Pulaski rolls De Pere | Boys Rdp

DE PERE – The Pulaski boys basketball team stayed just one game behind Bay Port in the chase for a Fox River Classic Conference title with a rousing 64-39 win at De Pere on Friday.

Wade Geenen totaled 14 points for Pulaski (16-2, 13-1), including four 3-pointers. The Raiders built a 15-point lead by halftime.

Trevor Stiede recorded 13 points, while Jacob DeStarkey added eight in the win.

Max Huddleston dropped a game-high 20 points for De Pere (12-6, 8-6) and Isaac Hoffmann chipped in 10.

Pulaski…29 35 – 64

De Pere…14 25 – 39

PULASKI – Robaidek 2, Stiede 13, Narges 6, Geenen 14, Hendricks 5, DeStarkey 8, VandenHeuvel 6. 3-pt: Stiede 3, Narges 2, Geenen 4. FT: 9-11. F: 12.

DE PERE – Collette 4, Hoffmann 10, Joseph 1, Danen 2, Butrym 2, Huddleston 20. 3-pt: Hoffmann 2. FT: 5-9. F: 17.

Bay Port 60, G.B. Preble 39

GREEN BAY – The Pirates held the Hornets to single-digits in the first half, and they remained unbeaten in the FRCC.

Brett Frieder scored a game-high 14 points for Bay Port (16-2, 14-0).

Preble (3-15, 1-13) was led in scoring by Ryan Buss with 13 points.

Bay Port…22 38 – 60

G.B. Preble…8 31 – 39

BAY PORT– Stelzer 9, Stratman 7, Frieder 14, Nolle 4, Plumb 5, Tinch 7, Johnson 2, Schroeder 3, Nagel 3, Maternoski 2, Greene 4. 3-pt: Stelzer 1, Stratman 1, Frieder 1, Plumb 1, Nagel 1. FT: 11-17. F: 17.

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Wall 8, Perret 2, Boockmeier 5, Watermoolen 1, Buss 13, Bobholz 1, Newman 3, May 6. 3-pt: Boockmeier 1, Buss 2, Newman 1, May 1. FT: 8-10. F: 19.

G.B. Southwest 77, Manitowoc 66

MANITOWOC – Cole Bouche and Will Pytleski each scored 18 points to lead the Trojans in the FRCC matchup.

Southwest (8-11, 4-11) got 15 points apiece from both Jason Simmons and Lucas Stieber.

Mychael Dopirak scored 17 points for the Ships (4-13, 1-12) while Jared Lensmeyer and Collin Wanek each added 12.

Green Bay Southwest…34 43 – 77

Manitowoc…25 41 – 66

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Keener 9, Simmons 15, Stieber 15, Bouche 18, Landry 2, Pytleski 18. 3-pt: Simmons 1, Stieber 3, Vang 1. FT: 20-25. F: 17. Fouled out: Stieber.

MANITOWOC – Bandt 7, Rathsack 8, Lensmeyer 12, Miller 2, Broecker 2, Dopirak 17, Wanek 12, Reindl 6. 3-pt: Bandt 1, Rathsack 1, Lensmeyer 3, Dopirak 3. FT: 10-14. F: 22. Fouled out: Bandt.

Notre Dame 64, Ashwaubenon 55

GREEN BAY – Matthew Rader scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half as the Tritons pulled out the FRCC victory.

Notre Dame (13-5, 9-5) also got 10 points off the bench from Ryan O’Connell, all coming in the second half.

Ben Wittig led the Jaguars (9-9, 6-8) with 25 points while David Clark chipped in with 14.

Ashwaubenon…23 32 – 55

Notre Dame…24 40 – 64

ASHWAUBENON – Clark 14, Wittig 25, Wood 9, Guarascio 2, Brooks 5. 3-pt: Wittig 3, Wood 3. FT: 5-7. F: 11.

NOTRE DAME – Lyons 6, Santaga 9, Ihlenfeldt 3, Strohmeyer 7, Liegel 2, Johnson 5, Hennigan 2, Rader 20, O’Connell 10. 3-pt: Santaga 3, Ihlenfeldt 1, Johnson 1, O’Connell 2. FT: 5-5. F: 13.

