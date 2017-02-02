Previewing CIML basketball games for Friday, Feb. 3

Previewing Friday’s games around the CIML. All boys’ games are scheduled to start at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Southeast Polk at W.D.M. Valley
Valley enters this matchup recharged after not playing Tuesday. Rams are looking for their second straight win.
Ames at Ankeny Centennial
Ames has won four of five. Jaguars have won two straight. Should be fun.
Dowling Catholic at Fort Dodge
The Dodgers are looking for revenge after the Maroons housed them earlier this season.
Ankeny at Waukee
Ankeny’s lost two straight and four of five. A win over a surging Waukee team would definitely inspire confidence.
Des Moines East at Des Moines Hoover
Hoover hasn’t lost since the middle of December. East hasn’t won since the middle of January.
Mason City at Marshalltown
Mason City hoping to snap a three-game skid against a Marshalltown team that’s lost seven in a row.
Des Moines North at Des Moines Roosevelt
Most intriguing game in the city on Friday night.
Johnston at Urbandale
The Dragons are looking to keep pace with first-place Dowling in the Iowa Conference. Urbandale trying to avoid an eighth loss in 10 games.
Des Moines Lincoln at Ottumwa
Lincoln’s only win this season was over Ottumwa in early January.
CIML STANDINGS (as of Feb. 2)
Central Conference
Waukee, 14-3 overall, 6-2 Central
Valley, 12-4, 6-2
Ames, 11-5, 5-3
Ankeny Centennial, 8-7, 3-5
Ankeny, 7-8, 3-5
Southeast Polk, 3-13, 1-7
Iowa Conference
Dowling Catholic, 12-4 overall, 7-1 Iowa
Johnston, 11-5, 6-2
Fort Dodge, 10-4, 6-2
Mason City, 8-7, 3-5
Urbandale, 6-10, 2-6
Marshalltown, 2-15, 0-8
Metro Conference
Hoover, 13-3 overall, 7-1 Metro
North, 11-5, 7-1
Roosevelt, 9-7, 5-3
East, 3-13, 3-5
Ottumwa, 4-12, 1-7
Lincoln, 1-15, 1-7