PRP routs Fairdale to earn regional berth

This flow of the season has been roller coaster-like for Pleasure Ridge Park boys basketball team. At this point, the Panthers hope they just have one more long upswing left in them.

Gerald Gray scored 23 points and Trey Hill added 20 to lead the Panthers to an 86-63 victory over host Fairdale in a 21st District semifinal Wednesday night. With the victory, the Panthers advance to Friday’s district final, which will also take place at Fairdale, against Valley. PRP (16-10) also earned a spot in next week’s Sixth Region tournament, where the Panthers have been a mainstay.

Panthers coach Dale Mabrey said it’s seemed like his team has gotten on several runs this season, only to see a couple of players go out at the same time to halt that progress. Mabrey still doesn’t have his complete roster available, but he had more than enough on get the win Wednesday.

Even with that, though, the Panthers started slow. PRP missed its first seven shots as the Bulldogs (13-17) jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the game’s first 3:28. However, once the Panthers got rolling, they kept going. They hit their next five shots, including three 3-pointers, to spark a 19-2 run for the rest of the period and take a 10-point advantage (19-9) after a quarter. Hill led the way in the first period, scoring nine of his points during the run.

Mabrey credited his team becoming more assertive offensively as the reason for the big run.

“We started being more aggressive going to the basket,” he said. “Once we started that, then we could start pitching our threes and pitching to our outside shooters. That really turned the game around.”

PRP also started applying more pressure on the Bulldogs, forcing 30 turnovers. That aggressiveness enabled the Panthers to build the lead to 30-11 with 5:22 left after a Cyncer Wilson putback.

Gray scored nine of his points in the second quarter.

“We knew we’d click eventually,” said Gray, a junior guard. “We just came out slow, but we knew we’d pick it up eventually.”

Fairdale got within 15 points, 39-24, at halftime and 70-55 with less than three minutes left in the contest, but that’s as close as the Bulldogs got the rest of the way.

While his team lost to PRP, 80-45 on Jan. 20, Bulldogs coach David Hicks came in with some confidence that his team had a chance to advance to its first regional since 2014. In the last two weeks of the regular season, the Bulldogs took Bullitt East to double overtime before losing and scored impressive victories over Doss, the defending regional champion, and Bullitt Central.

“Honestly, I think we ran out of gas and ran out of time,” Hicks said. “I wish we had another week or two of practice to keep going. I’m proud of the guys and their effort, very disappointed in the way we handled the pressure.”

Markelo Sullivan led Fairdale with 25 points.

21ST DISTRICT SEMIFINAL

At Fairdale

PLEASURE RIDGE PARK 86, FAIRDALE 63

FAIRDALE (13-17)

Glenn Queen 4p, Markelo Sullivan 25p, Isaiah Roby 15p, Alec Tran 2p, Seth Dewboys 1p, Stephen Moore 3p, Trezian Allen 2p, Jacobi Dixon 2p, Craig Ash 9p.

PRP (16-10)

Gerald Gray 23p, Trey Hill 20p, Darius Osborne 5p, B.J. Robinson 15p, Cyncer Wilson 5p, Malik Bunzy 7p, Logan Hudson 2p, Cashawn Beasley 2p.