Quade Green bucking the diet for the golden arches after receiving McDonald's All American jersey

Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia) point guard Quade Green doesn’t typically deviate from his strict diet of peanut butter and jelly, water and green tea, but Monday after McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented Green his game jersey for the McDonald’s All American Game, which tips March 29 at the United Center in Chicago, Green conceded that he’d take the less healthy route for the night.

“I’ll probably have to steal a couple of my sister’s nuggets or something,” Green said. “It’s only right. This is a dream come true because so many great players from the past have worn these jerseys and now I’ve got mine. It’s a big deal for me.”

Green said he’s watched the prestigious game since he was a toddler, and recalls everyone from Derrick Rose to LeBron James to Kevin Durant starring in the game.

“Just to think I’ll be playing in the game that those guys played in,” said Green, a Kentucky signee. “This was my No. 1 goal for high school. I put everything in to achieving this goal and now it’s here.”

This season, Green is averaging 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds a game for the Saints, who are sitting at 12-4 on the season. His assist-to-turnover ratio is 4-to-1.

And fair warning for the opposition in the second half of the season: Green wants more.

“Getting this just makes me want to work that much harder,” Green said. “Now I’m trying to take it to another level in everything I do on the court. The teams we play are just gonna get the worst of it.”

<p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-3/175<br /> <strong>School: </strong>Pebblebrook (Mabelton, Ga.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Alabama</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Kinfay Moroti, News-Press</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Power Forward<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-8/200<br /> <strong>School: </strong>Victory Prep Academy (Houston)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Kentucky</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> JonLopez, Nike</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Small Forward<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-8/203<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> JonLopez, Nike</p> <p><strong>Pos.: </strong>Small Forward<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-7/194<br /> <strong>School:</strong> North Central (Indianapolis)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> UCLA</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>IndyStar</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Shooting guard<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-4/192<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Reading (Pa.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Miami (Fla.)</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> 247Sports</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Center<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-11/215<br /> <strong>School: </strong>Chalmite (La.)<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Western Kentucky</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>247Sports</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Center<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-11/210<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Westtown (West Chester, Pa.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Kinfay Moroti, News-Press</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Center<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-11/250<br /> <strong>School: </strong>Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Kentucky</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Andrea Melendez, News-Press</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Power Forward<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-8/225<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Kentucky</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Gullermo Hernandez Martinez, News-Leader</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-1/170<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Kentucky</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Andrew West, News-Press</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-3/183<br /> <strong>School:</strong> IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Amanda Inscore, News-Press</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Power Forward<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.: </strong>6-9/254<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Pace Academy (Atlanta)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Duke</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Kent D. Johnson, Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP</p> <p><strong>Pos.: </strong> Power Forward<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-10/230<br /> <strong>School: </strong>Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Kansas</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Jim Brown, USA TODAY Sports</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Center<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-11/244<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Cathedral Catholic (San Diego)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Jon Lopez, Nike</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Small Forward<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-7/190<br /> <strong>School:</strong> La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Matt Cashore, USA TODAY Sports</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Small Forward<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-6/200<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> USC</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Adidas</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Center<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 7-0, 200<br /> <strong>School: </strong>Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Arizona</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Craig Mitchelldyer, USA TODAY Sports</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-5/200<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Duke</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Jim Brown, USA TODAY Sports</p> <p><strong>Pos.: </strong>Power Forward<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-11/225<br /> <strong>School:</strong> La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Michigan State</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Matt Cashore, USA TODAY Sports</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-3, 170<br /> <strong>School: </strong>Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> UCLA</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> adidas</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Small Forward<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-10/212<br /> <strong>School: </strong>Nathan Hale (Seattle)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Washington</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Jennifer Buchanan, USA TODAY Sports</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.: </strong>6-5/207<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Jonesboro (Ga.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Ricardo Rolon, News-Press</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-2/170<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Norman North (Norman, Okla.)<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>USA Basketball</p> <p><strong>Pos.:</strong> Point Guard<br /> <strong>Ht./Wt.:</strong> 6-3/170<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Centennial (Las Vegas)<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Oregon</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>USA Basketball</p>

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY