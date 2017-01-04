Menu
Basketball

Prep standings: Jan. 4

STANDINGS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Bay Port

6-1

8-3

De Pere

6-1

9-2

Ashwaubenon

4-2

7-3

Pulaski

4-2

6-4

G.B. Notre Dame

4-3

7-4

Sheboygan North

3-3

7-3

G.B. Southwest

2-4

5-5

G.B. Preble

2-5

3-8

Manitowoc

1-5

3-7

Sheboygan South

0-6

1-9

Bay

Conf.

All

West De Pere

4-0

9-0

New London

3-1

6-5

Seymour

3-1

8-4

Appleton Xavier

2-2

3-7

Shawano

2-2

6-2

G.B. West

1-3

2-8

Menasha

1-3

1-8

G.B. East

0-4

1-9

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Freedom

6-0

9-1

Wrightstown

6-0

9-1

Little Chute

4-2

5-3

Lux.-Casco

4-2

8-2

Denmark

3-3

4-5

Fox Valley Lutheran

3-3

5-4

Waupaca

3-3

4-5

Oconto Falls

1-5

2-8

Clintonville

0-6

0-9

Marinette

0-6

1-9

Packerland

Conf.

All

Kewaunee

7-0

9-2

Southern Door

6-1

8-3

Algoma

4-3

4-9

N.E.W. Lutheran

4-3

5-6

Gibraltar

2-3

6-4

Oconto

2-5

8-5

Sturgeon Bay

1-5

1-10

Sevastopol

0-6

1-8

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

6-0

7-2

Wausaukee

6-0

8-0

Crivitz

6-1

7-2

Gillett

4-3

5-5

Niagara

4-3

6-3

Suring

2-4

3-6

Lena

2-5

4-6

Coleman

1-5

1-7

Oneida Nation

1-5

1-9

Mar. St. Thomas

0-6

0-7

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Witt.-Birnamwood

5-5

9-0

Amherst

4-1

9-1

Bonduel

3-2

7-3

Shiocton

3-2

6-4

Iola-Scandinavia

2-3

6-5

Wey.-Fremont

2-3

2-9

St. Point Pacelli

1-4

2-7

Manawa

0-5

3-8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Bay Port

3-0

5-2

De Pere

3-0

5-2

Pulaski

3-0

6-1

Sheboygan North

3-1

6-1

G.B. Notre Dame

2-2

5-2

Ashwaubenon

1-2

4-3

Sheboygan South

1-2

3-4

G.B. Southwest

1-3

5-3

Manitowoc

0-3

3-4

G.B. Preble

0-4

2-6

Bay

Conf.

All

Appleton Xavier

3-0

9-0

G.B. East

2-1

2-7

Seymour

2-1

3-5

Shawano

2-1

3-5

West De Pere

2-1

7-4

Menasha

1-2

3-7

G.B. West

0-3

0-9

New London

0-3

5-4

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Clintonville

4-0

7-0

Lux.-Casco

4-0

5-2

Little Chute

3-1

5-3

Denmark

2-2

3-4

Marinette

2-2

5-3

Fox Valley Lutheran

1-2

1-6

Freedom

1-3

3-5

Waupaca

1-3

2-4

Wrightstown

1-3

4-4

Oconto Falls

0-3

1-6

Packerland

Conf.

All

Southern Door

4-1

7-1

Sturgeon Bay

4-1

5-2

Algoma

3-2

6-4

Gibraltar

3-2

6-3

Oconto

3-2

7-3

N.E.W. Lutheran

2-3

4-5

Kewaunee

1-4

1-8

Sevastopol

0-5

0-9

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

5-0

7-1

Crivitz

4-1

6-3

Lena

4-1

6-2

Oneida Nation

4-1

7-2

Coleman

2-3

2-5

Mar. St. Thomas

1-4

3-6

Niagara

1-4

4-4

Gillett

0-5

1-5

Wausaukee

0-5

0-8

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Shiocton

3-0

5-3

Amherst

2-1

3-3

Iola-Scandinavia

2-1

4-5

St. Point Pacelli

2-1

5-2

Wey.-Fremont

2-1

2-7

Witt.-Birnamwood

1-2

4-4

Bonduel

0-3

1-8

Manawa

0-3

1-7

GIRLS HOCKEY

Eastern Shores

Conf.

All

Bay Area

4-0

11-0-2

Fond du Lac

4-1

12-2-1

Appleton United

3-1

8-5-2

University School

3-1

8-4-1

Fox Cities

1-2

4-6-2

Brookfield

1-3

3-8

Hartland Arrowhead

0-4

4-7

Beaver Dam/Randolph

0-4

2-10

BOYS HOCKEY

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Bay Port

3-1

7-5

De Pere

3-1

3-7

G.B. Notre Dame

1-0

6-5

Sheboygan

0-0

5-6-1

Ashwaubenon

0-2

2-8

G.B. United

0-3

2-10
Bay Port's Grace Krause (2) drives against West De Pere's Liz Edinger (12) at Bay Port High School on Friday in a nonconference girls basketball. Bay Port is tied with De Pere atop the Fox River Classic Conference standings.

