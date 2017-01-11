P-W's Jared Smith tabbed MaxPreps All-American

Pewamo-Westphalia standout Jared Smith has achieved All-American status.

The senior running back was named Tuesday to the CBS MaxPreps Small Schools All-American team. He earned first team honors after leading the Pirates to the Division 7 state title in November.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Smith ran for 2,570 yards and 38 touchdowns last fall while helping P-W to a 14-0 season. Smith concluded his varsity career with 8,179 rushing yards and a state-record 123 touchdowns.He ranks second in state history in career rushing yards.

Pewamo-Westphalia’s Jared Smith tabbed AP player of year

Pewamo-Westphalia standout makes national watch list

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.