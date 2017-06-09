Quarterback pursuit includes All-America games

The pursuit of elite quarterback recruits doesn’t just involve colleges. The two primary All-American games also are trying to get commitments from the top players at every position, but quarterbacks are always notable.
At this point, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has five commitments, with the addition this week of uncommitted Tanner McKee from Centennial (Corona, Calif.).
The Under Armour All-America Game has seven quarterbacks committed.
ARMY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL
- Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville (Ga.), Clemson
- Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland (Pa.), Notre Dame
- Matt Corral, Long Beach Poly (Calif.), USC
- Carson Yankoff, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), Washington
- Tanner McKee, Centennial (Calif.), uncommitted
UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICA GAME
- Justin Fields, Harrison (Ga.), Uncommitted
- Jacob Sirmon, Bothell (Wash.), Washington
- Jack West, Saraland (Ala.), Stanford
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bishop Gorman (Nev.), UCLA
- Justin Rogers, Parkway (La.), TCU
- Emory Jones, Heard County (Ga.), Ohio State
- Joey Gatewood, Bartram Trail (Jacksonville), Auburn
Where this gets interesting is which QB the Army Bowl might look to pursue. Among the names under consideration is Thompson-Robinson, who committed to the Under Armour game in March along with Gorman teammates tight end Brevin Jordan and running back Kirby Bennett.
“I’m still considering the Army game,” Thompson-Robinson said Friday.
Also under consideration are Jack Tuttle, a Utah commit from Mission Hills (Calif.), and Tyler Shough, an uncommitted pro-style passer from Hamilton (Ariz.).