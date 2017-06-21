Pylon 7v7 Nationals: Tucscon Turf QB Trenton Bourguet gaining acclaim

A lot of high school coaches downplay the significance of 7-on-7 football in the spring and summer, some saying it’s not real football.

But don’t tell that to Marana junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet, who takes pride in being named the Top Gun7v7.com Quarterback of the Year.

“I was very surprised,” Bourguet said. “We took two national tournaments and we took a state one, as well.”

Bourguet, who is 6-foot, 160 pounds, has led powerhouse Tucson Turf, and the program heads to the Pylon 7v7 National Championship, which is this weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Turf had also qualified for last week’s NFA 7v7 National Championships in Florida after winning the West qualifier, but was unable to attend because of a scheduling conflict.

The Tucson Turf also features Vail Cienega quarterback Jamarye Joiner as one of Bourguet’s wide receivers, but the Arizona commit will not be attending the Pylon nationals this weekend

Another one of Bourguet’s targets was Tucson Salpointe junior running back Mario Padilla.

Bourget and Padilla shared MVP honors at the Pylon national event in Las Vegas, which the Turf won.

“Great athletes,” Bourguet said.

Even though Bourguet has added 20 pounds since last season, he is considered small for major FBS college coaches to come after him. But he hopes this success at least has coaches turning their heads.

“I’d love to play college football at the next level,” Bourguet said. “I really want to be a coach.”

Marana coach Andy Litten said that Bourguet is handling this 7 on 7 notoriety with a level head.

“I think it works really well for Trenton, because he’s a really down-to-Earth kid and a very intelligent young man,” Litten said. “He’s had hype every since he was very young and it’s never really kept him from working hard in becoming the best that he can be.

“I feel Trenton’s biggest goal is to win here at Marana and really put his town on the map. I think he should have a great season working in our system and I think he can definitely play at the next level. His limitations are going to be his size, but I think his knowledge of football and his athletic ability will really help him in the future.”