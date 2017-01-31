P-W boys, DeWitt girls rise in AP state hoops rankings

The Pewamo-Westphalia boys basketball continued its quest for a perfect regular season.

The DeWitt girls basketball team have resumed their winning ways since an early January loss to Waverly.

That has both P-W and DeWitt as the two area teams to make moves up in the latest Associated Press high school basketball state rankings.

The Pirate boys are now up to No. 2 in Class C in this week’s state poll, while the DeWitt girls have moved into a tie with East Lansing for the No. 6 ranking in Class A.

Pewamo-Westphalia is the highest ranked boys team in the Lansing area and one of four featured in the latest state poll,

East Lansing – the area’s other unbeaten – remained No. 3 in Class A and picked up a first-place vote. Lansing Christian and Fowler each fell in the Class D rankings after suffering losses. Lansing Christian dropped to No. 6, while Fowler is No. 10.

DeWitt and East Lansing are among seven Lansing area girls teams ranked.

Williamston is the highest ranked girls team at No. 3 in Class B. In Class C, Laingsburg remained No. 6, while Pewamo-Westphalia dropped to No. 8 following a loss to Bath on Thursday. Bath is receiving votes just outside the top 10 in Class C.

In Class D, Portland St. Patrick is tied for No. 10.

BOYS POLL



The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Clarkston (4) (12-0) 74

2. Grand Rapids Christian (10-0) 69

3. East Lansing (1) (12-0) 67

4. Muskegon (12-0) 59

5. Kalamazoo Central (11-1) 44

6. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (12-1) 42

7. Detroit U-D Jesuit (9-3) 41

8. Detroit East English (10-2) 40

9. Holland West Ottawa (10-1) 38

10. Macomb Dakota (10-3) 35

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Walled Lake Western (11-1) 17, Detroit King (10-2) 15, Ann Arbor Huron (10-2) 12.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (3) (12-0) 58

2. River Rouge (1) (12-0) 57

3. Benton Harbor (13-0) 52

4. Bridgeport (10-0) 41

5. New Haven (11-1) 37

6. Big Rapids (11-0) 36

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-1) 34

(tie) Wayland (9-2) 34

9. Hazel Park (8-2) 24

10. Freeland (9-1) 22

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Frankenmuth (9-1)18, Hillsdale (10-0) 16, Ludington (10-0) 13.

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. McBain (4) (11-0) 74

2. Pewamo-Westphalia (10-0) 62

3. Norway (12-0) 59

4. Flint Beecher (1) (9-3) 55

5. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central (10-0) 52

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (10-0) 50

7. Riverview Gabriel Richard (12-0) 48

8. Sand Creek (11-0) 42

9. Beaverton (10-1) 37

10. Niles Brandywine (12-0) 28

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Hanover-Horton (9-1) 18, Marlette (12-1) 18.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Powers North Central (4) (11-0) 60

2. Southfield Christian (8-2) 52

(tie) Buckley (9-0) 52

(tie) Hillman (10-0) 52

5. Bellaire (9-1) 41

6. Lansing Christian (9-2) 40

7. Brimley (9-3) 23

8. Bark River-Harris (9-3) 22

9. Pickford( (8-3) 19

10. Fowler (7-3) 17

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Baldwin (9-1)16, Frankfort-Elberta (7-2) 14, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (7-5) 14.

GIRLS POLL



The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Saginaw Heritage (3) (13-0) 72

2. Detroit King (1) (13-1) 71

3. Warren Cousino (1) (12-2) 67

4. Midland Dow (10-2) 57

5. Port Huron Northern (13-2) 51

6. DeWitt (13-1) 42

(tie) East Lansing (12-1) 42

8. Clarkston (12-2) 35

(tie) Southfield A & T (9-3) 35

10. Muskegon Mona Shores (11-3) 28

Others receiving votes: Hartland (11-1) 20, Marquette (12-1) 18, East Kentwood (12-2)17, Northville (11-1)13.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit Country Day (4) (11-0) 74

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (1) (14-0) 69

3. Williamston (12-1) 65

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13-1) 62

5. Freeland (11-0) 53

6. Marshall (11-2) 50

7. Kalkaska (8-0) 42

8. Ida (11-1) 37

9. Bay City John Glenn (9-3) 36

10. Hamilton (12-1) 34

Others receiving votes: Holland Christian (11-2) 15, Marine City (13-1).

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit Edison PSA ECOE (4) (11-0) 73

2. Sandusky (1) (12-0) 70

3. Reese (12-1) 53

4. Centreville (12-1) 51

5. Traverse City St. Francis (9-1) 50

6. Laingsburg (11-1) 48

7. Flint Hamady (9-2) 40

8. Pewamo-Westphalia (10-2) 36

9. Munising (12-0) 27

10. Norway (12-0) 23

Others receiving votes: Hemlock (11-2) 22, Burton Bendle (12-1) 20, St. Ignace LaSalle (9-2) 18, Byron (10-1) 13, Bath (8-2) 13.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Pittsford (4) (14-0) 60

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (12-0) 56

3. Hillman (11-1) 50

4. Waterford Our Lady (9-3) 43

5. Cedarville (9-2) 36

6. Gaylord St. Mary (11-1) 32

7. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (11-2) 29

8. Baraga (10-2) 26

(tie) Bellaire (9-2) 26

10. Crystal Falls Forest Park (10-2) 18

(tie) Portland St. Patrick (10-3) 18

Others receiving votes: Novi Franklin Road Christian (10-2) 15, Pickford (11-3) 12.