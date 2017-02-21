Providence No. 1 again in latest Class 2A AP poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A



W-L Pts Prv

1. Ft. Wayne North (7) 21-1 186 2

2. New Albany (2) 20-3 172 3

3. Logansport 22-1 137 4

4. Warren Central 18-2 135 1

5. Carmel 17-4 106 10

6. McCutcheon (1) 20-2 103 7

7. North Central 19-4 94 5

8. Castle 19-3 63 8

9. Floyd Central 18-3 50 NR

10. Crown Point 18-3 31 NR

Others receiving votes: Homestead 29. Hamilton Southeastern 26. Connersville 25. Ben Davis 24. Ft. Wayne Snider 7. Pike 6. Valparaiso 6.

Class 3A



W-L Pts Prv

1. Culver Academy (4) 17-2 171 2

2. NorthWood (4) 19-2 157 4

3. Brownstown 20-2 143 1

4. Crispus Attucks 16-4 123 5

5. Twin Lakes 18-3 110 3

(tie) Ev. Bosse (1) 13-7 110 8

7. Griffith 18-3 95 6

8. Tri-West 18-3 87 10

9. Salem 18-2 64 9

10. Manual (1) 14-6 53 NR

Others receiving votes: Andrean 47. Ft. Wayne Luers 26. Park Tudor 14.

Class 2A



W-L Pts Prv

1. Providence (9) 19-2 194 2

2. Barr-Reeve (1) 20-2 168 3

3. Oak Hill 17-3 156 1

4. Northeastern 18-4 136 5

5. Broad Ripple 16-4 95 4

6. Howe 16-7 87 7

7. Linton-Stockton 18-4 84 6

8. Southwood 16-4 60 9

9. Henryville 18-5 40 8

10. Wapahani 15-4 37 NR

Others receiving votes: Shenandoah 37. Monroe Central 35. Cloverdale 20. Eastside 15. Crawford Co. 9. Lapel 8. Gary Roosevelt 7. Frankton 6. Westview 6.

Class 1A



W-L Pts Prv

1. Lafayette Catholic (6) 16-5 188 1

2. Tri-County (2) 20-2 158 2

3. Tindley (2) 15-5 155 3

4. Oldenburg 19-2 133 T4

5. Clinton Prairie 18-3 132 T4

6. Wood Memorial 16-5 116 6

7. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 14-9 70 9

8. Oregon-Davis 17-5 67 8

9. S. Newton 16-5 58 NR

10. Bethesda Christian 17-4 30 NR

(tie) Lakewood Park 14-6 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Arlington 18. Pioneer 14. Loogootee 12. Gary 21st Century 7. New Washington 6. W. Washington 6.