Providence wins third straight over Floyd Central

GEORGETOWN, Ind. – For the third consecutive time, Floyd Central High School’s girls basketball team was no match for Providence.

The Pioneers won their third-straight over the Highlanders as the Pioneers held on late for a 59-55 win.

“This is a senior, junior team that’s been through a lot of battles,” Providence coach Brad Burden said. “They’ve been in a lot of situations. They are able to get things done down the stretch. They always find a way to get things done.”

Providence (18-5) built a 10-point lead in the third quarter and the host Highlanders (13-10) started to chip away at the deficit. Floyd Central’s Gracie Fitzgerald — who led the Highlanders with 25 points — hit a 3-pointer with 1:13 left in the third quarter to slice the deficit to 44-42. But Providence kept answering the Floyd Central threats. It took the Highlanders more than seven minutes to finally catch the Pioneers. Fitzgerald drilled a 3-pointer with 2:14 left, tying the game at 53-all.

“I thought it (our press) wore them down tonight,” said Floyd Central coach Kirk Hamsley as his team climbed back into the game. “They looked tired.”

Despite any fatigue, the Pioneers reclaimed the lead after single free throws from Olivia Jenkins and Claire Rauck. Then Fitzgerald took the ball on the right side of the floor and drove in for a layup to tie it, 55-all, with 21 seconds left. Providence’s Hannah Wolford hit two free throws with 16.6 seconds left to give the Pioneers a 57-55 edge.

After a Floyd Central turnover at mid-court, Brooke Hayden, who finished with 10 points, sealed with win with two more free throws with 5.1 seconds on the clock.

The Pioneers played without Cheyenne and Sierra Brooks, who are in Washington, D.C. for the March for Life.

“That forced Brooke Hayden to step up tonight,” Burden said of the Brooks sisters’ absence. “That’s really going to give her some confidence next week. She can really help us.”

Rauck led a balanced Providence offensive attack with 17 points. Meanwhile, Kalissa Fosskuhl played despite having surgery on her nose Thursday morning following an injury in practice.

In addition to Fitzgerald, CJ Clark scored 22 points for the Highlanders.

PROVIDENCE 59, FLOYD CENTRAL 55

PROVIDENCE (18-5)

Olivia Jenkins 5p, Sydney Milliner 3p, Brooke Hayden 10p, Hannah Wolford 10p, Claire Rauck 17p, Mia Fougerousse 14p.

FLOYD CENTRAL (13-10)

Kalissa Fosskuhl 2p, Lindsey Dorsch 2p, Grace Fitzgerald 25p, CJ Clark 22p, Grace Hale 4p