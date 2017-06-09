USA Today Sports

Quarterback pursuit includes All-America games

Quarterback pursuit includes All-America games

Under Armour All-America Game

Quarterback pursuit includes All-America games

The pursuit of elite quarterback recruits doesn’t just involve colleges. The two primary All-American games also are trying to get commitments from the top players at every position, but quarterbacks are always notable.

At this point, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has five commitments, with the addition this week of uncommitted Tanner McKee from Centennial (Corona, Calif.).

The Under Armour All-America Game has seven quarterbacks committed.

ARMY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL

  • Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville (Ga.), Clemson
  • Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland (Pa.), Notre Dame
  • Matt Corral, Long Beach Poly (Calif.), USC
  • Carson Yankoff, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), Washington
  • Tanner McKee, Centennial (Calif.), uncommitted

UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICA GAME

  • Justin Fields, Harrison (Ga.), Uncommitted
  • Jacob Sirmon, Bothell (Wash.), Washington
  • Jack West, Saraland (Ala.), Stanford
  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bishop Gorman (Nev.), UCLA
  • Justin Rogers, Parkway (La.), TCU
  • Emory Jones, Heard County (Ga.), Ohio State
  • Joey Gatewood, Bartram Trail (Jacksonville), Auburn

Where this gets interesting is which QB the Army Bowl might look to pursue. Among the names under consideration is Thompson-Robinson, who committed to the Under Armour game in March along with Gorman teammates tight end Brevin Jordan and running back Kirby Bennett.

“I’m still considering the Army game,” Thompson-Robinson said Friday.

Also under consideration are Jack Tuttle, a Utah commit from Mission Hills (Calif.), and Tyler Shough, an uncommitted pro-style passer from Hamilton (Ariz.).

, , , , , , , U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Under Armour All-America Game

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home