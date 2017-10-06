Prosecutors: Ind. baseball coach, wife used school money for vacations

Two former Southport (Ind.) High School employees accused of using school money to fund their vacations have been arrested.

Scott Whitlock, the former baseball coach, and Barbara Whitlock, his wife and the former head of the drama and music department, were booked in the Marion County Jail on Thursday, online records show.

They remained custody and had not yet appeared for a bond hearing Friday morning.

The couple rang up nearly $7,000 for plane tickets, hotels, spa visits, alcohol and other unauthorized expenses, according to documents filed Wednesday in Marion Superior Court.

Prosecutors say Scott Whitlock, 48, even gave school officials falsified documents claiming he attended a coaching clinic at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

When confronted by Perry Township Schools finance officials last month, prosecutors said the Whitlock resigned.

From July 2016 to July 2017, prosecutors said Scott Whitlock, who was hired by the district in 2001, made $3,143 in unauthorized charges to the school’s account.

Barbara Whitlock, the school’s music and drama department head since 2006, charged $3,779 to school credit cards between March and September, prosecutors said.

Some of the money, prosecutors said, paid for a family trip to Linq Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas over the 2016 fall break that included $267 in drinks mostly at the pool cabana, $53 in food, $114 in miscellaneous expenses, $42 in taxes and a $41 tip.

The credit cards also paid for a July 4, 2016, getaway to Chicago that Scott Whitlock claimed was for a coaches clinic. Prosecutors said the Whitlocks posted photos of the trip on social media showing the couple at a Chicago Cubs game and visiting universities with their daughter.

The couple racked up thousands in hotel and lodging expenses, according to the documents. They spent $1,688 for a vacation apartment rental in New York, hundreds more for rooms in New Jersey, Chicago, Las Vegas and Kentucky.

They even charged the school for two rooms in separate cities on the same night. On July 8, prosecutors said Barbara Whitlock used the school funds to pay for the vacation rental in New York and Scott Whitlock charged another room in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors said the couple’s social media accounts showed Scott Whitlock and his children went to a Philadelphia Phillies game on July 9 to watch one of his former students play.

The family joined Barbara Whitlock in New York, where prosecutors said she was attending a teachers’ workshop.

On that trip, documents said the couple spent $405 on Broadway show tickets to “Chicago” and posted photos on social media of themselves and their three children at the performance.

Barbara Whitlock spent another $110 in school funds for clothing from the gift shop for the hit musical “Hamilton,” prosecutors said.

When Perry Township Schools Assistant Superintendent Robert Bohannon asked Scott Whitlock to explain the charges, prosecutors said Whitlock forged a flyer and provided falsified emails claiming he had attended a UNLV coaches clinic in July 2017. District officials contacted UNLV and learned there was no such clinic, prosecutors said.

Scott and Barbara Whitlock were charged with theft in Marion Superior Court on Wednesday. Scott Whitlock faces three additional counts of forgery.

A statement from Keesha Hughes from Perry Township Schools said, “Perry Township Schools is fully cooperating with law enforcement regarding the allegations against our former employee.”

