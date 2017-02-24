Pulaski's Gille brothers chasing state podium positions

MADISON – Cole and Jake Gille have the opportunity to wrestle another day together.

The brothers from Pulaski are both still chasing state podium positions after putting together some strong showings on Thursday during the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center.

Cole picked up a pair of decision wins to advance to the Division 1 state semifinals at 113 pounds.

Jake will be competing for a state medal as well in the wrestleback bracket at 152 pounds after earning a pin in his preliminary match before losing a decision in the quarterfinals.

The Gilles are trying to become the first set of brothers to medal for Pulaski since Justin and Jonathan Enderby did so in 2009 and 2010.

“We need to get some medalists because we haven’t won many matches at state the last couple of years,” Cole Gille said.

After losing to a former state champion in his preliminary match last year and not making it into the wrestleback bracket, the 113-pound sophomore guaranteed a position on the state podium in recording a 7-4 decision over Rhinelander’s Reuben Guzik and a 6-3 decision over Sauk Prairie’s Dylan Herbrand

Gille (37-3) advances to face Milton senior Dalton Shea (42-7) in the semifinals Friday night.

“For Cole, it was just a matter of putting in six full minutes,” Pulaski wrestling coach Ryan Deprey said. “Last year there were times where he would stop wrestling and that was a little bit of a freshman thing. Cole put in a lot of time this spring, a lot. That has more than anything to do with being able to wrestle for six minutes.”

Jake Gille (36-4) came very close to making it to the semifinals as well.

The 152-pound senior had a 3-2 lead before Hudson junior Jacob Anderson recorded a takedown with 19 seconds remaining in their quarterfinal match. Gille, No. 3, and Anderson, No. 2, were both ranked highly in their D1 weight class by WIWrestling.com.

It was a tough outcome for Gille, who was making his third state appearance. He drew a top-ranked wrestler last year. He lost to a former state champion two years ago, Stoughton’s Collin Kraus, but didn’t make it to a wrestleback after Kraus lost in the quarterfinals.

“At the state tournament everybody is good,” Deprey said. “Every kid you have from Round 1 all the way through the end, they’re all tough. You never know whose day it’s going to be. Nothing Jake did today caused him to lose in any way. He didn’t lose the match. The other kid was just a little bit better today. He won the match. That’s how it is down here.”

Jake Gille will have to win two matches in his wrestleback bracket to garner a spot on the state podium for the first time.

The Gille brothers represented two of Pulaski’s four state qualifiers. Sophomore Owen Heinz (106) lost a 6-4 decision in his preliminary match to Marquette University junior Tom Dineen, but Heinz made the wrestleback bracket when the Dineen won in the quarterfinals.

Pulaski senior Brandon King (195) lost a 3-2 decision to South Milwaukee junior Adam Jones in his preliminary match. King, who was making his second state appearance, was the only local Division 1 wrestler that lost his opening match to not receive a wrestleback chance.

“Winning and losing has very little to do with my opinion of individual wrestlers,” Deprey said. “They’re just great human beings and do the right thing and work hard. They’re humble. Those are things that are going to serve them well beyond their wrestling days.”

