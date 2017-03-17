P-W girls hoops looking to add to school's recent athletic success

EAST LANSING — Brenna Wirth knows what it’s like to be at the top.

The Pewamo-Westphalia girls basketball senior helped the Pirates’ girls track and field team capture the Division 3 state championship her sophomore year. She was a spectator in the fall as the Pewamo-Westphalia football team won the Division 7 state title.

The boys cross country team hoisted a state championship trophy, too, in the fall, while the girls cross country team finished as runners-up in Division 4.

Wirth has been surrounded by success during her high school career, and she’s hoping to add to that as the Pirates’ girls basketball team tries to grab its first state title in program history in Saturday’s Class C state championship showdown with No. 5-ranked Detroit Edison PSA at the Breslin Center.

She credits the community for the boost in the school’s athletics in recent years.

“Our community is so supportive,” Wirth said. “Any big game, any big championship, the community is there. I think we feed off of that.

“It keeps us going.”

No. 6-ranked Pewamo-Westphalia earned its first trip to a state championship game in 33 years when it knocked off Maple City Glen Lake, 64-51, in Thursday’s state semifinal matchup. It was the program’s first Final Four appearance since 2002.

All-state junior guard Emily Spitzley, who scored 24 points and hauled in 12 rebounds in the semis, said that the Pirates’ run has been “the best feeling in the world.”

“Like I said before, it’s every little kid’s dream come true,” Spitzley added. “Obviously, it’s going to be a fight. It’s always a fight.

“The state championship, it’s going to take a confident mentality going in, like we did (in the semis). And knowing that we have the ability to get a win, and we’ll do everything in our power to do that.”

Want to go?



Who: No. 6-ranked Pewamo-Westphalia vs. No. 5-ranked Detroit Edison PSA

What: Class C high school girls basketball state championship

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Michigan State’s Breslin Center

Price: $10

