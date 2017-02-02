Previewing CIML basketball games for Friday, Feb. 3

Previewing Friday’s games around the CIML. All boys’ games are scheduled to start at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Southeast Polk at W.D.M. Valley

Valley enters this matchup recharged after not playing Tuesday. Rams are looking for their second straight win.

Ames at Ankeny Centennial

Ames has won four of five. Jaguars have won two straight. Should be fun.

Dowling Catholic at Fort Dodge

The Dodgers are looking for revenge after the Maroons housed them earlier this season.

Ankeny at Waukee

Ankeny’s lost two straight and four of five. A win over a surging Waukee team would definitely inspire confidence.

Des Moines East at Des Moines Hoover

Hoover hasn’t lost since the middle of December. East hasn’t won since the middle of January.

Mason City at Marshalltown

Mason City hoping to snap a three-game skid against a Marshalltown team that’s lost seven in a row.

Des Moines North at Des Moines Roosevelt

Most intriguing game in the city on Friday night.

Johnston at Urbandale

The Dragons are looking to keep pace with first-place Dowling in the Iowa Conference. Urbandale trying to avoid an eighth loss in 10 games.

Des Moines Lincoln at Ottumwa

Lincoln’s only win this season was over Ottumwa in early January.

CIML STANDINGS (as of Feb. 2)

Central Conference

Waukee, 14-3 overall, 6-2 Central

Valley, 12-4, 6-2

Ames, 11-5, 5-3

Ankeny Centennial, 8-7, 3-5

Ankeny, 7-8, 3-5

Southeast Polk, 3-13, 1-7

Iowa Conference

Dowling Catholic, 12-4 overall, 7-1 Iowa

Johnston, 11-5, 6-2

Fort Dodge, 10-4, 6-2

Mason City, 8-7, 3-5

Urbandale, 6-10, 2-6

Marshalltown, 2-15, 0-8

Metro Conference

Hoover, 13-3 overall, 7-1 Metro

North, 11-5, 7-1

Roosevelt, 9-7, 5-3

East, 3-13, 3-5

Ottumwa, 4-12, 1-7

Lincoln, 1-15, 1-7