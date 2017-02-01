Pulaski 3’s topple Ashwaubenon | Boys Rdp

Pulaski got hot from long range and buried Ashwaubenon in the second half under a sea of 3’s, earning a 64-50 boys basketball victory on Tuesday.

The game was tied 27-27 at halftime, but the Red Raiders (13-2, 10-1) drained nine 3-pointers after the break. They had 15 for the game.

Trevor Stiede hit six 3’s for 18 points, Wade Geenen had five of them and scored 17, and Jacob DeStarkey hit three and also had 17 points for Pulaski.

Ben Wittig scored 17 points while David Clark scored 12 for Ashwaubenon (8-7, 5-6).

Pulaski…27 37 – 64

Ashwaubenon…27 23 – 50

PULASKI – Robaidek 3, Stiede 18, Malewiski 2, Geenen 17, Hendricks 2, DeStarkey 17, Franks 1, VandenHeuvel 4. 3-pt: Robaidek 1, Stiede 6, Geenen 5, DeStarkey 3. FT: 3-4. F: 16.

ASHWAUBENON – Ratschan 7, Baeril 3, Clark 11, Wittig 17, Wood 2, Guarascio 8, Brooks 2. 3-pt: Ratschan 1, Baeril 1, Guarascio 2. FT: 5-9. F: 7.

Sheb. South 99,

G.B. SouthW 96 (3OT)

GREEN BAY – The Trojans fell in a high-scoring affair that went into three overtimes.

Jason Simmons led all scorers, tallying 24 points for Southwest (7-9, 3-9), including four 3-pointers.

Will Pytleski dropped 23 points for the Trojans, while Cole Bouche recorded 16 and Kaleb Keener had 12. Zack Kaffine hit six 3’s and tallied 23 points to lead South (6-8, 4-6).

South…30 40 7 8 14 – 99

Southwest…30 40 7 8 11 – 96

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Splittgerber 10, Jo. Govek 19, Ja. Govek 6, Opgennorth 3, Kaffine 23, Hamilton 19, Martens 6, Rank 13. 3-pt: Splittgerber 2, Jo. Govek 2, Ja. Govek 1, Kaffine 6, Hamilton 2, Rank 1. FT: 19-31. F: 21.

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Keener 12, Simmons 24, Stieber 8, Statz 3, Bouche 16, Landry 8, Pytleski 23, Howard 2. 3-pt: Keener 1, Simmons 4, Stieber 2, Landry 1, Pytleski 2. FT: 18-28. F: 23.

Notre Dame 75,

G.B. Preble 47

GREEN BAY – Eleven players scored for the Tritons, as a balanced offensive attack led the way for the FRCC win.

Matthew Rader had 14 points to lead Notre Dame (11-4, 7-4) in scoring. Jackson Strohmeyer added 12 points, while Avery Lyons tallied 11 and Reese Johnson had eight for the Tritons.

Ryan Buss dropped a game-high 22 points for Preble (3-12, 1-10), while Matt Carwardine registered eight and Camden Wall chipped in seven.

G.B. Preble…12 35 – 47

Notre Dame …33 42 – 75

G.B. PREBLE – Wall 7, Tuscan 4, Mariucci 2, Perret 2, Carwardine 8, Watermolen 2, Buss 2. 3-pt: Wall 1, Carwardine 2. FT: 14-22. F: 18.

NOTRE DAME – Lyons 11, Zak 6, Ihlenfeldt 4, Strohmeyer 12, Liegel 5, Johnson 8, Hennigan 5, Ma. Rader 14, O’Connell 2, Mi. Rader 2, Snyder 6. 3-pt: Lyons 1, Johnson 2. FT: 10-14. F: 22.

Bay Port 92, Manitowoc 67

SUAMICO – Jordan Nolle scored 24 points as the Pirates remained unbeaten in the FRCC.

Bay Port (13-2, 11-0) got 12 points out of both Brett Frieder and Cade Johnson as well.

The Pirates knocked down 10 3-pointers in the game.

The Ships (4-9, 1-8) were led in scoring by TJ Schneider with 18 points.

Manitowoc…25 42 – 67

Bay Port…49 43 – 92

MANITOWOC – Bandt 2, Rathsack 7, Schneider 18, Dopirak 6, Reindl 10, Lensmeyer 2, Filer 3, Miller 2, Broecker 4, Wanek 7, Lukes 6. 3-pt: Rathsack 1, Schneider 2, Filer 1. FT: 1-7. F: 12.

BAY PORT – Tinch 10, Stelzer 2, Nolle 24, Plumb 9, Stratman 2, Melchior 1, Johnson 12, Schroeder 8, Maternoski 8, Greene 4. 3-pt: Frieder 2, Nolle 4, Johnson 3, Schroeder 1. FT: 10-13. F: 14.

New London 54,

G.B. West 46

NEW LONDON – The Wildcats could not maintain a halftime lead, falling in the Bay Conference matchup.

Brandon Dudley led West (1-15, 0-8), recording 15 points. Freeman Jackson and Justin Kirk both scored seven points, while Jquail Hanks and Marc Graham each tallied six for the Wildcats.

Kyle Wolf poured in 17 points to lead New London (10-5, 4-4).

G.B. West…22 24 – 46

New London…19 35 – 54

G.B. WEST – Hanks 6, Dudley 15, Kirk 7, Graham 6, Franklin 2, Jackson 7, King 3. 3-pt: Kirk 1, Jackson 1. FT: 8-14. F: 20.

NEW LONDON – Winkler 5, Locy 10, Wolf 17, Kurth 6, Johnson 2, Salazar 1, Oberstadt 2, Wohlt 11. 3-pt: 6-16. FT: 16-21. F: 15.

Pacelli 74, Bonduel 51

STEVENS POINT – The Cardinals led by 30 at halftime on their way to the Central Wisconsin-8 Conference victory.

The Bears (2-12, 0-7) were led in scoring by Bryce Weier with 16 points, including knocking down four 3’s.

Andrew Blanker and Andrew Firminhac each scored 16 points to lead Pacelli (7-8, 3-5).

Bonduel…18 33 – 51

Pacelli…48 26 – 74

BONDUEL – Erb 3, Weier 16, Garside 3, Dehn 2, Olsen 2, Letter 4, Engel 5, Allen 3, Szoszorek 7, Bohm 6. 3-pt: Erb 1, Weier 4, Garside 1, Letter 1, Engel 1, Allen 1. FT: 6-16. F: 17.

PACELLI – Miller 10, Cloud 7, Peplinksi 7, Blanker 16, Firminhac 16, Jurgella 3, Parks 10, Jansch 5. 3-pt: Miller 2, Cloud 1, Peplinksi 1, Blanker 3, Firminhac 1. FT: 10-18. F: 13.