Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Baseball

Providence, Lanesville remain No. 1 in coaches poll

The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association released its latest top 10 rankings Sunday, with two local teams atop their respective poll.

Class 4A

1) Carmel 2-0 (140)

2) Lake Central 1-0 (112)

2) Fishers 4-1 (112)

4) Hamilton Southeastern 3-0 (98)

5) Roncalli 1-0 (64)

6) Chesterton 0-0 (48)

7) FW Northrop 1-0 (46)

8) FW Carroll 3-0 (34)

9) Indy Cathedral 1-0 (30)

10) Penn 0-0 (20)

Receiving votes:

Andrean, BNL, Elkhart Memorial, Evansville Central, Hobart, Jeffersonville, Lafayette Jefferson, Noblesville, Zionsville

Class 3A

1) Northview 1-1 (114)

2) Crawfordsville 4-1 (102)

3) Western 0-0 (92)

4) Jasper 0-0 (88)

5) West Vigo 2-0 (84)

6) Sullivan 2-0 (40)

7) Norwell 0-0 (32)

8) Brebeuf. 2-3 (30)

9) New Palestine 0-0 (26)

10) Lawrenceburg 3-0 (18)

Receiving votes:

Edgewood, New Haven, Silver Creek, South Bend St. Joseph, Tippecanoe Valley, Whitko

Class 2A

1) Providence 5-0 (98)

2) Lafayette Central Catholic 5-0 (92)

3) South Spencer 4-0 (72)

4) Austin 4-0 (68)

5) Hebron 0-1 (52)

6) Taylor 0-0 (38)

7) Heritage Christian 4-1 (36)

8) Frankton 1-0 (24)

9) Wapahani 1-0 (16)

10) Knightstown 1-0 (14)

Receiving votes:

Lewis-Cass, Forest Park, Indy Cardinal Ritter, Rockville

Class 1A

1) Lanesville 1-1 (86)

2) South Newton 0-0 (76)

3) FW Blackhawk Christian 1-0 (72)

4) Pioneer 0-0 (70)

5) Daleville 0-0 (54)

6) Borden 0-0 (40)

7 South Central (Union Mills) 0-0 (26)

8) North White 0-0 (24)

9) Southwood 0-0 (22)

10) Northfield 1-1 (16)

Receiving votes:

Barr-Reeve, Caston, Edinburgh, Frontier, North Daviess, Northeast Dubois, Tecumseh, Trinity Lutheran, Washington TWP

Lanesville High School junior Cameron Harvey (18) throws from the mound after coming into the game in the seventh inning during the Class A championship game. The 50th Annual IHSAA Baseball State Finals game was played Saturday, June 18, 2016, at Victory Field in Indianapolis. Daleville won 4-0.

Lanesville High School junior Cameron Harvey (18) throws from the mound after coming into the game in the seventh inning during the Class A championship game. The 50th Annual IHSAA Baseball State Finals game was played Saturday, June 18, 2016, at Victory Field in Indianapolis. Daleville won 4-0.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News