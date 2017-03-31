Green Bay Press-Gazette all-area girls basketball team

First team

Liz Edinger, sr., West De Pere: The 5-foot-6 guard was named Bay Conference player of the year for a second straight season after leading the Phantoms to the conference title for a third consecutive year. She averaged 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game in earning first-team all-state honors in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and received honorable mention on the Associated Press all-state team. Edinger ranks second on West De Pere’s all-time scoring list with 1,173 career points and led the program to its first regional since the turn of the century.

Brooke Geier, sr., Kewaunee: The UW-Stevens Point recruit averaged 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.9 steals per game in earning first-team D3 all-state honors from the WBCA and honorable mention recognition on the AP all-state team. The 5-foot-8 guard set school records for career (1,586) and single-season (534) points in leading Kewaunee to its first outright Packerland Conference championship since 1991 and first WIAA regional title since 2013.

Lizzie Miller, sr., De Pere: The 5-foot-7 guard came back from a torn ACL to lead the Redbirds to the Fox River Classic Conference title and a WIAA Division 1 state championship game. The FRCC player of the year averaged 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a first-team D1 all-state choice by the WBCA and a fourth-team choice on the AP all-state team. She shot 41.5 percent from 3-point range and was a key cog to De Pere’s defense, which allowed 39.5 points per game.

Danielle Nennig, sr., Wrightstown: The Purdue Northwest recruit led the Tigers to the North Eastern Conference title and the program’s first WIAA Division 3 state tournament appearance since 2004. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game in receiving honorable mention AP all-state and WBCA D3 all-state accolades. She totaled 1,142 career points to break Wrightstown’s all-time scoring record.

Maddie Re, sr., Bay Port: The 6-foot forward averaged 13.0 points and 12.2 rebounds per game on the way to receiving honorable mention D1 all-state recognition from the WBCA. The Truman State earned first-team all-FRCC honors after leading the conference in rebounding. Recorded 13 double-doubles this season in breaking Bay Port’s all-time rebounding record.

Coach of the year – De Pere’s Jeremy Boileau: The first-year head coach guided the Redbirds to a 25-3 record following a 12-12 season. De Pere overcame a season-ending injury to senior Lauren DeMille in its second game to win the FRCC title and finish as the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up.

Second team

Brehna Evans, jr., West De Pere: The unanimous first-team all-Bay choice led the conference with 4.8 steals per game in addition to finishing second scoring (18.3 ppg) and assists (3.6 apg). Shot 41.1 percent from 3-point range overall in receiving honorable mention WBCA D2 all-state honors.

Emily Higgins, jr., Pulaski: Averaged 18.8 points per game as the FRCC’s leading scorer, earning first-team all-conference and honorable mention WBCA D2 all-state accolades.

Hailey Oskey, jr., Seymour: The UW-Green Bay recruit averaged 17.4 points per game to lead the Thunder to the WIAA sectional finals for the first time since 2002 and was named a unanimous all-Bay choice in addition to receiving honorable mention WBCA D2 all-state recognition.

Cassie Schiltz, so., Luxemburg-Casco: The unanimous all-NEC choice averaged 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals per game in addition to shooting 44.5 percent from 3-point range.

Jaddan Simmons, fr., G.B. Southwest: The first-team all-FRCC choice ranked in the top three in the conference by averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 assists and 3.7 steals per game.

Third team

Olivia DeCleene, sr., De Pere; Chloe Gruszynski, fr., Crivitz; Jenna Krause, jr., Seymour; Meghan LaCrosse, jr., Southern Door; Alisha Murphy, sr., Wrightstown.

Honorable mention

Ja’Staria Brantley, sr., G.B. East; Tori DePerry, so., Shawano; Kaycee Gierczak, jr., G.B. Notre Dame; Meg Knutson, sr., Bay Port; Maddie Koch, so., Ashwaubenon; Jazzlynn Koeller, jr., G.B. West; Morgan Meerstein, sr., N.E.W. Lutheran; Sarah Nawn, sr., Niagara; Liz Nies, sr., De Pere; Megan Pavlik, sr., Southern Door; Payton Pluff, so., Gibraltar; Maddie Reitz, jr., G.B. Notre Dame; Yehil Rodriguez, so., Oneida Nation; Autumn Schlader, jr., Ashwaubenon; Emily Sorenson, sr., Bonduel; Hannah Stefaniak, sr., West De Pere; Shae Tonn, jr., Peshtigo; Kailee Van Zeeland, jr., Wrightstown; Taylor Yonker, jr., Gillett.

