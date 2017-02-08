Pulaski holds off Notre Dame | Boys Rdp

PULASKI – Jacob DeStarkey scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Pulaski boys basketball team kept its Fox River Classic Conference title hopes alive with a 68-61 win over Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Trevor Stiede and Wade Geenen each scored 12 points and Luke VandenHeuvel added nine for the Red Raiders (15-2, 12-1), who trail Bay Port by one game in the FRCC standings.

Notre Dame (12-5, 8-5) had four players score in double figures: Jonathan Santaga (14), Avery Lyons (13), Matthew Rader (12) and Ryan O’Connell (11).

Notre Dame…25 36 – 61

Pulaski…37 31 – 68

NOTRE DAME – Lyons 13, Santaga 14, Strohmeyer 4, Leigel 5, Henigan 2, Ma. Rader 12, O’Connell 11. 3-pt: Lyons 1, Santaga 1, Leigel 1, Ma. Rader 2, O’Connell 1. FT: 11-14. F: 21.

PULASKI – Stiede 12, Narges 4, Malewiski 2, Geenen 12, DeStarkey 29, VandenHeuvel 9. 3-pt: Stiede 3, Geenen 1. FT: 16-23. F: 17. Fouled out: Narges.

De Pere 71, Ashwaubenon 62

DE PERE – The Redbirds shot an outstanding 25-for-26 from the free-throw line in the FRCC victory.

Isaac Hoffman scored 26 points for De Pere (10-7, 8-5) while Maxwell Huddleston added 17 and Sam Roffers provided another 14.

The Jaguars (9-8, 6-7) were led by Ben Wittig with 26 points and Anthony Guarascio with 20 more.

Ashwaubenon…35 27 – 62

De Pere…31 40 – 71

ASHWAUBENON – Ratschan 3, Clark 10, Wittig 26, Wood 3, Guariascio 20. 3-pt: Ratschan 1, Wittig 2, Wood 1, Guariascio 4. FT: 14-20. F: 21.

DE PERE – Roffers, 14, Lauenstein 6, Collette 6, Hoffman 26, Joseph 2, Huddleston 17. 3-pt: Roffers 1, Laubenstein 2, Hoffman 5. FT: 25-26. F: 17.

Bay Port 63,

G.B. Southwest 52

GREEN BAY – Jordan Nolle had 20 points and seven rebounds, Cordell Tinch had 11 points, and each of them hit three 3’s in the Pirates’ FRCC win.

Jack Plumb added 10 points for Bay Port (15-2, 13-0), while Brett Frieder had nine points and seven rebounds.

Bay Port…38 25 – 63

G.B. Southwest…31 21 – 52

BAY PORT – Tinch 11, Stelzer 2, Frieder 9, Nolle 20, Plumb 10, Stratman 3, Johnson 5, Maternoski 3. 3-pt: Tinch 3, Frieder 1, Nolle 3, Stratman 1, Johnson 1, Maternoski 1. FT: 13-24. F: 14.

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Keener 3, Simmons 12, Stieber 6, Bouche 21, Pytleski 10. 3-pt: Keener 1, Simmons 1, Stieber 2. FT: 8-13. F: 18.

Sheb. South 84,

G.B. Preble 44

GREEN BAY – South’s Mike Rank Jr. was not to be stopped on this night, hitting an astounding 10 3-pointers on the way to a 32-point night.

Preble (3-14, 1-12) trailed by 32 points at halftime. Ryan Buss poured in 19 points, Camden Wall had 13 and Bryan Boockmeier added 12 points for the Hornets, but nobody else scored.

Sheb. South…53 31 – 84

Home Team…21 23 – 44

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Case 2, Jo. Govek 17, McLaughlin 4, Opgenorth 9, Kaffine 14, Martens 6, Rank Jr. 32. 3ppt: Jo. Govek 2, Opgenorth 1, Kaffine 2, Rank Jr. 10. FT: 6-9. F: 9.

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Wall 13, Boockmeier 12, Buss 19. 3-pt: Wall 1, Boockmeier 1, Buss 4. FT: 2-6. F: 14.

