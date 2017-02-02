Amid immigration uncertainty, Prolific Prep pulls out of international game

The ripple effect of Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration is being felt in the high school basketball ranks.

Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) boys basketball team has pulled out of an international game in March amid fears that one of its foreign-born stars may not be able to re-enter the country, according to the Napa Valley Register.

While the game against Athlete’s Institute (Mono, Ontario, Canada) was set to be played on March 18 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Prolific Prep co-founder and director of operations Philippe Doherty told the Napa Valley Register Tuesday that the team is trying to move the game to either Portland, Ore., or Napa.

Abu Kigab, a 6-foot-7 small forward for Prolific Prep, was born in Sudan, one of seven countries subject to Trump’s temporary travel ban on the entry of non-US citizens into the country. Kigab holds dual Canadian and Sudanese citizenship.

Prolific Prep officials told the Register they worry Kigab could be stopped at the border when he tries to return from Canada.

“Too many things at stake,” Doherty told the Register. “With all of this uncertainty, I just don’t want to put any of my kids at risk. “We don’t want to put Abu in a position where we go play one game, in Vancouver, Canada, even though he’s Canadian, and then for some unforeseen reason, he’s not allowed back in the country since he was born in the Sudan. If Abu is not allowed back in the country, and he can’t graduate high school, that affects his college eligibility. “And if that’s because of this government’s policies with this new (presidential) regime of the United States, I just don’t want to take any chances, especially with Abu.”

Kigab is a senior and attends Justin-Siena High School as all the Prolific Prep players do.

An Oregon commit, Kigab is a two-year starter for Prolific Prep. The three-star recruit at small forward is rated as the No. 13 player in California, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is from St. Catharines, Ontario, and played for Canada in the FIBA Americas U18 Championship last summer.

“He’s really talented,” Doherty told the Register. “Abu is a major player and a good kid.”