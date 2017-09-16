Nick Bohn, Rondale Moore combine for near-perfect night as No. 19 Trinity (Louisville) rolls

Nick Bohn threw four touchdown passes – three to Rondale Moore – to lead the host Trinity High School football team to a 28-7 victory over Champagnat Catholic of Hialeah, Florida, on Friday.

MORE: How the Super 25 fared

Bohn finished 35-of-40 for 414 yards and four touchdowns as Trinity – No. 1 in the state in the Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – improved to 5-0. Moore, a University of Texas commit, had 18 catches for 242 yards.

Kervin Dessources’ 23-yard touchdown pass pulled Champagnat Catholic (2-1) within 14-7 with 4 seconds left in the third quarter.

But Bohn had touchdown passes of 29 yards to Moore and 1 yard to Nick Strothman in the final four minutes to put the game away.