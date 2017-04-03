Providence, Lanesville remain No. 1 in coaches poll

The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association released its latest top 10 rankings Sunday, with two local teams atop their respective poll.
Class 4A
1) Carmel 2-0 (140)
2) Lake Central 1-0 (112)
2) Fishers 4-1 (112)
4) Hamilton Southeastern 3-0 (98)
5) Roncalli 1-0 (64)
6) Chesterton 0-0 (48)
7) FW Northrop 1-0 (46)
8) FW Carroll 3-0 (34)
9) Indy Cathedral 1-0 (30)
10) Penn 0-0 (20)
Receiving votes:
Andrean, BNL, Elkhart Memorial, Evansville Central, Hobart, Jeffersonville, Lafayette Jefferson, Noblesville, Zionsville
Class 3A
1) Northview 1-1 (114)
2) Crawfordsville 4-1 (102)
3) Western 0-0 (92)
4) Jasper 0-0 (88)
5) West Vigo 2-0 (84)
6) Sullivan 2-0 (40)
7) Norwell 0-0 (32)
8) Brebeuf. 2-3 (30)
9) New Palestine 0-0 (26)
10) Lawrenceburg 3-0 (18)
Receiving votes:
Edgewood, New Haven, Silver Creek, South Bend St. Joseph, Tippecanoe Valley, Whitko
Class 2A
1) Providence 5-0 (98)
2) Lafayette Central Catholic 5-0 (92)
3) South Spencer 4-0 (72)
4) Austin 4-0 (68)
5) Hebron 0-1 (52)
6) Taylor 0-0 (38)
7) Heritage Christian 4-1 (36)
8) Frankton 1-0 (24)
9) Wapahani 1-0 (16)
10) Knightstown 1-0 (14)
Receiving votes:
Lewis-Cass, Forest Park, Indy Cardinal Ritter, Rockville
Class 1A
1) Lanesville 1-1 (86)
2) South Newton 0-0 (76)
3) FW Blackhawk Christian 1-0 (72)
4) Pioneer 0-0 (70)
5) Daleville 0-0 (54)
6) Borden 0-0 (40)
7 South Central (Union Mills) 0-0 (26)
8) North White 0-0 (24)
9) Southwood 0-0 (22)
10) Northfield 1-1 (16)
Receiving votes:
Barr-Reeve, Caston, Edinburgh, Frontier, North Daviess, Northeast Dubois, Tecumseh, Trinity Lutheran, Washington TWP