Denmark 82,

Marinette 79 (OT)

DENMARK – Blake Derricks scored 34 points for the Vikings in the North Eastern Conference thriller.

Brady Jens provided 12 additional points for Denmark (11-8, 9-6).

The Marines (11-8, 8-7) were led in scoring by Michael Wagner with 25 points while Connor Nelson chipped in with 12.

Jordan Wendt and Jake Poetzl each scored 10 points before fouling out as well.

Marinette…33 37 9 – 79

Denmark…39 31 12 – 82

MARINETTE – Miller 6, Fayta 5, Stroming 8, Wagner 25, Wendt 10, Nelson 15, Poetzl 10. 3-pt: Wagner 3, Nelson 3, Poetzl 10. FT: 26-35. F: 22. Fouled out: Wendt, Poetzl.

DENMARK – Bisbee 7, Derricks 34, Short 19, Jens 12, Suemnick 8, Satori 2. 3-pt: Derricks 5, Jens 2. FT: 19-25. F: 22. Fouled out: Suemnick.

Lux-Casco 79, Freedom 66

LUXEMBURG – Mitchell Jandrin and Bryce TeKulve each hit five 3-pointers as the host Spartans pulled away in the second half for the NEC win.

TeKulve finished with 26 points, Jandrin 25 for L-C (15-3, 14-1). Jacob Wotruba added 14 points and Nathan Coisman had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Dwight Green scored 22 points to lead Freedom (10-7, 8-5).

Freedom…42 24 – 66

Lux-Casco…42 37 – 79

FREEDOM – Hofacker 3, Heenan 2, Balthazor 3, D. Green 22, Brickner 8, Jadin 10, Van Handel 7, Baumgart 5, Pingel 4. 3-pt: Hofacker 1, D. Green 3, Jadin 1, Baumgart 1. FT: 6-13. F: 6.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 25, Otradovec 1, Wotruba 14, Hanson 1, Isenberg 2, Ronsman 7, Coisman 10, TeKulve 26. 3-pt: Jandrin 5, Wotruba 2, TeKulve 5. FT: 10-18. F: 11.

Peshtigo 69, Oneida Nation 28

ONEIDA – Eleven players scored for Peshtigo in the M&O Conference victory.

Ryley Demmith had a game-high 17 points for Peshtigo (16-2, 14-1), while Joey Bradley scored 10. Max Neumann added eight points and Matt Larsen had seven for the Bulldogs.

Ryan King tallied seven points to lead Oneida Nation (12-6, 8-5) in scoring.

Peshtigo…38 31 – 69

Oneida Nation…15 13 – 28

PESHTIGO – Demmith 17, Bradley 10, Neumann 8, Larsen 7, Goneau 6, Nelson 5, Carriveau 5, Thill 4, Marquardt 3, El-Jack 3, Tackmier. 3-pt: Larsen 1, Carriveau 1, Marquardt 1, El-Jack 1. FT: 17-24. F: 9.

ONEIDA NATION – King 7, Charles 6, Summers 6, Powless 5, Massey 2, Metoxen 2. 3-pt: King 1, Charles 1, Summers 2. FT: 2-7. F: 16.

Crivitz 71, Lena 63

LENA – The Wolverines used a 14-0 run in the second half to pull away from the Wildcats in the M&O showdown between top-three squads.

Lena’s Connor Heise scored his 1,000th career point in the first half on a 3-pointer. He finished with a game-high 22 points. He is the ninth boys player to reach the career milestone, and did it in just his 53rd game.

Teammate Hunter Borchert reached 1,000 points earlier this season.

Travis Giese scored 21 points for Crivitz (13-6, 11-4), while Kershaw Stumbris had 16, Jakob Voss had 14 and Shane Bauer added 12.

Also for Lena (14-4, 11-3), Borchert and Dalton Anderson added 15 points each.

