Preps roundup: Beaverton's Roy Johnston gets MHSAA state wins record

Beaverton boys basketball defeated Farwell, 61-24, to give coach Roy Johnston his 729th career victory, the new record for Michigan high school boys basketball head coaching wins.

Johnston, who had stints at Yale and Howell, now has 784 total varsity wins when you add the 55 victories coaching the Beaverton girls team.

The 74-year-old Johnston watched his team improve to 11-1 on the season.

More boys basketball

Brown City 60, Memphis 41: Calvin Cook led Brown City with 26 points. Andrew Geiger also added 16 points and six rebounds. Wesley Wolschleger paced Memphis with 14 points.

Clinton Township Clintondale 56, St Clair Shores Lakeview 55: Richard Washington led Clintondale (3-11, 2-6 MAC Silver) with 17 points. Joe Charrette paced Lakeview (2-11, 1-7) with 16 points.

Kingsley 64, Leland 52: Garrett Miller led all scorers with 37 points for Leland. Tristian Fessenden paced Kingsley with 17 points.

Marlette 62, Sandusky 33: Bryce George led Marlette with 20 points and five steals.

Onaway 68, Inland Lakes 58: Keaton Brewer led Onaway (4-6) with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Dakota Cruse added 14 points and five rebounds, and Trevor Wregglesworth also chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.

Sterling Heights 49, Marysville 43: Antonio Sinisthtaj led Sterling Heights (11-1, 6-1 MAC Silver) with 15 points, all coming from beyond the arc. Shawn Kama also added 12 points, and Malot Dushaj also added 11 points.

Vestaburg 42, Montabella 29: Chris Keeler led Vestaburg (5-4, 5-2 MAC) with 13 points and six rebounds. Noah Johnston added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Seth Stratton also chipped in seven points and 13 rebounds.

Warren Mott 72, Utica 63: Howard Turner led Warren Mott (7-5, 6-3 MAC White) with 20 points, 15 of which came in the fourth quarter. Tyler Gillery added 17 points, and Jaalon Brown also chipped in 15 points and six steals. Gabe Garbanino paced Utica (2-10, 0-8) with 15 points.

Girls basketball

Detroit CMA 51, Detroit Westside Academy 10: Vantane Garrett led CMA (9-7, 5-5 PSL West) with 28 points, 10 steals and four rebounds. Jamiya Owens also added eight points and 13 rebounds.

Troy Athens 46, Ferndale University High 13: Breanna Walls led all scorers with seven points and five rebounds for Troy Athens (7-7). Isabelle Crum, Morgan Robinson and Maddie Crum each scored five points.

Wixom St. Catherine of Siena 50, Riverview Richard 26: Maryann Alexander led Wixom (8-5) with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Grace Gulowski scored 11 points, and Gabby Green added 10 points. Nina Biundo paced Gabriel Richard with 13 points.