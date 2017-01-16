Providence draws Henryville in girls 2-A sectional

The Providence girls’ basketball team is gearing up for what it hopes will be a run to not only a third straight sectional title but a third consecutive regional crown.

Still, Providence coach Brad Burden said the Pioneers – ranked fifth in Class 2-A – are thinking only about its first sectional opponent in the IHSAA State Tournament.

For the Pioneers (14-5), the first hurdle will come in the first round of the Sectional 46 against Henryville (10-8), a team Providence edged 53-45 on Dec. 9.

“I guarantee you, Henryville, Crawford County and Eastern – they don’t care how many sectionals we’ve won,” Burden said. “Right now, we’re only thinking about one team and that’s Henryville.”

Providence drew opposite of Crawford County (14-4) and Eastern Pekin (12-7), teams that will face off in the opening round. Paoli will face the Crawford County-Eastern winner. Clarksville (2-11) will face the Providence-Henryville survivor.

“I’m comfortable and confident with this team,” Burden said. “But anything can happen. If we lose to Henryville or further down the road, it will be because the other team is better.”

Providence is led by a trio of seniors — Olivia Jenkins (5 ppg), Cheyenne Brooks (10.2 ppg) and Claire Rauck (17.5 ppg). Those three seniors rank in the top three in most games played for the Pioneers. Junior Hannah Wolford, another peg in a solid core, is scoring at a 12.7 clip.

Burden said his team is battle-tested.

“They’ve been through it all,” he said.

As they usually do, the Pioneers faced one of the toughest schedules in Class 2-A, facing Class 3-A’s top-ranked team in North Harrison and Class 4-A schools New Albany, Jeffersonville and Whiteland.

Even with the sectional site, Burden said he wants to finish the regular season on a high note.

“I’m a big believer in momentum,” he said.

Providence will finish the regular season with a string of tough assignments against Austin, Crawford County and Floyd Central.

In Sectional 45 at Austin, the host Eagles (10-8) will try to win the sectional for the fourth time in the last five years. However, Austin — if they advance to the finals — likely would face No. 8 South Ripley (14-4). The Eagles lost to South Ripley 49-40 on Dec. 17.

In Class A, South Central (12-6) appears a solid choice in Sectional 62 at New Washington. The Rebels are 6-0 against Class A schools. They’re coming off a 55-32 thumping of Shawe Memorial, the only other school in the sectional with a winning record.

In Sectional 61 at Orleans, a key first-round battle will feature West Washington (11-9) against Borden (9-9).

SECTIONAL PAIRINGS

Class A

Sectional 61 at Orleans

Feb. 1: Crothersville (13-6) vs. Trinity Lutheran (8-12), 6; West Washington (11-9) vs. Borden (9-9), 7:30

Feb. 3: Orleans (4-12) vs. Crothersville-Trinity Lutheran winner), 6; Medora (2-11) vs. West Washington-Borden winner, 7:30;

Feb. 4: final at 7:30.

Sectional 62 at New Washington

Feb. 1: Christian Academy of Indiana (6-10) vs. New Washington (8-11), 6; Shawe Memorial (11-9) vs. Rock Creek (4-14), 7:30;

Feb. 3: Lanesville (5-15) vs. CAI-New Washington winner, 6; South Central (12-6) vs. Shawe Memorial-Rock Creek winner);

Feb. 4: final at 7:30.

Class 2-A

Sectional 45 at Austin

Feb. 1: Austin (10-8) vs. Milan (8-8), 6; South Ripley (14-4) vs. Switzerland County (6-11), 7:30;

Feb. 3: North Decatur (8-11) vs. Austin-Milan winner, 6; Southwestern (5-15) vs. South Ripley-Switzerland County winner, 7:30;

Feb. 4: final at 7:30.

Sectional 46 at Providence

Feb. 1: Crawford County (14-4) vs. Eastern Pekin (12-7), 6; Providence (14-5) vs. Henryville (10-8), 7:30;

Feb. 3: Paoli (11-9) vs. Crawford County-Eastern Pekin winner, 6; Clarksville (2-19) vs. Providence-Henryville winner, 7:30;

Feb. 4: final at 7:30.