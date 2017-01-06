QB Caylin Newton, Cam Newton's brother, enrolls at Howard

I am extremely blessed to be attending Howard University for this upcoming Spring semester! On to the next chapter in my life! #TherealHU pic.twitter.com/NSVq4ULKpk — Caylin Newton (@NewtonCaylin) January 5, 2017

Cam Newton’s little brother is off to college, and he isn’t following in his All-Pro relative’s footsteps.

On Thursday afternoon, Caylin Newton Tweeted the image you see above of the recent high school graduate on Howard University’s campus in Washington, D.C., announcing that he would attend the HBCU. While he didn’t explicitly say that he plans to be at Howard for the long term — note the use of “this upcoming Spring semester,” — the implication would seem to be that Newton will be a quarterback for the Bison football team, which competes at the Division I FCS level.

Naturally, that’s a significant step below where brother Cam excelled, first at Florida and later at Auburn, where he won the Heisman and a national title. Still, Caylin Newton starting at Howard also gives him additional flexibility; because he won’t be at the Division I FBS level, if a major power likes what it sees of him at Howard, they could concievably bring him in right away without the younger Newton having to sit out a calendar year.

More importantly, officially showing up at Howard is proof that the Newton family is back under center — or at least on a field — in college football again. That can’t be a bad thing for anyone.