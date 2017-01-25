Providence’s Betz a leader on, off the court

The gym was quiet. Providence’s basketball team had just beaten host Silver Creek on its home floor for the second time in less than a month.

The Pioneers held a two-point lead with 15 seconds left, and in wake of a stop of the defensive end, senior Juston Betz stepped to the free-throw line. He calmly knocked down two shots, icing the game and quieting a once raucous crowd. As the final buzzer sounded, the 6-foot-3 guard promptly made his way to the handshake line before jogging to the locker room.

Betz is a standout for the Pioneers, but you’d hardly know it. In the first meeting with Silver Creek, much like Tuesday night’s win, it was Betz who knocked down a free throw in the waning moments to seal a victory for the Pioneers. His recurring heroics, though, aren’t accompanied by an overblown sense of accomplishment.

A grounded star, Betz boasts a long list of said accomplishments on the basketball court, but they pale in comparison to the senior’s off-the-court accolades.

In addition to service within the church and in-school clubs, activities and leadership roles, Betz was honored as a Lilly Endowment Community Scholar last month and received a four-year academic scholarship from the foundation, good at any in-state school. Betz is one of four winners from a pool of 218 applicants in the Southern Indiana area and one of 142 scholarship honorees statewide.

“The Lilly is something very special, because it’s from a foundation called the Eli Lilly Foundation,” Betz said. “They try to help out people all throughout the state that they think are achieving good things, through service, through academics and through leadership.”

A New Albany native, Betz attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help before enrolling at Our Lady of Providence in middle school. Betz’ schooling, he said, went beyond the books, prepping him for more than just college. Betz uses that tutelage to his advantage, even on the basketball court, all the while remaining humble.

“When I came in as a freshman, I was a little kid – a little immature, as most freshman are,” Betz said. “But the teachers do a great job of making sure you’re shaped as a man, both academically and through your morals, so they keep you in line. It’s disciplined, but they also want you to achieve great things beyond Providence. They prepare you for life just as well as they do for college.”

Juston’s potential on and off the court was evident at a young age, according to his mother, Rose. His maturity level was always a step above the norm as he grew, she said, aided by three older siblings, who, like Rose, attended Providence.

“Everything he does, he wants to give it 100 percent, with academics and with just being involved and really trying to help out,” Rose said.

“I’ve never really had to discipline him. He’s just taken charge on his own. It’s been amazing.”

The effect Providence can have on its students from an all-around, extracurricular standpoint is no secret, but those core values developed much earlier for Juston, his sister Mary Ashley, a 2013 graduate, said.

“He’s always been like that,” Mary Ashley said. “He hasn’t really grown into it because he’s been like that. Our family whole family has been like that, but Juston especially. He’s always been the grown up of the kid. … He’s definitely grown up, but he’s always been mature.”

Betz, by way of experience and maturity, has guided Providence to a 14-1 record with seven games remaining on the regular-season schedule. The Class 2A No. 2 Pioneers have won nine straight games and are currently 4-0 versus sectional opponents. Betz leads the team in points, rebounds and assists.

The senior said he plans to play basketball at a prestigious academic school next year. Betz has garnered interest from several area schools, Providence coach Andrew Grantz said, but as it stands, the standout remains humble and focused as postseason play looms.

“One thing that constantly impresses me is, when he does interviews after good games,” Grantz said, “he always praises his teammates and talks about how much better they made him. … He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached. But he also realizes that’s it’s more than just him. He’s willing to put in that work for the betterment of the team.”

Athletic success is something that’s never escaped the Betz family. Juston won a state title as a center-fielder on the baseball team last season. Mary Ashley was a member of the school’s first-ever state-championship winning team – girls soccer in 2011 – and Juston’s cousin, Marissa Hornung, is a three-time state champion with the volleyball program.

An active member of the church, Betz’ success, Hornung said, hinges on one thing – his faith.

“He puts God before himself,” Hornung said. “He’s a good catholic, and he bases his values off of what he does in school and in sports.”