Providence moves to No. 1 in 2A AP poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Ft. Wayne North (6) 18-1 252 2
2. Warren Central (5) 15-1 243 3
3. Logansport 18-1 188 4
4. New Albany (1) 16-3 179 1
5. North Central 17-3 165 5
6. S. Bend Riley (1) 13-0 144 7
7. Carmel 14-3 140 6
8. McCutcheon 17-2 106 8
9. Castle (1) 17-2 103 9
10. Pike 15-4 56 10
Others receiving votes: Valparaiso 31. Floyd Central 23. Connersville 14. Homestead 9. Ben Davis 8. Crown Point 7. Ft. Wayne Snider 6. Lawrence North 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Brownstown (11) 18-0 268 1
2. Culver Academy (3) 12-1 241 2
3. NorthWood 15-1 215 3
4. Twin Lakes 16-2 165 7
5. Griffith 15-2 160 6
6. Ev. Bosse 11-6 118 4
7. Salem 15-1 111 10
8. Andrean 13-2 101 9
9. Crispus Attucks 12-4 71 NR
10. Brebeuf Jesuit 11-5 67 8
Others receiving votes: Park Tudor 62. Manual 60. Ft. Wayne Luers 27. Washington 8. Tri-West 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Providence (10) 16-1 266 2
2. Oak Hill (2) 15-2 244 3
3. Barr-Reeve (1) 17-2 205 1
4. Linton-Stockton 16-3 183 4
5. Broad Ripple (1) 12-3 158 5
6. Northeastern 15-4 151 6
7. Henryville 16-3 141 7
8. Monroe Central 17-1 123 8
9. Howe 11-7 76 9
10. Hagerstown 14-4 34 10
Others receiving votes: Shenandoah 25. S. Knox 25. Southwood 19. Cloverdale 15. Gary Roosevelt 8. Lapel 7.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Tindley (11) 13-4 258 1
2. Lafayette Catholic (2) 11-5 212 3
3. Tri-County (1) 16-2 197 4
4. Wood Memorial 13-4 189 5
5. Clinton Prairie 15-3 184 6
6. Oldenburg 16-2 178 2
7. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 12-8 117 7
8. Arlington 11-5 105 8
9. Pioneer 11-5 73 10
10. Oregon-Davis 13-5 53 NR
Others receiving votes: Westville 33. S. Newton 18. Shakamak 16. Lakewood Park 15. Loogootee 13. Bethesda Christian 7. Gary 21st Century 6. W. Washington 6.