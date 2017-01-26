Previewing CIML boys' basketball games for Friday, Jan. 27

Previewing Friday’s boys’ games in the CIML. All girls’ games start at 6:15 p.m., followed by boys, unless otherwise noted.

Dowling Catholic (11-3) at Johnston (10-4): After two straight road wins, the Dragons are hoping to catch Dowling at the top of the Iowa Conference.

Valley, West Des Moines (11-4) at Ames (9-4): Winner keeps pace with Waukee in a top-heavy Central Conference.

Des Moines Roosevelt (8-6) at Des Moines East (3-11): East has found success against its Metro Conference foes. A win over Roosevelt would be huge.

Ottumwa (4-11) at Des Moines North (9-5): After getting Tuesday off, the Polar Bears host an Ottumwa team that’s won three straight games.

Ankeny Centennial (6-7) at Ankeny (7-6): The Hawks squeaked out a 56-55 win over Centennial in late December.

Des Moines Hoover (11-3) at Des Moines Lincoln (1-13): The last time these two teams played, Hoover allowed just 16 points to the Railsplitters.

Urbandale (5-9) at Marshalltown (2-13): Wins have been hard to come by for both of these teams lately.

Fort Dodge (8-4) at Mason City (8-4): Winner takes a step back toward the top half of the Central Conference.

SATURDAY GAMES

Waukee (12-3) at Southeast Polk (2-11), 6:45 p.m.: The Warriors have won eight of nine, but after this matchup, a stiff schedule awaits down the stretch.

CIML STANDINGS (as of Jan. 27)

Central Conference

Waukee, 12-3 overall, 5-2 Central

Valley, 11-4, 5-2

Ames, 9-4, 5-2

Ankeny, 7-6, 3-4

Ankeny Centennial, 6-7, 2-5

Southeast Polk, 2-11, 1-6

Iowa Conference

Dowling Catholic, 11-3 overall, 6-1 Iowa

Johnston, 10-4, 6-1

Fort Dodge, 8-4, 5-2

Mason City, 8-4, 2-4

Urbandale, 5-9, 1-6

Marshalltown, 2-13, 0-6

Metro Conference

Hoover, 11-3 overall, 6-1 Metro

North, 9-5, 6-1

Roosevelt, 8-6, 4-3

East, 3-11, 3-4

Ottumwa, 4-11, 1-5

Lincoln, 1-13, 1-6