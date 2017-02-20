Providence, Henryville to clash in sectional opener

Providence and Henryville, arguably the two best teams in the Class 2-A Crawford County Sectional, will square off during the opening night of postseason play on Feb. 28.

Providence (19-2), ranked second in the state in Class 2-A, is coming off a dramatic 57-55 win over Brownstown, the top-ranked team in Class 3-A. Providence and Henryville played a month ago, and the Pioneers handled Henryville 57-48.

The Pioneers have lost just twice – to two of the top teams in Class 4-A. Providence fell to Floyd Central 59-41 on Dec. 16 and then lost to defending Class 4-A champion New Albany 55-40 on Feb. 10.

Henryville (18-5), winless just four years ago, is enjoying one of its best seasons in decades. The Hornets will take on Providence in the opener. The winner will face Paoli (12-7) in the semifinals.

In the bottom half of the bracket, Eastern Pekin (4-16) will take on Clarksville (12-9) in the second first-round game. The winner will advance to the semifinals, where they’ll take on Crawford County (16-6).

“I kind of figured that would happen,” said Henryville coach Jared Hill. “We’ve got to beat them to win it all. We might as well get it over with.”

The Hornets appear back on track after wins over West Washington (53-43) and Crothersville (59-33).

“We’re starting to play with a little more toughness,” Hill said. “We will have to hit some shots (against Providence). Obviously, we’ve got to defend a little better. But (the Pioneers) are playing very well. They are very confident.”

Said Providence coach Andrew Grantz: “Coach (Jared) Hill has done an incredible job in turning around that program.”

Grantz said the Pioneers won’t think past Friday night’s season finale against New Washington.

“Really, we’re much more interested in the process and how we approach every day,” Grantz said. “The results will take care of themselves.”

A year ago, the “process” helped the Pioneers march all the way to the Richmond Semi-State, where they lost to state runner-up Indianapolis Howe, 70-62.

The winner of the Crawford County Sectional will advance to the Paoli Regional on March 11.

In the Class 1-A Sectional, West Washington appeared to draw a favorable result. The Senators (16-6), champions of the Loogootee Regional a year ago, would have to beat Orleans (5-17) and Trinity Lutheran (5-16) to advance to the sectional final.

However, West Washington barely slipped past Orleans 57-51 on Feb. 14.

Class 2-A Sectional 45 at South Ripley



Feb. 28: South Ripley (10-11) vs. Austin (7-14), 6 p.m.; Milan (9-10) vs. Switzerland County (13-8), 7:30 p.m.

March 3: South Ripley-Austin vs. Southwestern (11-9), 6 p.m.; Milan-Switzerland County winner vs. North Decatur (7-14), 7:30 p.m.

March 4: Final at 7:30 p.m.

Class 2-A Sectional 46 at Crawford County



Feb. 28: Henryville (18-5) vs Providence (19-2), 6 p.m.; Eastern Pekin (4-16) vs. Clarksville (12-9), 7:30 p.m.

March 3: Henryville-Providence winner vs. Paoli (14-7), 6 p.m.; Eastern-Clarksville winner vs. Crawford County (16-6), 7:30 p.m.

March 4: Final at 7:30 p.m.

Class 1-A Sectional 61 at Borden



Feb. 28: Borden (11-10) vs. Medora (3-17), 6 p.m.; Orleans (5-17) vs. West Washington (16-6), 7:30 p.m.

March 3: Borden-Medora winner vs. Crothersville (6-15), 6 p.m.; Orleans-West Washington winner vs. Trinity Lutheran (5-16), 7:30 p.m.

March 4: Final at 7:30 p.m.

Class 1-A Sectional 62 at New Washington



Feb. 28: New Washington (15-8) vs. Rock Creek (13-10), 6 p.m.; Christian Academy of Indiana (10-12) vs. Shawe Memorial (1-20), 7:30 p.m.

March 3: New Washington-Rock Creek vs. Lanesville (11-11), 6 p.m.; CAI-Shawe Memorial winner vs. South Central (7-15), 7:30 p.m.

March 4: Final at 7:30 p.m.