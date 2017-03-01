Menu
Prep standings: March 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fox River Classic

Conf.

All

Bay Port

18-0

20-2

Pulaski

15-3

18-4

De Pere

12-6

14-8

G.B. Notre Dame

10-8

14-8

Sheboygan North

10-8

13-9

Ashwaubenon

8-10

11-11

Sheboygan South

8-10

10-12

G.B. Southwest

6-12

10-12

G.B. Preble

2-16

4-18

Manitowoc

1-17

4-18

Bay

Conf.

All

Appleton Xavier

14-0

22-0

West De Pere

10-4

15-7

Shawano

9-5

12-10

G.B. East

7-7

7-15

Seymour

6-8

8-14

New London

5-9

11-11

Menasha

5-9

8-14

G.B. West

0-14

1-21

North Eastern

Conf.

All

Lux.-Casco

17-1

19-3

Little Chute

14-4

16-6

Freedom

12-6

14-8

Wrightstown

11-7

14-8

Denmark

11-7

13-9

Marinette

10-8

13-9

Clintonville

7-11

10-12

Fox Valley Lutheran

6-12

6-16

Waupaca

2-16

3-19

Oconto Falls

0-18

1-21

Packerland

Conf.

All

Southern Door

13-1

19-3

Sturgeon Bay

12-2

16-5

Oconto

10-4

15-7

Algoma

8-6

13-9

Gibraltar

6-8

11-11

N.E.W. Lutheran

5-9

8-14

Kewaunee

2-12

2-20

Sevastopol

0-14

2-19

M&O

Conf.

All

Peshtigo

17-1

20-2

Suring

15-3

18-4

Lena

14-4

17-5

Crivitz

13-5

15-7

Oneida Nation

11-7

15-8

Coleman

7-11

7-15

Mar. St. Thomas

5-13

7-15

Niagara

5-13

8-14

Wausaukee

3-15

3-19

Gillett

0-18

2-20

Central Wisconsin 8

Conf.

All

Shiocton

14-0

17-5

Amherst

11-3

17-5

Iola-Scandinavia

8-6

12-10

St. Point Pacelli

7-7

11-11

Witt.-Birnamwood

7-7

12-10

Wey.-Fremont

5-9

5-17

Bonduel

3-11

5-17

Manawa

1-13

5-17
Southern Door senior Nick LeCaptain (10) shoots against Luxemburg-Casco in a nonconference boys high school basketball game at Southern Door High School on Feb. 13 in Brussels. Southern Door won the Packerland Conference this year, while Luxemburg-Casco won the North Eastern Conference.

