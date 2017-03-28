Quade Green hits big shot to help team to Legends & Stars Shootout win

CHICAGO – As an elite point guard, Quade Green is accustomed to bailing out his teammates with anything from a clutch floater to a needle-threading assist, but Monday at the POWERADE Jam Fest, Green bailed his team out with a halfcourt shot to help them claim the Legends & Stars Shootout at Illinois Tech.

Green, a Kentucky signee who will suit up for the East in the McDonald’s All American Game Wednesday night at the United Center, teamed up with Anastasia Hayes, a point guard who is signed to Tennessee and will play in the girls game for the East, and former San Antonio Stars forward Jayne Appel-Marinelli, a 2006 McDonald’s All American Game alum.

Green is from Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia) and Hayes is from No. 1 Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.). Appel played at Carondelet (Concord, Calif.) and then went to Stanford before her pro career.

The trio managed to make a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a halfcourt shot in 42.8 seconds.

