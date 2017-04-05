Pulaski, Bay Port blank foes | Girls Soccer Rdp

PULASKI – The Pulaski girls soccer team shut out Hortonville 4-0 in a non-conference win on Tuesday.

Four different players scored for the Red Raiders. Katelyn Spurlock, Vanessa Grunwald, Maggie Hernandez and Peyton Piper each tallied a goal for Pulaski.

Maddie Wafilew and Mallorie Schultz combined for the shutout for the Red Raiders.

Bay Port 5, Seymour 0

SUAMICO – Amber Freeman recorded three points, two goals and an assist, as the Pirates dominated the nonconference matchup.

Bay Port also got goals from Grace Krause, Erika Hess and Katy Kane, while Katie Anderson and Emma Nagel each had assists.

Sophie Skenandore-Wheelock made 17 saves for the Thunder.