Southern Door 65, Algoma 63

FISH CREEK – Kyle Daoust was one of three Southern Door players to score double digits, pouring in 20 points in the Eagles’ home win.

Nick LeCaptain dropped 18 points for Southern Door (15-2, 10-1 Packerland Conference) and Derik LeCaptain totaled 17 points.

For Algoma (9-8, 5-5), Casey Stangel had a team-high 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Max Grovogel scored 14 for the Wolves and Booker Prokash added 12.

Algoma…29 34 – 63

Southern Door…33 32 – 65

ALGOMA – Dean 6, Wery 4, Wahlers 2, Prokash 12, Stangel 17, Wallace 8, Grovogel 14. 3-pt: Prokash 2, Stangel 4. FT: 15-18. F: 15.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Pierre 5, Gerend 5, N. LeCaptain 18, Daoust 20, D. LeCaptain 17. 3-pt: Gerend 1, N. LeCaptain 1, D. LeCaptain 1. FT: 16-20. F: 13.

Oconto 79,

Gibraltar 59

FISH CREEK – Carson Moe, Isaac Woller and Connor Ebben combined to score 65 points, powering the Blue Devils to the win.

Moe dropped 26 points for Oconto (11-6, 7-4 Packerland), while Woller recorded 21 and Ebben tallied 18. Zach Sherman added seven points.

Oconto…44 35 – 79

Gibraltar…32 27 – 59

OCONTO – Allan 2, Anderson 3, Moe 26, Sherman 7, Krueger 2, Woller 21, Ebben 18. 3-pt: Anderson 1, More 4, Woller 1. FT: 7-14. F: 12.

GIBRALTAR – Reinhardt 12, Weddig 3, Surges 18, Brennan 8, Ewaskowitz 3, Szakala 2, Kropuenske 13. 3-pt: Reinhardt 4, Weddig 1, Surges 2. FT: 6-9. F: 14.

Sturgeon Bay 79,

NEW Lutheran 50

STURGEON BAY – The Clippers cruised to another Packerland Conference victory.

Connor Gajda (21) and Mitchell Jackson (19) combined for 40 points to lead Sturgeon Bay (13-4, 9-1). The Blazers (7-11, 4-7) had 11 boys score in the game, with Samuel Meerstein leading the way with 20 points.

NEW Lutheran…21 29 – 50

Sturgeon Bay…39 40 – 79

NEW LUTHERAN – Max 2, VosKamp 2, Be Reisler 6, Cantwell 3, Meerstein 20, Siudvinski 2, Laatsch 3, Br Reisler 8, Synch 1, Sable 2, Kindt 1. 3-pt: Meerstein 3. FT: 17-31. F: 18.

STURGEON BAY – Wodack 5, Jackson 19, Nellis 2, Meikle 9, Gajda 21, Talbert 13, Rose 4, VanBramer 6. 3-pt: Jackson 3, Gajda 1. FT: 15-23. F: 23.

Suring 46, Crivitz 43

CRIVITZ – Three players combined for 38 points for Suring in the M&O Conference matchup. John Christensen poured in a team-high 16 points, while Chris Geniesse had 12 and Ryan Mahoney totaled 10 for the Eagles (14-3, 11-2).

Travis Giese dropped a game-high 24 points to lead Crivitz (12-6, 10-4) and Shane Bauer added eight.

Suring…16 30 – 46

Crivitz…18 25 – 43

SURING – Christensen 16, Geniesse 12, Mahoney 10, Gerndt 6, Lally 2. 3-pt: Mahoney 1. FT: 9-14. F: 15.

CRIVITZ – Werner 2, Voss 6, Bauer 8, Stumbris 2, Kaldenberg 1, Giese 24. 3-pt: None. FT: 9-14. F: 12.

Lena 64,

Wausaukee 39

WAUSAUKEE – Connor Heise totaled a game-high 31 points as Lena cruised to the road win.

Dalton Anderson added nine points for Lena (14-3, 11-2 M&O) and Austin Lange tallied eight points.

