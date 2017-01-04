Previewing Army All-American Bowl Awards Show

The Army Bowl Awards Show is scheduled for Friday in San Antonio, the night before the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Here is a look at the finalists for each of the awards as chosen by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee. A number of players are up for multiple awards led by UCLA commit defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips from Redlands East Valley (Redlands, Calif.) who is up for five awards.

Among other players up for multiple awards: Shaun Wade (Trinity Christian, Jacksonville); Wyatt Davis (St. John Bosco; Bellflower, Calif.); Richard LeCounte (Liberty County, Hinesville, Ga.); Aubrey Solomon (Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.); and Chase Young (DeMatha. Hyattsville, Md.).

U.S. ARMY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Three running backs are among the six finalists. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player.

Cam Akers, RB/QB, Clinton (Miss.)

Eno Benjamin, RB, Wylie East (Wylie, Texas)

Najee Harris, RB, Antioch (Calif.)

Richard LeCounte III, DB, Liberty County (Hinesville, Ga.)

Tate Martell, QB, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Jaelan Phillips, DL, Redlands East Valley (Redlands, Calif.)

ARMY BOWL COACH OF THE YEAR

Elijah Brooks, DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Gabe Infante, St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

John Lambourne, Bingham (South Jordan, Utah)

Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Kenny Sanchez, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Thomas Wilcher, Cass Tech (Detroit)

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Presented to the nation’s top senior defensive player.

Baron Browning, LB, Kennedale (Texas)

Tadarian Moultry, LB, Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.)

Jaelan Phillips, DL, Redlands East Valley (Redlands, Calif.)

Aubrey Solomon, DL, Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.)

Shaun Wade, DB, Trinity Christian (Jacksonville)

Chase Young, DL, DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.)

ANTHONY MUNOZ LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Presented to the top senior offensive or defensive lineman. The award is named for the Hall of Fame offensive lineman who spent 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wyatt Davis, offense, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Walker Little, offense, Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas)

Jaelan Phillips, defense, Redlands East Valley (Redlands, Calif.)

Foster Sarrell, offense, Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, Wash.)

Aubrey Solomon, defense, Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.)

Chase Young, defense, DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

LOCKHEED MARTIN DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE YEAR

Presented to the nation’s top high school senior defensive back. The field features Ohio State commit Shaun Wade, who was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year.

Bubba Bolden, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Darnay Holmes, Calabassas (Calif.)

Richard LeCounte III, Liberty County (Hinesville, Ga.)

Deommodore Lenoir, Salesian (Los Angeles)

Shaun Wade, Trinity Christian (Jacksonville)

DOC BLANCHARD AND GLENN DAVIS AWARDS

Presented to players who exhibit prowess in the classroom and the field. The Blanchard award is presented to the East’s honoree and the Davis award is presented to the West’s honoree. Blanchard and Davis were Hall of Fame running backs for Army in the 1940s, each winning a Heisman Trophy.

Blanchard finalists:

Hunter Johnson, QB, Brownsburg (Ind.)

Nate McBride. LB, Vidalia (Ga.)

Nick Brahms. OL, Navarre (Fla.)

Josh Lugg, OL, North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.)

Davis finalists: