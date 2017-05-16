Prolific California QB Jalen Chatman commits to Rutgers

Rutgers has landed prolific California quarterback Jalen Chatman. He announced his commitment on social media.

Chatman from Narbonne High School (Harbor City) visited Rutgers over the weekend. Chatman reportedly also has been offered by Tulane, Navy, Army and several FCS programs.

Chatman put up big-time numbers last season with nearly 4,000 passing yards and 52 touchdowns. He also ran for more than 600 yards with six scores.

Chatman would join a quarterback room that figures to include incoming 2017 freshman Johnathan Lewis of St. Peter’s Prep and Gio Rescigno, a rising junior who enters training camp as the incumbent starter.

Contributing: MyCentralJersey.com