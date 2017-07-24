Punter Skyler DeLong, kicker BT Potter headed to Army All-American Bowl

A kicker and punter from South Carolina are both heading to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Alabama commit Skyler DeLong, ranked as the No. 1 punter by the 247Sports Composite, and Clemson commit BT Potter, ranked as the No. 4 kicker in the composite, have earned their spots in the annual showcase in San Antonio.

DeLong, who plays for Nation Ford (Fort Mill, S.C.), was a Tennessee commit but flipped to Alabama after a recent specialists camp.

Blessed to commit to play in the Army All-American game 🇺🇸🐘🏄🏽 pic.twitter.com/067hfMAyGW — Skyler Delong (@delong1_skyler) July 23, 2017

Potter plays for South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.). He is ranked as the No. 1 kicker by Chris Sailer Kicking, which helps select the specialists for the Army Bowl.