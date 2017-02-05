Quaker Valley (Pa.) player scores 1,000th point and then collapses from apparent seizure

Amos Luptak scored the 1,000th point of his high school career for Quaker Valley (Leetsdale, Pa.) on Saturday, and moments later, he collapsed near the team’s bench of an apparent seizure, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Luptak’s father told event organizer Allen Deep that Amos was “OK.” The game was against East Allegheny as part of a Coaches vs. Cancer event.

“It was a scary thing, but he’s OK,” Deep told the Post Gazette, noting the Luptak’s father said Amos had had a seizure before.

Luptak was taken out of the game after he scored his 1,000th point with 20 seconds remaining. After he collapsed, an ambulance came and he was taken to the hospital. The game did not resume.