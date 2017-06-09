Quarterback pursuit includes All-America games

The pursuit of elite quarterback recruits doesn’t just involve colleges. The two primary All-American games also are trying to get commitments from the top players at every position, but quarterbacks are always notable.

At this point, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has five commitments, with the addition this week of uncommitted Tanner McKee from Centennial (Corona, Calif.).

The Under Armour All-America Game has seven quarterbacks committed.

ARMY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL

Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville (Ga.), Clemson

Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland (Pa.), Notre Dame

Matt Corral, Long Beach Poly (Calif.), USC

Carson Yankoff, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), Washington

Tanner McKee, Centennial (Calif.), uncommitted

UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICA GAME

Justin Fields, Harrison (Ga.), Uncommitted

Jacob Sirmon, Bothell (Wash.), Washington

Jack West, Saraland (Ala.), Stanford

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bishop Gorman (Nev.), UCLA

Justin Rogers, Parkway (La.), TCU

Emory Jones, Heard County (Ga.), Ohio State

Joey Gatewood, Bartram Trail (Jacksonville), Auburn

Where this gets interesting is which QB the Army Bowl might look to pursue. Among the names under consideration is Thompson-Robinson, who committed to the Under Armour game in March along with Gorman teammates tight end Brevin Jordan and running back Kirby Bennett.

“I’m still considering the Army game,” Thompson-Robinson said Friday.

Also under consideration are Jack Tuttle, a Utah commit from Mission Hills (Calif.), and Tyler Shough, an uncommitted pro-style passer from Hamilton (Ariz.).