Prep team wrestling: Catholic Central continues cruise to Div. 1 final

MT. PLEASANT – Novi Detroit Catholic Central was on a pretty ominous streak, one nearly impossible to sustain.

CC entered the Division 1 quarterfinals by shutting out every postseason opponent, scoring a combined 236-0 through districts and regionals.

Yet in the end, the Shamrocks did way more than it needed to advance by defeating Brighton, 55-3, today at Central Michigan. Next up is defending state champ Hartland, which beat Oxford, 43-27, on the neighboring mat.

CC captain Nick Jenkins, the heavyweight who won with a pin at 1:03, said the postseason run could not be classified as easy.

“We’ve earned the wins, we’ve put the work in all year so we kind of expected to come out in the postseason and do what we’ve done, to achieve our goals,” he said. “It would have been nice (to get another shutout), but we’re really not focused on that. We’re just focused on wrestling our best and getting wins.

“Our offense was really good today. Nobody was backing away. Nobody was timid or shy about getting takedowns. We just went out went after legs and kept going. That was big for us.”

CC coach Mitch Hancock said that another shutout was possible but was not the focus. He said Aidan Wagh would normally go at 152 pounds but he cut weight to reach 145, and afterwards Wagh said he wasn’t quite ready coming off the scales and wanted to rest.

“So we sent a senior (Brody Burke) out there, he wrestled his butt off and did the best he could,” Hancock said. Brighton’s Harley Berne scored the win over Burke for Brighton’s only points.

Hartland’s quarterfinal win was a major milestone – it was coach Todd Cheney’s 700th career victory.

“We all knew it was coming up soon but not necessarily this match. It sure is a big one,” said Hartland captain and defending state champ Reece Hughes. “It does make this win a little sweeter when a guy that’s put so much into the program and given his all to the program.

“He puts countless hours in and he really has changed the program the past 25 years he’s been here. He’s made it a tradition making it to the state tournament (16th consecutive season). He’s made making it to the state semifinals a tradition. He’s just stepped up the game and for that 700th win, it’s just huge. I’m sure his family is happy and the team is just ecstatic for him.”

Davison and Macomb Dakota also advanced in Division 1 and will face off in the other semifinal.

Division 4: Carson City Crystal’s Wyatt Oistad was taken down on an illegal body slam by New Lothrop’s Austin Wolford. Oistad laid there on the mat for a few moments gathering his senses. If he decided to not get up, Carson City Crystal would have won the match with his six-points and be wrestling in Saturday’s semifinal against No. 2 seed Leroy Pine River. Instead, Oistad did the right thing and continued wrestling after consulting with coach and trainer. Wolford ended up winning the match on a technical fall to give the three-time defending state champion New Lothrop a narrow 32-31 victory.