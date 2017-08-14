USC commit Preston Hartsell wins Perfect Game All-American Classic home run derby

SAN DIEGO — Preston Hartsell, a USC commit from Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, Calif.), won the Perfect Game All-American Classic Home Run Challenge on Sunday night at Petco Park.

Hartsell hit nine home runs to beat Nick Northcut, a Vanderbilt commit from William Mason (Mason, Ohio), in the final. Hartsell’s nine home runs all went in the right-field seats.

Hartsell is from about an hour away from San Diego.

In the previous round Sunday, Hartsell hit seven home runs to beat Nolan Gorman, who won the home run derby events at the All-Star Game in Miami in mid-July and the Under Armour All-America Game in Chicago two weeks ago.

Gorman, from Sandra Day O’Connor (Glendale, Ariz.), hit 10 home runs Saturday but then hit four Sunday.

Hartsell had hit eight home runs in Saturday’s opening round to reach Sunday’s final four.

Northcut advanced to the final with five home run to beat Nander De Sedas, who had hit 10 home runs Saturday. De Sedas attends Montverde Academy in Florida.