Lena…30 34 – 64

Wausaukee…19 20 – 39

LENA – Marquardt 2, Potter 2, Anderson 9, Staidl 5, H. Borchert 7, Heise 31, Lange 8. 3-pt: Anderson 1, Staidl 1, Heise 1, Lange 1. FT: 10-13. F: 13.

WAUSAUKEE – Dunlap 1, B. Shigouri 7, Struve 1, H. Renikow 4, Rollo 8, Delfosse 8, C. Renikow 10. 3-pt: C. Renikow 2. FT: 11-22. F: 12.

Peshtigo 72, Gillett 15

PESHTIGO – Cole Tackmier led all scorers with 12 points in Peshtigo’s M&O win.

Ryley Demmith and Trent Carriveau each added 11 points for Peshtigo (15-2, 13-1).

Nobody had more than four points for Gillett (2-15, 0-13).

Gillett…5 10 – 15

Peshtigo…55 17 – 72

GILLETT – Long 4, Sexton 4, Krause 3, Carroll 2, Block 2. 3-pt: Krause 1. FT: 0-0. F: 12.

PESHTIGO – Tackmier 12, Demmith 11, Carriveau 11, Larsen 8, El-Jack 8, Bradley 6, Neumann 4, Thill 4, Goneau 3, LeMahieu 3, Cade 2. 3-pt: Tackmier 3, Carriveau 1, El-Jack 1, Goneau 1. FT: 6-12. F: 4.

Coleman 57,

Niagara 52

NIAGARA – Cole Woulf dropped 25 points, powering Coleman to the M&O victory.

Austin Marquardt totaled 14 points, including 12 from beyond the arc for Coleman (6-10, 5-8). Austin Tachick added eight points and Matt Kostreva scored seven for the Wolverines.

Ethan Blagec recorded a team-high 17 points for Niagara (6-12, 3-11), while Alex Hagerty and Jacob Bousley both chipped in seven.

Coleman…24 33 – 57

Niagara…21 31 – 52

COLEMAN – Kostreva 7, Tachick 8, Marquardt 14, Fraser 2, Seefeldt 1, Woulf 25. 3-pt: Marquardt 4. FT: 13-25. F: 15.

NIAGARA – Blagec 17, Maki 7, Al. Hagerty 8, Au. Hagerty 5, Bousley 8, Jeffords 7. 3-pt: Blagec 4, Au. Hagerty 1, Jeffords 1. FT: 6-10. F: 23.

Amherst 63,

Bonduel 35

BONDUEL – The Bears fell behind big in the first half and dropped the Central Wisconsin-8 matchup.

Dalton Cairns led Bonduel (2-14, 0-9) with 13 points. Mason Wideman had 15 points for Amherst (13-4, 9-2).

Amherst…32 31 – 63

Bonduel…14 21 – 35

AMHERST – Benn 3, Cisewski 6, Vannuys 2, Piotrowski 9, Glodowski 7, Lea 5, Groholski 12, Wideman 15, Dombrowski 2, Schude 2. 3-pt: Benn 1, Lea 1, Groholski 3. FT: 1-13. F: 15.

BONDUEL – Weier 6, Wondra 2, Letter 7, Bohm 7, Cairns 13. 3-pt: Weier 2, Letter 1, Bohm 1. FT: 9-12. F: 14.

Late Monday

Shawano 56,

Menasha 52

MENASHA – The Hawks held off the Bluejays’ comeback attempt to take the Bay Conference matchup.

Shawano…38 18 – 56

Menasha…29 23 – 52

SHAWANO – Richards 8, Nelson 5, Mueller 12, Hesse 9, Weisnicht 3, Kohl 11, Baumann 8. 3-pt: Richards 2, Nelson 1, Mueller 4, Kohl 1. FT: 10-13. F: 17.

MENASHA – Dewhurst 5, Everson 9, Zeinert 18, Hahn 8, B Romnek 10, Johnson 2. 3-pt: Everson 1, Zeinert 2, Hahn 2, Romnek 2. FT: 5-16. F: 14.