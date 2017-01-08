Pulaski, rolls to win | Boys Rdp

The Pulaski boys basketball team opened the game on a 19-0 run and didn’t look back in a 63-24 victory over Ashwaubenon on Saturday.

Everybody scored for the Red Raiders, who remained unbeaten in the Fox River Classic Conference at 5-0 (8-1 overall).

Jacob DeStarkey scored 11 points, while Pierce Narges and Wade Geenen added nine points apiece in the balanced Pulaski offensive effort.

Nobody scored more than five points for the Jaguars (4-5, 1-4).

Ashwaubenon…6 18 – 24

Pulaski…29 34 – 63

ASHWAUBENON – Cox 3, Clark 2, Wittig 5, Wood 3, Vanderheyden 3, Guarascio 3, Dolphin 2, Brooks 3. 3-pt: Cox 1, Wittig 1, Vanderheyden, Guarascio 1. FT: 4-6. F: 9.

PULASKI – Robaidek 3, Stiede 4, Narges 9, Malewiski 6, Geenen 9, Hendricks 7, Brockman 2, DeStarkey 10, Lukasik 2, Egnarski 2, Franks 1, VandenHeuvel 8. 3-pt: Robaidek 1, Stiede 1, Geenen 1. FT: 8-11. F: 11.

Sheb. South 84, G.B. Southwest 65

SHEBOYGAN – The Trojans fell behind early, and the Redwings hit their free throws in the FRCC contest.

Will Pytleski scored 24 points to lead Southwest (5-5, 1-5), while Lucas Stieber had 14 points and Jason Simmons and Carson Landry added 10 apiece.

Logan Hamilton had 22 points and Josh Govek had 19 for South (5-4, 3-2), which went 28-of-36 on free throws.

G.B. Southwest…27 38 – 65

Sheb. South…36 48 – 84

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Simmons 10, Stieber 14, Statz 1, Landry 10, Pytleski 24, Howard 2, Zakowski 4. 3-pt: Simmons 1, Landry 3, Pytleski 2. FT: 17-32. F: 25. Fouled out: Landry.

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Splittgerber 6, Jo. Govek 19, Ja. Govek 9, Opgenorth 11, Kaffine 2, Hamilton 22, Martens 4, Rank 9, Henderson 2. 3-pt: Jo. Govek 2, Ja. Govek 2, Hamilton 2, Rank 3. FT: 28-36. F: 20.

Marinette 73, Waupaca 57

WAUPACA – Matt Wagner hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points as the Marines picked up the North Eastern Conference victory.

Connor Nelson drained three 3’s and added 21 points, and Noah Miller scored 12 more for Marinette (6-4, 3-3).

Four players scored either 11 or 10 points for Waupaca (2-6, 1-5).

Marinette…41 32 – 73

Waupaca…26 31 – 57

MARINETTE – Miller 12, Fayta 1, Wagner 26, Wendt 4, Nelson 21, Poetzl 9. 3-pt: Wagner 6, Wendt 1, Nelson 3. FT: 17-31. F: 14.

WAUPACA – Gardner 2, Johnson 3, Dayton 10, Wanty 10, Vaughn 10, Bartel 11, Bunge 6, Kennedy 2, Orr 3. 3-pt: Dayton 2, Wanty 3, Vaughn 2. FT: 6-11. F: 20.

Menomonee Falls 99, G.B. East 77

MENOMONEE FALLS – The Red Devils dropped the non-conference shootout.

The Indians (9-3) had five players score in double figures, including Matt Hennigsen’s team-high 19.

East (3-8) got 22 points from Zack Crockett, including three 3’s. Collin Koltz scored a career-high 14 points.

Green Bay East…25 47 – 72

Menomonee Falls…46 53 – 99

GREEN BAY EAST – Price 3, Crockett 22, Sherel 12, Soward 8, Green 3, Brantley 5, Jones 5, Koltz 14. 3-pt: Sherel 4, Crockett 3, Green 1, Brantley 1, Jones 1. FT: 14-27. F: 30. Fouled out: Whalen, Brantley, Koltz.

MENOMONEE FALLS – Hennigsen, 19, Frey 2, Allen 6, Walker 4, Schuster 10, Malone 12, Champion 17, Grueber 17, Seibert 3, Wilson 7, Williams 3. 3-pt: Malone 3, Champion 2, Grueber 4, Seibert 1. FT: 29-37. F: 22.

Sturgeon Bay 57, Shawano 55 (OT)

STURGEON BAY – The Clippers edged out the Hawks for an overtime non-conference win.

Carson Talbert made two free throws with under five seconds left in overtime.

Connor Gajda scored 11 points for Sturgeon Bay (7-2).

The Hawks (3-6) got a game-high 14 points from Tyrell Hesse while teammates Austin Kohl and Alex Mueller each scored 10 and hit two 3’s.

Shawano…21 33 1 – 55

Sturgeon Bay…29 25 3 – 57

SHAWANO – Richards 6, Nelson 7, Mueller 10, Hesse 14, Kohl 10, Maltbey 8. 3-pt: Richards 2, Nelson 1, Mueller 2, Kohl 2. FT: 10-20. F: 14.

STURGEON BAY – Wodack 5, Kurchner 9, Jackson 5, Michael 8, Gajda 11, Talbert 10, Van Bramer. 3-pt: Kurchner 3. FT: 7-12. F: 20. Fouled out: Michael