0-11
|
0-13
Central Wisconsin 8
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Witt.-Birnamwood
|
7-0
|
13-0
|
Amherst
|
5-1
|
11-1
|
Bonduel
|
5-3
|
11-4
|
Iola-Scandinavia
|
3-3
|
8-6
|
Shiocton
|
3-5
|
7-7
|
St. Point Pacelli
|
2-4
|
5-7
|
Wey.-Fremont
|
2-4
|
2-11
|
Manawa
|
0-7
|
5-10
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Bay Port
|
8-0
|
10-2
|
Pulaski
|
8-0
|
11-1
|
De Pere
|
5-3
|
7-5
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
5-4
|
9-4
|
Sheboygan North
|
4-4
|
7-4
|
Ashwaubenon
|
3-5
|
6-6
|
Sheboygan South
|
3-5
|
5-7
|
G.B. Southwest
|
3-7
|
7-7
|
Manitowoc
|
1-6
|
4-7
|
G.B. Preble
|
1-7
|
3-9
Bay
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Appleton Xavier
|
6-0
|
14-0
|
West De Pere
|
5-2
|
10-5
|
Shawano
|
3-2
|
4-7
|
G.B. East
|
3-3
|
3-10
|
Menasha
|
3-4
|
5-9
|
Seymour
|
3-4
|
4-8
|
New London
|
2-4
|
8-5
|
G.B. West
|
0-6
|
0-13
North Eastern
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Lux.-Casco
|
9-0
|
10-2
|
Little Chute
|
7-1
|
9-3
|
Clintonville
|
5-3
|
8-3
|
Denmark
|
5-4
|
6-6
|
Marinette
|
5-4
|
8-5
|
Freedom
|
4-4
|
6-6
|
Wrightstown
|
4-5
|
7-6
|
Fox Valley Lutheran
|
2-4
|
2-8
|
Oconto Falls
|
0-7
|
1-10
|
Waupaca
|
1-9
|
2-10
Packerland
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Southern Door
|
7-1
|
11-1
|
Sturgeon Bay
|
6-1
|
9-3
|
Algoma
|
5-3
|
8-6
|
Gibraltar
|
4-4
|
8-5
|
Oconto
|
4-4
|
8-5
|
N.E.W. Lutheran
|
3-4
|
6-7
|
Kewaunee
|
1-6
|
1-11
|
Sevastopol
|
0-7
|
1-11
M&O
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Peshtigo
|
8-1
|
10-2
|
Lena
|
8-1
|
11-2
|
Crivitz
|
7-2
|
9-4
|
Oneida Nation
|
7-2
|
10-3
|
Suring
|
7-2
|
9-3
|
Coleman
|
4-5
|
4-7
|
Niagara
|
3-6
|
6-6
|
Mar. St. Thomas
|
1-7
|
3-9
|
Gillett
|
0-9
|
1-11
|
Wausaukee
|
0-10
|
0-13
Central Wisconsin 8
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Shiocton
|
5-0
|
7-5
|
Iola-Scandinavia
|
3-1
|
6-5
|
Amherst
|
4-2
|
7-4
|
Wey.-Fremont
|
4-2
|
4-9
|
Witt.-Birnamwood
|
2-3
|
6-6
|
St. Point Pacelli
|
2-4
|
6-6
|
Manawa
|
1-4
|
5-8
|
Bonduel
|
0-5
|
2-10
GIRLS HOCKEY
Eastern Shores
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Bay Area
|
7-1
|
13-2-2
|
Fond du Lac
|
6-1
|
16-2-2
|
Appleton United
|
4-2
|
10-8-2
|
University School
|
4-2
|
10-7-1
|
Fox Cities
|
3-3
|
7-9-2
|
Brookfield
|
2-5
|
5-11
|
Hartland Arrowhead
|
1-5
|
5-10
|
Beaver Dam/Randolph
|
0-7
|
2-15
BOYS HOCKEY
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
All
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
5-0
|
10-7
|
Bay Port
|
4-1
|
11-8
|
De Pere
|
4-2
|
5-12
|
Sheboygan
|
1-3
|
7-9-1
|
Ashwaubenon
|
1-4
|
5-12
|
G.B. United
|
0-5
|
3-13
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