Providence, Lanesville remain No. 1 in coaches poll

The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association released its latest top 10 rankings Sunday, with two local teams atop their respective poll.

Class 4A



1) Carmel 2-0 (140)

2) Lake Central 1-0 (112)

2) Fishers 4-1 (112)

4) Hamilton Southeastern 3-0 (98)

5) Roncalli 1-0 (64)

6) Chesterton 0-0 (48)

7) FW Northrop 1-0 (46)

8) FW Carroll 3-0 (34)

9) Indy Cathedral 1-0 (30)

10) Penn 0-0 (20)

Receiving votes:

Andrean, BNL, Elkhart Memorial, Evansville Central, Hobart, Jeffersonville, Lafayette Jefferson, Noblesville, Zionsville

Class 3A



1) Northview 1-1 (114)

2) Crawfordsville 4-1 (102)

3) Western 0-0 (92)

4) Jasper 0-0 (88)

5) West Vigo 2-0 (84)

6) Sullivan 2-0 (40)

7) Norwell 0-0 (32)

8) Brebeuf. 2-3 (30)

9) New Palestine 0-0 (26)

10) Lawrenceburg 3-0 (18)

Receiving votes:

Edgewood, New Haven, Silver Creek, South Bend St. Joseph, Tippecanoe Valley, Whitko

Class 2A



1) Providence 5-0 (98)

2) Lafayette Central Catholic 5-0 (92)

3) South Spencer 4-0 (72)

4) Austin 4-0 (68)

5) Hebron 0-1 (52)

6) Taylor 0-0 (38)

7) Heritage Christian 4-1 (36)

8) Frankton 1-0 (24)

9) Wapahani 1-0 (16)

10) Knightstown 1-0 (14)

Receiving votes:

Lewis-Cass, Forest Park, Indy Cardinal Ritter, Rockville

Class 1A



1) Lanesville 1-1 (86)

2) South Newton 0-0 (76)

3) FW Blackhawk Christian 1-0 (72)

4) Pioneer 0-0 (70)

5) Daleville 0-0 (54)

6) Borden 0-0 (40)

7 South Central (Union Mills) 0-0 (26)

8) North White 0-0 (24)

9) Southwood 0-0 (22)

10) Northfield 1-1 (16)

Receiving votes:

Barr-Reeve, Caston, Edinburgh, Frontier, North Daviess, Northeast Dubois, Tecumseh, Trinity Lutheran, Washington TWP