Prep standings: March 1

BOYS BASKETBALL
Fox River Classic
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Bay Port
|
18-0
|
20-2
|
Pulaski
|
15-3
|
18-4
|
De Pere
|
12-6
|
14-8
|
G.B. Notre Dame
|
10-8
|
14-8
|
Sheboygan North
|
10-8
|
13-9
|
Ashwaubenon
|
8-10
|
11-11
|
Sheboygan South
|
8-10
|
10-12
|
G.B. Southwest
|
6-12
|
10-12
|
G.B. Preble
|
2-16
|
4-18
|
Manitowoc
|
1-17
|
4-18
Bay
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Appleton Xavier
|
14-0
|
22-0
|
West De Pere
|
10-4
|
15-7
|
Shawano
|
9-5
|
12-10
|
G.B. East
|
7-7
|
7-15
|
Seymour
|
6-8
|
8-14
|
New London
|
5-9
|
11-11
|
Menasha
|
5-9
|
8-14
|
G.B. West
|
0-14
|
1-21
North Eastern
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Lux.-Casco
|
17-1
|
19-3
|
Little Chute
|
14-4
|
16-6
|
Freedom
|
12-6
|
14-8
|
Wrightstown
|
11-7
|
14-8
|
Denmark
|
11-7
|
13-9
|
Marinette
|
10-8
|
13-9
|
Clintonville
|
7-11
|
10-12
|
Fox Valley Lutheran
|
6-12
|
6-16
|
Waupaca
|
2-16
|
3-19
|
Oconto Falls
|
0-18
|
1-21
Packerland
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Southern Door
|
13-1
|
19-3
|
Sturgeon Bay
|
12-2
|
16-5
|
Oconto
|
10-4
|
15-7
|
Algoma
|
8-6
|
13-9
|
Gibraltar
|
6-8
|
11-11
|
N.E.W. Lutheran
|
5-9
|
8-14
|
Kewaunee
|
2-12
|
2-20
|
Sevastopol
|
0-14
|
2-19
M&O
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Peshtigo
|
17-1
|
20-2
|
Suring
|
15-3
|
18-4
|
Lena
|
14-4
|
17-5
|
Crivitz
|
13-5
|
15-7
|
Oneida Nation
|
11-7
|
15-8
|
Coleman
|
7-11
|
7-15
|
Mar. St. Thomas
|
5-13
|
7-15
|
Niagara
|
5-13
|
8-14
|
Wausaukee
|
3-15
|
3-19
|
Gillett
|
0-18
|
2-20
Central Wisconsin 8
|
Conf.
|
All
|
Shiocton
|
14-0
|
17-5
|
Amherst
|
11-3
|
17-5
|
Iola-Scandinavia
|
8-6
|
12-10
|
St. Point Pacelli
|
7-7
|
11-11
|
Witt.-Birnamwood
|
7-7
|
12-10
|
Wey.-Fremont
|
5-9
|
5-17
|
Bonduel
|
3-11
|
5-17
|
Manawa
|
1-13
|
5-17