Crivitz…32 39 – 71

Lena…32 31 – 63

CRIVITZ – Johnsen 4, Werner 2, Voss 14, Bauer 12, Stumbris 16, Kaldenberg 2, Giese 21. 3-pt: Bauer 1, Stumbris 2. FT: 18-28. F: 13.

LENA – Borchert 2, Anderson 15, Borchert 22, Portier 1, Anderley 6, Lange 2. 3-pt: Anderson 3, Borchert 1, Heise 1. FT: 8-16. F: 23. Fouled out: Staidl, Borchert.

Wausaukee 49,

Coleman 42

COLEMAN – Cody Renikow was not to be denied for the Rangers, nailing eight 3’s and scoring 28 points in a M&O road win.

Matthew Delfosse added seven points for Wausaukee (2-17, 2-13).

Cole Woulf had 18 points to lead Coleman (6-11, 6-8).

Wausaukee…19 30 – 49

Coleman…21 21 – 42

WAUSAUKEE – B. Shigouri 2, C. Shigouri 5, H. Renikow 2, Delfosse 7, C. Renikow 28. 3-pt: C. Shigouri 1, Rollo 1, C. Renikow 8. FT: 5-8. F: 23.

COLEMAN – Kostreva 7, Tachick 2, Marquardt 6, Fraser 1, Seefeldt 4, Woulf 18, VanHoff 3. 3-pt: Kostreva 1, Marquardt 1, VanHoff 1. FT: 11-24. F: 11. Fouled out: Marquardt.

Suring 62, St. Thomas 52

SURING – Ryan Mahoney made seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points for the Eagles in the M&O Conference matchup.

Suring (15-3, 12-2) got another 12 points from John Christensen.

The Cavaliers (5-12, 3-10) were led in scoring by Jack Farley with 19 points, while Tyler Stuart chipped in with 14 more.

St. Thomas…23 29 – 52

Suring…38 24 – 62

ST. THOMAS – Stuart 14, Powers 10, Bourdelais 4, Farley 19, Hornick 5. 3-pt: Stuart 4, Powers 1, Farley 3. FT: 6-12. F: 9.

SURING – Christensen 12, C Geniesse 6, Mahoney 31, Reed 1, Vollmar 5, Stegeman 3, J Geniesse 4. 3-pt: Mahoney 7, Stegeman 1. FT: 8-11. F: 12.

Oconto 85, Bonduel 55

OCONTO – The Blue Devils hit 10 3-pointers to take the non-conference matchup.

Connor Ebben scored a game-high 26 points for Oconto (12-6) while Carter Moe added 17.

The Bears (3-15) were led in scoring by Parker Bohm with 20 points and Bryce Weier with 13.

Bonduel…27 28 – 55

Oconto…39 46 – 85

BONDUEL – Erb 5, Weier 13, Garside 3, Olsen 1, Letter 5, Engel 4, Bohm 20, Cairns 4. 3-pt: Erb 1, Weier 1, Garside 1, Lette 1, Engel 1, Bohm 2. FT: 6-15. F: 15.

OCONTO – James 3, Allen 10, Moe 17, Sherman 7, Krueger 12, Woller 10, Ebben 26. 3-pt: James 1, Allen 2, Moe 3, Krueger 2, Woller 2. FT: 11-12. F: 16. Technical: Moe.

Late Thursday

Bonduel 79, Manawa 53

MANAWA – The Bears got five different players to score double digits to pick up their first Central Wisconsin-8 victory of the year.

Bonduel…34 45 – 79

Manawa…31 22 – 53

BONDUEL – Erb 3, Weier 17, Garside 5, Dehn 2, Olsen 14, Letter 10, Engel 3, Bohm 15, Cairns 10. 3-pt: Weier 2, Garside 1, Letter 1, Engel 1. FT: 16-27. F: 16.

MANAWA – Milard 5, Forbes 2, Haas 16, Reynolds 4, Nichols 2, Wiesner 7, Koehn 6, Sachtjen 11. 3-pt: Haas 2, Koehn 1. FT: 13-22. F: 22. Fouled out: Haas, Wiesner.