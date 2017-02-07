Providence moves to No. 1 in 2A AP poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A



W-L Pts Prv

1. Ft. Wayne North (6) 18-1 252 2

2. Warren Central (5) 15-1 243 3

3. Logansport 18-1 188 4

4. New Albany (1) 16-3 179 1

5. North Central 17-3 165 5

6. S. Bend Riley (1) 13-0 144 7

7. Carmel 14-3 140 6

8. McCutcheon 17-2 106 8

9. Castle (1) 17-2 103 9

10. Pike 15-4 56 10

Others receiving votes: Valparaiso 31. Floyd Central 23. Connersville 14. Homestead 9. Ben Davis 8. Crown Point 7. Ft. Wayne Snider 6. Lawrence North 6.

Class 3A



W-L Pts Prv

1. Brownstown (11) 18-0 268 1

2. Culver Academy (3) 12-1 241 2

3. NorthWood 15-1 215 3

4. Twin Lakes 16-2 165 7

5. Griffith 15-2 160 6

6. Ev. Bosse 11-6 118 4

7. Salem 15-1 111 10

8. Andrean 13-2 101 9

9. Crispus Attucks 12-4 71 NR

10. Brebeuf Jesuit 11-5 67 8

Others receiving votes: Park Tudor 62. Manual 60. Ft. Wayne Luers 27. Washington 8. Tri-West 6.

Class 2A



W-L Pts Prv

1. Providence (10) 16-1 266 2

2. Oak Hill (2) 15-2 244 3

3. Barr-Reeve (1) 17-2 205 1

4. Linton-Stockton 16-3 183 4

5. Broad Ripple (1) 12-3 158 5

6. Northeastern 15-4 151 6

7. Henryville 16-3 141 7

8. Monroe Central 17-1 123 8

9. Howe 11-7 76 9

10. Hagerstown 14-4 34 10

Others receiving votes: Shenandoah 25. S. Knox 25. Southwood 19. Cloverdale 15. Gary Roosevelt 8. Lapel 7.

Class 1A



W-L Pts Prv

1. Tindley (11) 13-4 258 1

2. Lafayette Catholic (2) 11-5 212 3

3. Tri-County (1) 16-2 197 4

4. Wood Memorial 13-4 189 5

5. Clinton Prairie 15-3 184 6

6. Oldenburg 16-2 178 2

7. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 12-8 117 7

8. Arlington 11-5 105 8

9. Pioneer 11-5 73 10

10. Oregon-Davis 13-5 53 NR

Others receiving votes: Westville 33. S. Newton 18. Shakamak 16. Lakewood Park 15. Loogootee 13. Bethesda Christian 7. Gary 21st Century 6. W. Washington 6.