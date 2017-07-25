N.C. State quarterback commit Devin Leary to play in 2018 Polynesian Bowl

North Carolina State commit quarterback Devin Leary has committed to play in the Polynesian Bowl, organizers announced.

Leary, from Timber Creek (Sicklerville, N.J.), is ranked as the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018 at the No. 8 player overall in New Jersey, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“I was selected to be on the watch list for the bowl game earlier in the year and I believe after my performance at the Elite 11 and The opening lad to an invite to the game,” Leary said.

RELATED: More on the 2018 Polynesian Bowl

Leary threw for nearly 3,700 yards with 48 touchdowns and just four interceptions last season.

“I have been working on building chemistry with my new receivers, my speed and footwork, and studying the game off the field,” Leary said of his summer to date.

Leary and Timber Creek are coming off a 12-0 season.

“My goals are to win a third state championship and break my records of passing yards in a season and touchdowns,” he said.

The 2018 Polynesian Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 20 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. It will feature 100 nationally ranked players. With the game being played as part of Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend, 75 percent will be of Polynesian ancestry and 25 percent of other ancestries.