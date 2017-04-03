Pulaski softball resets its focus

Pulaski softball coach Billi Vertz made the first hit for her team this year.

Vertz’s hit didn’t go very far, but it did drive home a valuable point for the Red Raiders, who have high expectations after advancing to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last year.

Sensing her team was pressing too much to try and pick up where it left off, Vertz decided to hit the reset button the first week of practice by telling her players to leave the gym and not return until they were ready to focus on the task at hand.

“Instead of letting their natural abilities take over, you could feel their arms were like rubber bands,” Vertz said. “They were tight and not relaxed enough.

“Everyone was pressing and trying to make amazing plays that they maybe weren’t at that level yet to finish the deal. Yes, we want to accomplish goals we accomplished last year. But those outcomes we had were the result of doing a lot of little things right.”

Pulaski returns almost its entire lineup from last year’s team, which went 27-2 and qualified for state for the first time since 1996.

Third baseman Katie Anderson is the only graduation loss from a squad that recorded 18 shutouts and won eight games by one run.

“As much as I want to just pick up from last year, I know we have to start back all over again,” Pulaski senior pitcher Liz Pautz said.

Pautz will be crucial to the Red Raiders’ hopes of repeating as Fox River Classic Conference champions. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit had a 0.52 ERA while totaling 302 strikeouts over 187⅔ innings as a junior to earn first-team all-state honors from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

The FRCC co-player of the year threw 15 shutouts and five no-hitters, including when she tied a D1 state record with 16 strikeouts in an 8-0 shutout victory over D.S.H.A. in the quarterfinals.

“She never stops working,” Vertz said.

“She throws harder than she threw last year. She’s hitting her spots with even more consistency. She’s worked on a couple different spin pitches that’s she’s thrown in there, too. She’s going to be hard to hit.”

Pulaski has a tough slate of games right out of the gate. Weather permitting, the Red Raiders open their season at Green Bay Preble Tuesday and against Bay Port Thursday.

Preble and Bay Port finished second and third, respectively, in the FRCC last year and are expected to be two other conference favorites this year.

“We’re not going to take any game lightly,” said Pulaski junior infielder Emily Higgins, who had a .347 batting average, 27 runs, 34 hits and 25 RBI last year. “We know that teams are going to be coming for us, so we’re taking every practice and every rep at 100 percent all the time.”

Higgins earned first-team all-FRCC honors last season, while junior catcher Mallory Ruechel was a second-team choice. Senior outfielders Kelsey Berna and Emily Schuettpelz both received honorable all-conference accolades along with senior infielder Jena Socha.

“They want those results again and have the ability to do it,” Vertz said about her team’s goals. “But it all doesn’t have to happen today.

“The biggest message I have for them is to take care of the little things and then hopefully we get the end result of the big things.”

Local conferences at a glance

Fox River Classic: Green Bay Preble junior Brittany Baneck and Bay Port junior Sydney LaPoint are returning pitchers who should help their teams contend with Pulaski for the conference title. LaPoint had a 1.21 ERA and was second in the FRCC with 119 strikeouts last season for the Pirates, which is two years removed from a WIAA Division 1 state appearance. Ashwaubenon returns a pair of first-team all-conference players in senior infielder Sylvia Vannieuwenhoven and senior outfielder Morgan Zirbel, who had a .443 batting average, 14 RBI and was 13-for-14 on stolen base attempts last year.

Bay: New London is the defending conference champion and has made four straight D2 state appearances. Green Bay East has to replace Bay player of the year Jaida Reynen, who had a 1.60 ERA with 144 strikeouts over 122 innings. Seymour returns two first-team all-conference players in sophomore Paige Weyer and junior Raven Vanden Langenberg, who had a .573 batting average and 33 RBI. Shawano senior Saige Henning also returns as an unanimous first-team all-conference choice after leading the Bay with a .580 batting average.

North Eastern: Wrightstown senior MaKayla Neinas had a 1.63 ERA and 138 strikeouts over 146⅓ innings overall last year as the conference player of the year. Senior outfielder Danielle Nennig led the NEC with a .587 batting average for the Tigers, who will be trying to repeat as NEC champion. Luxemburg-Casco sophomore Cassie Schiltz had a 1.91 ERA with a conference-high 95 strikeouts in NEC play last year. Denmark had three players earn first-team all-NEC honors last season, including junior pitcher Taylor Ullman, senior infielder Leah Hansen and junior outfielder Jayden Laurent, who made a league-high 20 stolen bases and was second in the conference with a .564 batting average.

Packerland: Senior Becky Berth returns as conference player of the year after totaling 240 strikeouts to 50 walks with a 1.34 ERA over 172 innings overall in going 22-5 last season for Oconto, which is the defending conference champion. Southern Door returns all of its starters from its D2 sectional final team, including senior pitcher Hanna Mallien. With the WIAA expanding from four to five divisions for state softball, the Eagles will be in D3 this season with the likes of Oconto and Kewaunee, which returns senior pitcher Ellie Olsen.

M&O: Peshtigo will be aiming to win a fifth straight conference title in its last season in the M&O before moving to the Packerland next year. The Bulldogs have to replace Amanda Majewski, who made 61 strikeouts in 75 innings pitched in addition to having a .390 batting average with 25 RBI and 16 stolen bases as a first-team all-conference choice. Coleman returns three first-team all-conference players from its third-place team, but it has to replace M&O player of the year McKenzie Kostreva, who had .645 batting average with 32 runs, 38 RBI and 22 extra-base hits. Wausaukee returns senior infielder Torri Jewett and senior outfielder Alexis Ranallo, who were both first-team all-conference choices.