Pylon 7v7 Nationals: 20 players to watch

There are so many talented players taking part in the Pylon 7v7 Nationals this weekend in Dallas that it would be impossible to narrow a list to 10 or even 25.

Games in the high school division will be held at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys practice facility, as well as AT&T Stadium during the weekend. The high school division has 24 teams divided into four pools.

But here is a list of 20 big names to watch during the event:

Josh Proctor, Safety, Owasso (Okla.), Fast Houston: The Ohio State commit is ranked as the No. 2 safety in the Class of 2018 by Top247 and the No. 24 player overall.

Jalen Green, Cornerback, Heights (Houston), Fast Houston: Ranked as a top 10 cornerback and one of the top 10 players in Texas, Green has 37 reported offers and is a U.S. Army All-American.

Justin Rogers, Quarterback, Parkway (Bossier, La.), Louisiana Bootleggers: A TCU commit, Rogers is ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback. He accounted for 35 touchdowns last season – 26 passing and nine rushing.

Terrace Marshall, Wide receiver, Parkway (Bossier, La.), Louisiana Bootleggers: Rogers’ most highly regarded target at Parkway fills the same role for the Louisiana Bootleggers. Marshall is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 10 player overall by the 247Sports Composite. He has announced a final four of Miami, Texas, Texas A&M and in-state LSU.

RJ Mickens, Cornerback, Southlake Carroll (Texas), Team Texas Swoosh: A Class of 2020 defensive back, Mickens is the son of former NFL player Ray Mickens. RJ already has 17 reported offers despite his young age.

Houston Griffith, Cornerback, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Midwest BOOM: A week after reaching the finals at the NFA 7v7 Nationals at IMG, Griffith has more of an away event this time in Texas. Midwest BOOM is already the defending champion. Griffth, who also made a visit to Florida State before last week’s event, has a final seven of Florida State, Penn State, Texas, Alabama, Nebraska, Ohio State and Notre Dame. His dad is former Illinois star Howard Griffith.

Greg Newsome, Cornerback, Glenbard North (Carol Stream, Ill.), Midwest BOOM: Another key player in BOOM’s highly regarded secondary, Newsome is a Northwestern commit and ranked among the top 10 prospects in Illinois.

Caden Sterns, Safety, Steele (Cibolo, Texas), Fast Houston: He was the first commit for Ed Orgeron after Oregon was hired as coach at LSU but has since flipped to in-state Texas. Sterns is ranked as the No. 4 safety and No. 37 player overall. He accepted an invitation to the Army Bowl this week.

Jaylen Waddle, Wide receiver, Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas), Fast Houston: The Army All-American stands 5-9.5 but has all the skills to be a go-to receiver at the next level. He has nearly 30 reported offers and camped at Alabama earlier this month.

Malcolm Epps, Tight end, Dekaney (Houston), Fast Houston: One of the top tight ends in the class, the 6-6 Epps is a Texas commit and also has had interest from some programs that want him to play football and basketball.

James Cook, Running back, Miami Central, Strongarm: A Florida State commit, Cook is ranked as the No. 3 running back and No. 34 overall. An Army All-American, he ran for 12 touchdowns last season. He is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings second-round draft choice Dalvin Cook, the career leading rusher at Florida State.

Cam’Ron Davis, Running back, Miami Carol City, Strongarm: A Miami commit, Davis is ranked as the No. 7 running back prospect for 2018 and continues to emerge.

Bobby Wolfe, Cornerback, Madison (Houston), Air Assault: The 2019 prospect committed to Ole Miss a month ago, picking the Rebels about a week after he was offered.

Tony St. Julien, Running back, Vinton (La.), EPS Blaze: St. Julien is ranked No. 14 among running backs in the Clas of 2018 and is coming off consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 yards. Among his offers are Tennessee, Mississippi State, Wisconsin and in-state LSU.

Terez Raynor, Linebacker/wide receiver, Doss Magnet (Louisville), P2P: A three-star athlete, Raynor has offers from hometown Louisville, Purdue, Kentucky and Cincinnati among others. He is ranked among the top 10 recruits in the state.

Jeremiah Payton, Wide receiver, Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.), Burch Sports: Ranked as the No. 4 receiver in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports, Payton has 17 offers, including Maryland, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Louisville and Cincinnati.

Zach Sheffer, Tight end, Nease (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.), Burch Sports: The 6-3 prospect has 28 reported offers, including LSU, Ohio State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Michigan.

Theo Wease, Wide receiver, Allen (Texas), Fast Houston: The Class of 2019 prospect who transferred to Allen in the offseason was an Oklahoma commit but decommitted in April. He has more than 20 reported offers with LSU, Oregon, Washington and Miami offers coming after he had committed to Oklahoma. He is ranked as the No. 7 wide receiver in his class by 247Sports.

Kelvin Joseph, Cornerback, Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge), Louisiana Bootleggers: Ranked as the No. 7 cornerback in the Class of 2018, Joseph committed to LSU in February 2016, long before the program changed coaches. He has 16 reported offers with others still coming in.

Garrison Vaughn, Safety, Belton (Texas), Goon Squad: A three-star prospect, he committed to the University of Houston earlier this month from among 15 offers.