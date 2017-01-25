Providence tops Silver Creek for a second time

​SELLERSBURG, Ind. — The Providence boys basketball team ventured to Silver Creek and scratched and clawed its way past the Dragons 42-37 on Tuesday night.

Back in December in the final of the Silver Holiday Tournament, Providence — now 14-1 and ranked No. 2 in Class 2-A — edged the Dragons 49-46.

“That was the most I’ve enjoyed a game this year, because it came down to grit, toughness and physicality,” said Providence coach Andrew Grantz. “At Providence, that’s what we’re about. We exemplified that tonight.”

Like he said back in December, Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said the Dragons weren’t tough enough.

“They were the tougher team,” he said. “Mentally and physically, they were a little tougher. … That was one for the taking. It would’ve been a big win.”

In the final five minutes, the Dragons (9-6) had plenty of chances but couldn’t catch Providence.

The Pioneers led 39-37 after Landon Sprigler hit one of two free throws with 42 seconds left. Then with 19 seconds left, Silver Creek’s Cameron Stephens drove the baseline and his layup attempt just rolled off the rim.

Providence’s Juston Betz hit three of four free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the win. Those were the only points of the second half for Betz.

Stephens and fellow guard Zane Gross — Silver Creek’s two top scorers — combined to shoot 6-of-28 from the field. Despite the misses, Stephens — who converted a four-point play to pull the Dragons within 33-32 with 4:24 left — led Silver Creek with 13 points.

The Dragons (9-6) hit just 5-of-20 shots in the lane.

“It’s hard enough to get good looks against them,” Hoffman said. “When you do, you’ve got to put the ball in the hole. We were getting great shots, great looks. … We did all we could to keep getting great shots. We just couldn’t put them in.”

Sprigler, who missed the game against Silver Creek back in December with a sprained ankle, led a balanced Providence attack with 11 points. Eli Coker added eight points, and Dawson Mitchell had seven.

“We haven’t talked about our record once,” Grantz said. “We don’t talk about rankings. We just come in and try to be the best we can be every day.”

PROVIDENCE 42, SILVER CREEK 37

PROVIDENCE (14-1)

Justin Betz 5p; Cullen Ebert 2p;

Eli Coker 8p; Nick Boesing 3p; Landon Sprigler 11p; Alex Judd 6p; Dawson Mitchell 7p

SILVER CREEK (9-6)

Cameron Stephens 13p; Zane Gross 5p;

Bennett Beyl 5p; Hunter Popp 1p; Jacob Garrett 6p; Jack Hawkins 7p