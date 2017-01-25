Menu
Basketball

Prep standings: Jan. 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Bay Port

11-1

13-3

De Pere

11-1

14-2

Ashwaubenon

7-3

10-4

Sheboygan North

8-4

12-4

G.B. Notre Dame

6-6

9-7

Pulaski

5-5

7-7

G.B. Southwest

4-7

7-8

Manitowoc

2-9

4-11

G.B. Preble

2-10

3-13

Sheboygan South

0-10

1-13

Bay

Conf.

All

West De Pere

7-0

13-0

Seymour

6-1

11-4

New London

5-3

8-7

Appleton Xavier

4-3

5-9

Shawano

4-4

8-6

Menasha

2-5

2-11

G.B. West

1-6

2-11

G.B. East

0-7

1-13

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Freedom

10-1

13-2

Wrightstown

9-1

12-2

Lux.-Casco

8-3

12-3

Fox Valley Lutheran

6-3

8-4

Little Chute

6-3

7-5

Denmark

5-6

6-9

Waupaca

4-7

5-9

Marinette

2-8

3-11

Oconto Falls

2-9

3-12

Clintonville

0-11

0-14

Packerland

Conf.

All

Kewaunee

8-0

13-2

Southern Door

8-1

11-4

Algoma

6-3

6-11

N.E.W. Lutheran

4-4

7-8

Gibraltar

4-5

8-6

Oconto

3-6

9-7

Sturgeon Bay

1-7

1-14

Sevastopol

0-8

1-11

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

11-0

12-2

Crivitz

10-2

12-3

Wausaukee

9-2

11-2

Gillett

8-4

9-6

Niagara

6-6

10-6

Suring

4-7

6-9

Lena

4-8

6-10

Coleman

3-8

4-10

Oneida Nation

2-9

2-13

Mar. St. Thomas

0-11

0-13

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Witt.-Birnamwood

7-0

13-0

Amherst

5-1

11-1

Bonduel

5-3

11-4

Iola-Scandinavia

3-3

8-6

Shiocton

3-5

7-7

St. Point Pacelli

2-4

5-7

Wey.-Fremont

2-4

2-11

Manawa

0-7

5-10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Bay Port

8-0

10-2

Pulaski

8-0

11-1

De Pere

5-3

7-5

G.B. Notre Dame

5-4

9-4

Sheboygan North

4-4

7-4

Ashwaubenon

3-5

6-6

Sheboygan South

3-5

5-7

G.B. Southwest

3-7

7-7

Manitowoc

1-6

4-7

G.B. Preble

1-7

3-9

Bay

Conf.

All

Appleton Xavier

6-0

14-0

West De Pere

5-2

10-5

Shawano

3-2

4-7

G.B. East

3-3

3-10

Menasha

3-4

5-9

Seymour

3-4

4-8

New London

2-4

8-5

G.B. West

0-6

0-13

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Lux.-Casco

9-0

10-2

Little Chute

7-1

9-3

Clintonville

5-3

8-3

Denmark

5-4

6-6

Marinette

5-4

8-5

Freedom

4-4

6-6

Wrightstown

4-5

7-6

Fox Valley Lutheran

2-4

2-8

Oconto Falls

0-7

1-10

Waupaca

1-9

2-10

Packerland

Conf.

All

Southern Door

7-1

11-1

Sturgeon Bay

6-1

9-3

Algoma

5-3

8-6

Gibraltar

4-4

8-5

Oconto

4-4

8-5

N.E.W. Lutheran

3-4

6-7

Kewaunee

1-6

1-11

Sevastopol

0-7

1-11

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

8-1

10-2

Lena

8-1

11-2

Crivitz

7-2

9-4

Oneida Nation

7-2

10-3

Suring

7-2

9-3

Coleman

4-5

4-7

Niagara

3-6

6-6

Mar. St. Thomas

1-7

3-9

Gillett

0-9

1-11

Wausaukee

0-10

0-13

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Shiocton

5-0

7-5

Iola-Scandinavia

3-1

6-5

Amherst

4-2

7-4

Wey.-Fremont

4-2

4-9

Witt.-Birnamwood

2-3

6-6

St. Point Pacelli

2-4

6-6

Manawa

1-4

5-8

Bonduel

0-5

2-10

GIRLS HOCKEY

Eastern Shores

Conf.

All

Bay Area

7-1

13-2-2

Fond du Lac

6-1

16-2-2

Appleton United

4-2

10-8-2

University School

4-2

10-7-1

Fox Cities

3-3

7-9-2

Brookfield

2-5

5-11

Hartland Arrowhead

1-5

5-10

Beaver Dam/Randolph

0-7

2-15

BOYS HOCKEY

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

G.B. Notre Dame

5-0

10-7

Bay Port

4-1

11-8

De Pere

4-2

5-12

Sheboygan

1-3

7-9-1

Ashwaubenon

1-4

5-12

G.B. United

0-5

3-13
Luxemburg-Casco’s Mitchell Jandrin (1) attempts a layup against West De Pere’s Garrett Kempen (5) in a nonconference boys basketball game at the Shawano Shootout at the Kress Center on December 27, 2016.

