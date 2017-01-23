Quade Green bucking the diet for the golden arches after receiving McDonald's All American jersey

Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia) point guard Quade Green doesn’t typically deviate from his strict diet of peanut butter and jelly, water and green tea, but Monday after McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented Green his game jersey for the McDonald’s All American Game, which tips March 29 at the United Center in Chicago, Green conceded that he’d take the less healthy route for the night.
“I’ll probably have to steal a couple of my sister’s nuggets or something,” Green said. “It’s only right. This is a dream come true because so many great players from the past have worn these jerseys and now I’ve got mine. It’s a big deal for me.”
Green said he’s watched the prestigious game since he was a toddler, and recalls everyone from Derrick Rose to LeBron James to Kevin Durant starring in the game.
“Just to think I’ll be playing in the game that those guys played in,” said Green, a Kentucky signee. “This was my No. 1 goal for high school. I put everything in to achieving this goal and now it’s here.”
This season, Green is averaging 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds a game for the Saints, who are sitting at 12-4 on the season. His assist-to-turnover ratio is 4-to-1.
And fair warning for the opposition in the second half of the season: Green wants more.
“Getting this just makes me want to work that much harder,” Green said. “Now I’m trying to take it to another level in everything I do on the court. The teams we play are just gonna get the worst of it.”
